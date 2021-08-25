High School Football Previews: Blue Ridge and River Ridge districts

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Coach: J.R. Edwards (25-36 in seventh season).
Last season: 4-3 (lost in Region 6A first round).
Returning offensive starters: 5.
Returning defensive starters: 6.
Players to watch: QB Eli Foutz (6-3, 210, jr.), WR-DB Nasir Holland (5-10, 170, sr.), RB Jahylen Lee (5-9, 180, jr.), C Triston Adams (5-10, 220, sr.), FB-DE Royce Pierson (6-1, 190, sr.), LB Zac Stafford (5-10, 170, sr.), TE-DL Elijah Witcher (5-9, 245, sr.), RB-DB Anthony Belcher (5-11, 160, sr.), RB-LB Keshaun Wright (6-0, 180, jr.), OL-DL Jeremiah Lee (5-10, 270, sr.).
2020 summary: The Eagles started 4-0 with two wins over Northside and one each against William Byrd and Staunton River. A 57-7 loss at Lord Botetourt preceded a 41-27 setback at home against William Fleming. FC reached the playoffs for the fourth year in a row, falling 41-31 at Thomas Dale.
Outlook: Franklin County gave up 46.3 points per game in its three losses, so improving the defense is a must. The offense is in solid shape with the return of Foutz, who passed for 859 yards and 12 TDs and could force Edwards to alter his run-heavy approach. Holland, Jaemon King, Ian England and Ja'ziem Hart are capable receivers, while Witcher might get a look at tight end. Preseason ailments have hampered the progress of the offensive line. While featured back Jayron Smith graduated, Jahylen Lee and Wright are experienced RBs. The Eagles have added former Cave Spring head coach Tim Fulton and ex-Craig County kicker Jefferson Lee to the staff. FC needs a good start as the first four games — Bassett, Salem, Liberty Christian, Magna Vista — are tough.
LORD BOTETOURT
Coach: Jamie Harless (88-24 in 10th season).
Last season: 9-1 (lost in VHSL Class 3 final).
Returning offensive starters: 4.
Returning defensive starters: 4.
Players to watch: TE-LB Gunner Givens (6-5, 268, sr.), OL-DL Hunter McLain (6-5, 295, sr.), QB-DB K.J. Bratton (5-9, 170, sr.), OL-DL Daniel Smith (6-2, 258, sr.), OL-DL Titus Hopkins (6-1, 255, jr.), OL-DL D.J. Toliver (6-5, 260, soph.), QB-DB Jakari Nicely (6-1, 190, soph.), WR-DB Joey Isaacs (5-9, 160, sr.), WR-DB Hayden Martin (5-10, 165, sr.), RB-DB Cade Lang (5-11, 180, sr.).
2020 summary: The Cavaliers steamrolled five regular-season opponents, including Class 5 semifinalist William Fleming and Region 4D finalist George Washington, by a combined score of 290-38. Playoff wins over Christiansburg (55-0), Abingdon (28-8) and Liberty Christian (24-22) set up the state final where LB lost 27-13 at Lafayette.
Outlook: Lord Botetourt lost plenty of high-end, college-bound talent, beginning with four-year starting RB-LB Hunter Rice (VMI) and highly productive WR-DB Kyle Arnolt (Appalachian State). Don't feel sorry for the Cavaliers. Givens has committed to Virginia Tech, while McLain is headed to Richmond after turning down FBS offers. With Smith, Hopkins and Toliver, Botetourt has a potential star lineman in each class. Look for Givens on the receiving end in the passing game this season. Bratton and Nicely both saw time at QB last season. Either is capable of breaking off a long run to the end zone. Nicely is a future star. Isaacs is a playmaker on offense, defense and on kick returns. With games against reigning state champs Riverheads (Class 1) and Appomattox County (Class 2) and a trip to Princeton (W.Va.), this will be an interesting and extended season.
NORTHSIDE
Coach: Scott Fisher (27-17 in fifth season).
Last season: 1-4 (did not make playoffs).
Returning offensive starters: 6.
Returning defensive starters: 6.
Players to watch: QB Sidney Webb (5-11, 170, jr.), WR Cam Abshire (6-3, 160, sr.), RB Jerel Rhodes (5-10, 185, jr.), OL-DE John Farmer (6-1, 226, jr.), WR Lawrence Cole (6-2, 161, sr.), OG-DL Marc Desir (6-1, 275, jr.), CB-Slot T.J. McGinnis (5-10, 166, soph.), CB-Slot Sincere Julius (5-10, 155, sr.), WR-DB Nathan Funk (5-10, 158, sr.).
