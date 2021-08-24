High School Football Previews: Mountain Empire, Pioneer and Piedmont districts

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
AUBURN
Coach: David Seabaugh (first season).
Last season: 2-4 (did not make playoffs).
Returning offensive starters: 4.
Returning defensive starters: 5.
Players to Watch: OL-DL Jackson Brockman (6-0, 190, sr.), RB-LB John Keith (5-9, 175, sr.), WR-DB Brady Hale (5-7, 155, soph.), QB-S Landen Marrs (6-1, 165, fr.), OL-DL Jayden Dadras (5-11, 235, sr.), OL-DL Austin Stump (6-1, 220, soph.), WR-LB Isiah Keith (5-8, 155, soph.), WR-DB Kaleb Duff (5-11, 150, soph.), OL-DL Braiden Thomas (6-0, 240, jr.), RB-LB Matthew Wheeler (5-10, 170, soph.).
2020 summary: The Eagles defeated Eastern Montgomery (36-12) in the opener and Bath County (63-14) in a "plus-one" game but found the MED too tough. Auburn lost to Fort Chiswell (41-19), Grayson County (41-13), George Wythe (38-3) and Galax (56-10). Head coach Cam Akers stepped down for an assistant's job at Pulaski County.
Outlook: Auburn hired the 23-year-old Seabaugh in July. He is a former prep quarterback in Illinois who worked in the football program at Mississippi State University and served as a high school assistant coach in Starkville. Seabaugh said Auburn's success in Class 1 across the board in other sports attracted him to the Eagles' vacancy. Auburn fans will see a new offense as the Eagles will run a spread directed by the freshman Marrs. Brockman will anchor both interior lines. Roster numbers are low so avoiding injuries will be important. Auburn will have to be ready early where the schedule appears to be lighter. Once the MED gauntlet begins, there are few breaks including the final three against Galax, Giles and George Wythe.
BLAND COUNTY
Coach: Travis Reed (second season).
Last season: 0-6 (did not make playoffs).
Returning offensive starters: 8.
Returning defensive starters: 8.
Players to watch: QB Tanner Myers (5-9, 165, sr.), RB-LB Kalen Morehead (6-0, 205, sr.), FB-LB Corey Hall (6-0, 200, sr.), OL-DL Terun Wood (6-2, 285, soph.), OL-DL Andy Blankenship (6-0, 235, soph.), RB-S Tyler Arnold (5-10, 165, soph.), DL Sam Pickett (6-1, 385, soph.), WR-S Jack Johnson (6-1, 175, jr.), FB-LB Anthony Bright (5-8, 190, soph.) OL Noah Bowles (6-1, 285, fr.)
2020 summary: The Bears were outscored 295-34 in six losses, including a "plus-one" game at Twin Valley, but at least they got on the field after canceling the 2019 season because of a lack of players. Reed got six games to evaluate his talent, benefitting the transition to 2021.
Outlook: Bland County is back to play a full fall schedule for the first time since 2018. After having just 13 players at the end of the season, Reed saw a jump up to 20 preseason workouts. The Bears will be a power running team taking advantage of their biggest strength, an offensive line that averages 245 pounds. Bland's defense will be anchored by the 385-pound Pickett. Bland is not playing a full Mountain Empire District schedule, in an effort to add more competitive games and boost morale. The Bears will be young with only three seniors on the roster, but the future looks brighter with a solid eighth-grade class coming in. There are winnable games on the schedule, but Bland has just four home dates and five of the last six games are on the road.
FORT CHISWELL
Coach: Spider Thompson (first season, second stint).
Last season: 4-3 (did not make playoffs).
Returning offensive starters: 7.
Returning defensive starters: 5.
Players to watch: RB-DB Layton Kennedy (5-10, 165, soph.), WR-DB Reed Dunford (5-11, 165, sr.), RB-LB Ezra Varney 5-9, 185, sr.), TE-LB Tyler Crigger (6-2, 220, sr.), TE-LB Reed Phillippi (6-3, 210, jr.), TE-LB-K Ryan Petrunyak (6-2, 190, sr.), OL-DL Matt Lowe (6-2, 245, sr.), OL-DL Donovan Stroupe (6-0, 260, sr.), OL-DL Jacob Eversole (6-0, 240, jr.), OL-DL Kindal Edwards (6-2, 235, sr.)
