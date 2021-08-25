High School Football Previews: Blue Ridge and River Ridge districts

PULASKI COUNTY

Outlook: Pulaski County has plenty of new faces in the starting lineup to greet Dixon in his second season after leaving Galax for Dublin. Cooper and Chris Gallimore were battling for the QB job late in preseason and both were getting plenty of looks. Kennedy returns at running back, but he also will be at the wide receiver position. Lyman is an elusive slot receiver who should make an impact on special teams returning kicks. Hayden is the lone returnee up front on both sides of the ball. Newcomers will have to mesh quickly. Dixon is anxious to fully put his stamp on the program after the delayed and shortened 2020 season as he builds for the future. The first two games are on the road, opening in Roanoke against Northside and then in Bristol against Tennessee High.