2020 summary: The Vikings played just three of their six scheduled regular-season games, including a forfeit to Lord Botetourt. Northside lost twice to Franklin County (28-14 and 9-6) and defeated William Byrd 28-13 before a 23-20 loss at home to Magna Vista in a "plus-one" game.
Outlook: Northside has one of the area's top quarterbacks in Webb, who is entering his third year as a starter. He has two athletic targets in Abshire and Cole, a pair of basketball players. Cole is back after skipping football in 2020. Julius also has rejoined the program after spending last season at William Fleming. Farmer and Desir are pegged as two-way starters up front. The Vikings also picked up junior LB Anthony Trovata from Eastern Montgomery. Fisher is hopeful of some development from Ke'Sean Anderson (6-4, 365, soph.). Northside has added Patrick Henry to a nondistrict schedule that also includes Salem and Pulaski County. With eight of 12 teams in Region 3D making the playoffs, a postseason bid is likely.
STAUNTON RIVER
Coach: Shaun Leonard (1-14 in third season).
Last season: 0-5 (did not make playoffs).
Returning offensive starters: 5.
Returning defensive starters: 6.
Players to watch: QB-LB Lucas Overstreet, OL-DL Dylan Miller, RB-LB Austin Powell, TE-DT Hunter Brown, RB Jailin Martin, WB-DB Malakhi Gregory, TE-LB Ben Carlin, OL Ashton Hancock, WB-OLB Mason Ayers, WB-DB Josh Kelly.
2020 summary: The Golden Eagles got five games in, giving up 43.6 points per game in losses to Magna Vista (49-35), Franklin County (45-21), Lord Botetourt (49-6), William Fleming (42-0) and William Byrd (33-14). The program has lost 25 of its last 26 games.
Outlook: Staunton River continues to rebuild under Leonard, who took over a difficult situation in 2019. The Golden Eagles are running the Wing-T offense out of the shotgun formation. Overstreet is at the controls with Powell and Martin slated for a lion's share of the carries. Miller and Brown anchor the offensive line with help from Carlin, who played JV ball as a freshman at Jefferson Forest. Staunton River is counting on Ayers and Kelly as ninth-graders. The home schedule includes rivals like Jefferson Forest, Liberty and Franklin County along with William Fleming and Northside. The first four weeks include road trips to William Campbell and Tunstall. A .500 record and a playoff berth could be within reach but that likely is the ceiling.
WILLIAM BYRD
Coach: Brad Lutz (7-11 in third season).
Last season: 4-3 (did not make playoffs).
Returning offensive starters: 2.
Returning defensive starters: 2.
Players to watch: OL-DL Hunter Richards (6-4, 270, sr.), OL-LB Dustin Richards (6-3, 255, jr.), QB Israel Hairston (5-10, 160, soph.), RB Peyton Fuchs (sr.), RB Cole Spencer (sr.), RB A.J. Gravely (sr.), RB-LB John Kiker (soph.), WR-DB Dominic Dulak (soph.), WR Ethan Hairston (sr.), HB-LB Kendal Howard (6-3, 220, soph.).
2020 summary: The Terriers carved out a winning record as triumphs over Magna Vista (22-19), Patrick County (49-6) and Staunton River (33-14), as well as a "plus-one" victory over Wilson Memorial (39-12), offset losses to Franklin County (41-26), Lord Botetourt (55-13) and Northside (28-13).
Outlook: William Byrd was hit harder by graduation than just about any Timesland team. Gone are running back El-Amin Shareef (Randolph-Macon) and a number of other seniors. Sophomores or freshmen could take up to half the starting spots as the Terriers are extremely young. Byrd does have two big building blocks in the Richards brothers. Hunter Richards has recruiting interest from FCS schools. Hairston got two starts at QB last season as a freshman after Dylan Hatfield went down with an injury, completing 27 of 40 passes over one stretch. Replacing Shareef will be a group effort by Fuchs, Spencer, Gravely and Kiker. With home games against Liberty and Hidden Valley to open the season, Byrd needs a good start.
WILLIAM FLEMING
Coach: Jamar Lovelace (11-19 in fourth season).
Last season: 6-3 (lost in VHSL Class 5 semifinal).
Returning offensive starters: 8.
Returning defensive starters: 7.
Players to watch: QB-DB Dashawn Lewis (5-8, 170, sr.), RB-DB Nahshon Bonds (5-9, 175, sr.), WR-DB Louis English (6-0, 170, jr.), WR-DB Jacob Henderson (5-11, 180, sr.), OL-LB Jelani Johns (5-11, 220, sr.), WR-DB Jailen Robinson (5-9, 170, jr.), OL-DL Jayden Bulow (5-9, 255, jr.), DE Jamie Penn (6-0, 200, sr.), OL-DL Jordan Philpott (5-9, 230, soph.), WR-DB Micah Jones (5-10, 165, sr.).
