High School Football Previews: Mountain Empire, Pioneer and Piedmont districts

BLAND COUNTY

2020 summary: The Bears were outscored 295-34 in six losses, including a "plus-one" game at Twin Valley, but at least they got on the field after canceling the 2019 season because of a lack of players. Reed got six games to evaluate his talent, benefitting the transition to 2021.

Outlook: Bland County is back to play a full fall schedule for the first time since 2018. After having just 13 players at the end of the season, Reed saw a jump up to 20 preseason workouts. The Bears will be a power running team taking advantage of their biggest strength, an offensive line that averages 245 pounds. Bland's defense will be anchored by the 385-pound Pickett. Bland is not playing a full Mountain Empire District schedule, in an effort to add more competitive games and boost morale. The Bears will be young with only three seniors on the roster, but the future looks brighter with a solid eighth-grade class coming in. There are winnable games on the schedule, but Bland has just four home dates and five of the last six games are on the road.