2020 summary: The Colonels went from 1-9 in 2018 to the state semis, where they hung with eventual champ Stone Bridge for a half before losing 46-13. The losses were to Lord Botetourt (49-6) and Liberty Christian (36-6). Playoff wins over Harrisonburg and Mountain View gave WF two in one season for the first time since 2003.
Outlook: William Fleming has the program rolling in the right direction, but this year's early schedule has some major challenges with Heritage, Albemarle, Salem and Patrick Henry as the first four games. The Colonels are strong at the skill positions. Lewis led the team in passing and rushing last season, while English, Henderson and Robinson are a sure-handed set of receivers. Bonds should be the workhorse in the backfield now that Deuce Anderson has graduated. Fleming has to replace some linemen, including VMI signee Tyriq Poindexter. Johns, Philpott and Bulow are returning starters on the O-line. Jones, who was busy last winter and spring winning Class 5 sprinting and hurdling titles, gives Fleming a legit downfield threat.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
BLACKSBURG
Coach: Eddie Sloss (19-12 in fourth season).
Last season: 0-6 (did not make playoffs).
Returning offensive starters: 3.
Returning defensive starters: 3.
Players to watch: QB-LB Parker Epperley (6-0, 194, sr.), RB-LB Traye Roberts (5-11, 201, sr.), OL-DL Brady Wiatt (6-3, 179, sr.), OL-DL Brayden Demasi (6-5, 277, jr.), RB-LB Bryce Ferguson (5-11, 217, sr.), WR-DB Ethan Walker (6-0, 155, jr.), OL-DL Ryan Hale (6-1, 177, sr.), TE-LB Carter Ackerman (5-11, 160, jr.), QB-DB Spencer Campbell (6-3, 164, jr.), Johnathon Surface (5-10, 279, sr.).
2020 summary: The Bruins had a tough year by any standard, giving up 275 points and scoring just seven in losses to Salem (50-0), Patrick Henry (56-0), Cave Spring (24-7), Pulaski County (56-0), Hidden Valley (22-0) and Christiansburg (57-0). It was the school's first winless season since an 0-6 record in 1943.
Outlook: Blacksburg hopes to get Epperley back in action sooner than later. The QB and team leader sustained a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus on a clean hit in last season's opener against Salem. The team never recovered. The Bruins also had several late arrivals to preseason camp who will have to earn their stripes. Meanwhile, Campbell can play quarterback, while Walker, Roberts and Ferguson are capable of producing some offense at their respective spots. The Bruins look to be outsized up front although Demasi has some bulk. Say this about Blacksburg: The Bruins are not backing down from any opponent with a nondistrict schedule that includes Lord Botetourt, Amherst County, Graham and the season opener across the mountain at Giles.
CAVE SPRING
Coach: Nick Leftwich (first season).
Last season: 2-4 (did not make playoffs).
Returning offensive starters: 7.
Returning defensive starters: 5.
Players to watch: QB-LB Skylor Griffiths (6-2, 171, sr.), TE-DE Bryce Cooper (6-4, 201, sr.), RB-DB Landon Altizer (5-9, 159, jr.), OL-DL Ayden Rinn (6-1, 255, sr.), RB-DB Cam Parker (5-6, 146, soph.), C-LB Kent Ray (5-10, 203, soph.), OL Sam Smith (6-0, 192, sr.), OL-LB Tyler Poff (5-10, 172, jr.), OL-DL Preston Lonker (6-0, 251, soph.), WB-DB Josh Woolfolk (5-9, 145, sr.).
2020 summary: The Knights found life in the River Ridge difficult again, but they closed in satisfying fashion with a 17-14 victory over Hidden Valley, their first win over their neighborhood rival since 2014. After the season, head coach Tim Fulton resigned after 16 years on the job.
Outlook: Cave Spring handed the coaching reins to Leftwich, a 2008 Salem graduate who spent the previous two seasons as an assistant at William Fleming. Griffiths, who started last year after transferring from Wisconsin, and Cooper were battling for the QB job. Both will be on the field somewhere. The Knights got a tough early blow as Rinn, a two-way starter, broke his arm in a scrimmage against Floyd County and could be sidelined until midseason. Smith is a four-year player, while Ray and Parker are promising sophomores. Leftwich will put Cave Spring primarily in the I-formation with the QB under center. His father, ex-Salem assistant Jeff Leftwich, will coordinate a 4-2-5 defense. The Knights don't have long to savor the Hidden Valley win. They open with the Titans on Friday.
CHRISTIANSBURG
Coach: Alex Wilkens (10-29 in fifth season).
Last season: 3-4 (lost in Region 3D first round).
Returning offensive starters: 9.
Returning defensive starters: 8.
Players to watch: TE-DL Tyrique Taylor (6-2, 225, sr.), RB-LB Drew Lloyd (6-1, 210, sr.), QB Casey Graham (5-11, 175, sr.), WR Travis Altizer (5-9, 170, sr.), OL-DL Ayden Conley (6-4, 305, jr.), RB Kenyon Johnson-Buchannon (6-0, 210, sr.), RB-DB Tanner Evans (5-7, 180, soph.), WR Jayron Thompson (5-7, 140, jr.), OL-DL Elijah Brubaker (6-0, 215, sr.), DB Jaxson Clarke (6-2, 180, sr.).
2020 summary: The Blue Demons reached the playoffs for the third year in a row, but a winning season proved elusive. Wins were over Hidden Valley (26-0), Cave Spring (23-6) and Blacksburg (57-0). Losses were to Salem (35-13), Pulaski County (28-7) and Patrick Henry (41-21) before a 55-0 playoff loss at Lord Botetourt.
Outlook: Christiansburg has been building for the 2021 season for a number of years. This could be the payoff as the Blue Demons are in prime position for a home game in the first round of the region playoffs. Graham is back at QB after filling in for multi-threat MJ Hunter last season because of injury. Lloyd is a threat catching passes out of the backfield while Johnson-Buchannon also packs a load carrying the ball. Altizer was a second-team all-region pick at WR last year, averaging 25 yards per catch. Three likely starters on the defense did not return for a variety of reasons including injury. The Demons are still working to plug those holes. A road trip to Abingdon highlights the early schedule. The Demons must go to Salem and Pulaski County. Expect a big year in Christiansburg.
HIDDEN VALLEY
Coach: Scott Weaver (56-73 in 13th season).
Last season: 1-5 (did not make playoffs).
Returning offensive starters: 6.
Returning defensive starters: 6.
Players to watch: TE-LB Ashton Carroll (6-3, 212, sr.), QB Sam Dragovich (6-3, 180, sr.), WR-SS Joey Strong (6-0, 181, jr.), RB D.J. Banks (5-10, 163, sr.), LT-DT Jay Phelps (6-2, 280, soph.), WR-DE James Fitzgerald (6-0, 171, sr.), LB Max Pardon (5-10, 210, jr.), WR Jonah Harding (6-1, 166, sr.), FS Landon Blackshear (5-10, 151, sr.), DT Deantre Clemont (6-1, 270, sr.).
2020 summary: The Titans weren't far from a .500 season with close losses to Patrick Henry (14-6) and Cave Spring (17-14) at both ends of the schedule. In between, Hidden Valley blanked Blacksburg (22-0) and lost decisively to Pulaski County (48-7), Christiansburg (26-7) and Salem (42-0).
Outlook: Hidden Valley is strong at the skill positions, led by returning QB Dragovich who can make some difficult throws. Carroll will be a major target. He has committed to play inside linebacker at Ball State, which finished the 2000 season ranked No. 23 nationally. Strong and Banks have been through the physical wars, while Pardon is back at H-back after an injury last season. Harding, a first-year player in the spring, has good size at WR. The big question is the OL, where two freshmen and two sophomores will start. Phelps is a returning starter and could be an FCS prospect down the road. Clemont starts on the DL after spending three years playing in the band. With early games against Cave Spring, William Byrd, Northside and Glenvar, the Titans have a chance to get off to a solid start.
PATRICK HENRY
Coach: Alan Fiddler (66-40 in 11th season).
Last season: 5-2 (lost in Region 5D first round).
Returning offensive starters: 6.
Returning defensive starters: 5.
Players to watch: RB Arjuan Webb (5-11, 200, soph.), QB Joey Beasley (6-2, 170, soph.), WR-DB Taeshawn Webb (5-11, 165, sr.), WR-DB Carmelo Taylor (5-11, 165, jr.), FB-DE Zavion Smith (6-1, 215, jr.), OG-DL Sam Hughes (5-11, 270, sr.), OG-DL J.P. Prusakowski (6-1, 265, jr.), DB Jahzae Kimbrough (6-0, 180, jr.), OT-DL Bryan Presbury (6-3, 260, sr.), DL Isiah Robinson (6-2, 215, sr.).
2020 summary: The Patriots had one of their better teams in recent years, losing only 35-17 at Class 4 state champ Salem. PH pulled out close wins over Hidden Valley (14-6) and Pulaski County (24-23) and a 41-21 victory over Christiansburg that was tied at halftime. PH bowed out with a 14-7 home playoff loss to Mountain View.
Outlook: Patrick Henry lost some talented seniors, foremost being four-year starting quarterback Roy Gunn, who signed with VMI along with receiver Trace Pedigo. Gunn had a rocket arm and was basically a coach on the field. The main man in the offense now is Arjuan Webb, a sophomore who can run with power and speed, catch the ball out of the backfield and deliver a hit in pass protection. PH's spread offense is now operated by Beasley, who has a solid core of receivers in Taeshawn Webb, Taylor and Kimbrough. Prusakowski, Hughes and Presbury are returning starters in the OL. PH plays just twice outside the Roanoke Valley, the season opener at Brookville and a trip to Christiansburg. The first three games, including Albemarle and William Fleming, will be critical. With all the young players, look out in 2022.
PULASKI COUNTY
Coach: Mark Dixon (second season).
Last season: 4-3 (lost in Region 4D first round).
Returning offensive starters: 2.
Returning defensive starters: 2.
Players to watch: QB Cam Cooper (6-1, 180, jr.), WR-CB John Lyman (5-8, 150, sr.), RB-S Keyontae Kennedy (5-10, 180, sr.), OL-DL Demarcus Hayden (5-10, 230, sr.), J.J. Gulley (5-10, 153, sr.), RB-LB Trevor Burton (5-10, 182, jr.), OL-OLB Evan Alger (6-2, 186, jr.), OL-MLB Diego Turner (5-11, 200, jr.), FB-MLB Tyler Underwood (6-0, 183, soph.), OL-DL Jack Allen (6-0, 205, soph.).
2020 summary: The Cougars started 4-0 in Dixon's first year with wins over Cave Spring (42-0), Hidden Valley (48-7), Christiansburg (28-7) and Blacksburg (56-0). A 24-23 loss to Patrick Henry started a three-game slide that included the regular-season finale against Salem (27-14) and a 42-35 playoff loss at George Washington.
Outlook: Pulaski County has plenty of new faces in the starting lineup to greet Dixon in his second season after leaving Galax for Dublin. Cooper and Chris Gallimore were battling for the QB job late in preseason and both were getting plenty of looks. Kennedy returns at running back, but he also will be at the wide receiver position. Lyman is an elusive slot receiver who should make an impact on special teams returning kicks. Hayden is the lone returnee up front on both sides of the ball. Newcomers will have to mesh quickly. Dixon is anxious to fully put his stamp on the program after the delayed and shortened 2020 season as he builds for the future. The first two games are on the road, opening in Roanoke against Northside and then in Bristol against Tennessee High.
SALEM
Coach: Don Holter (22-2 in third season).
Last season: 10-0 (won VHSL Class 4 championship).
Returning offensive starters: 5.
Returning defensive starters: 5.
Players to watch: RB Cam Leftwich (5-11, 220, sr.), NG Cameron Martindale (6-0, 225, sr.), DT Stacy Williams (6-3, 293, sr.), WR-DB Chauncey Logan (6-2, 198, sr.), QB DaRon Wilson (6-0, 155, jr.), TE-LB Jake Massey (6-1, 200, sr.), TB Jamien Lingenfelter (5-7, 145, jr.); LT Andrew Lutes (6-4, 290, jr.), LB Noah Collins (6-0, 200, sr.), LB Jaelyn Allen (6-2, 222, soph.).
2020 summary: The Spartans won their 10th state championship but they had to work for it. Playoff wins over Amherst County (24-7), George Washington (35-21), Tuscarora (21-14) and Lake Taylor (28-20) were far from easy. Christiansburg, Patrick Henry and Pulaski County also provided tests in Holter's second season.
Outlook: Salem seemingly always has a good outlook. The Spartans' state championships have come in bunches with two three-year streaks and one two-year reign. The positives begin with Leftwich, a three-year starter at fullback, and the return of Wilson at QB, where his insertion into the full-time job last season paid major dividends. Martindale and Williams are major forces on the defensive line. Those assets should minimize the loss of the 2020 senior class that included three Virginia Tech recruits: DBs Jorden McDonald and Jaden McDonald and RB/LB Zavione Wood. JV products Lingenfelter and Jayveon Jones will have to replace some of Wood's production at TB. Logan has been starting at DB since he was a freshman. Region 4D has added Louisa County, Western Albemarle and Orange County. Salem is still at the top.