2020 summary: The Pioneers split the Wythe County series, falling to Rural Retreat (12-6) in the opener and defeating George Wythe (27-22) in Week 5. They also topped Auburn (41-19), Bland County (57-8) and Grayson County (27-6).
Outlook: Fort Chiswell went back to the future by hiring Spider Thompson, who went 11-29 as the program's head coach from 1999-2002. Thompson, who was an assistant at Emory & Henry College for the past three years and spent three decades coaching at high schools in North Carolina, replaced Chris Akers, who left for the head coaching position at Holston. The transition has been eased by nine seniors led by two-way linemen Lowe, Stroupe and Edwards. The Pioneers will have to be ready from the opening kickoff. The opener is at Rural Retreat, followed by consecutive games against George Wythe, Radford, Floyd County and Giles. Fort Chiswell is now in Class 1. With eight of the 13 Region 1C schools making the playoffs, there could be room for the Pioneers to grab one of the spots.
GALAX
Coach: Shane Allen (second season).
Last season: 9-1 (lost in VHSL Class 1 final).
Returning offensive starters: 5.
Returning defensive starters: 7.
Players to watch: QB-DB Ian Ashworth (5-11, 180, sr.), FB-DB Sam Olinger (5-10, 170, sr.), RB-DB Ronnie Horton (5-8, 160, sr.), OL-LB Riley Vaught (5-10, 205, jr.), WR-DB Mason Cox (6-1, 165, jr.), OL-LB A.J. Ashworth (6-0, 220, soph.), OL-DL Brender Rojas (5-7, 260, sr.), WR-DB Jackson Alderman (5-8, 160, jr.), RB-LB Tedruhn Tucker (6-0, 205, soph.), OL-DL Cadyn Crouse (5-8, 185, sr.).
2020 summary: The Maroon Tide went 5-0 in the MED and hammered Carroll County (40-0) but had to dodge upset bids by George Wythe (7-0) and Fort Chiswell (17-7). Playoff victories over Wythe (41-21) and Narrows (21-0) produced another region title. Riverheads proved too tough in the state final with 65-29 win.
Outlook: Galax must replace four-year starting QB-LB Cole Pickett, who earned a walk-on spot at Virginia Tech. Ashworth, a first-team Class 1 receiver last season, will move to QB after serving as the backup for two years. Four starters return to the offensive line. Six of Galax's starting front seven on defense also are back, led by Vaught. Galax had a preseason setback during preseason when practice was shut down because of COVID-19. During the period, Galax players and coaches were limited to Zoom meetings. The schedule is tough in the first half of the season as the Maroon Tide will have to go through the gauntlet of Glenvar, Giles, Carroll County, Radford and Graham, but by November, Galax should be in position to make another deep postseason run.
GEORGE WYTHE
Coach: Brandon Harner (58-23 in eighth season).
Last season: 3-3 (lost in Region 1C first round).
Returning offensive starters: 7.
Returning defensive starters: 5.
Players to watch: QB Luke Jollay (5-10, 195, jr.), RB-LB Leyton Fowler (5-11, 190, jr.), WR-LB Tandom Smith (5-10, 155, soph.), WR-LB Laden Houston (5-8, 165, soph.), WR-DE Brayden Rainey (6-2, 200, fr.), WR-S Brady Walters (5-11, 170, jr.), WR-CB Austin Repass (5-8, 145, soph.), Colten Green TE-DE (6-0, 210, jr.), Devin Patel WR-CB (5-11, 155, jr.), C-DT Jaylin Sayles (5-7, 210, sr.).
2020 summary: The Maroons finished 3-2 in the regular season with wins over Bland County (56-8), Auburn (38-3) and Grayson County (7-6). Wythe lost twice to Galax, 7-0 in the regular season and 41-21 in the playoffs, leaving the Maroons without a winning final record for the first time since 1995.
Outlook: George Wythe has only two seniors listed on the preseason roster. The upside is that several returnees got significant playing time as sophomores and freshmen during last spring’s shortened season. One key senior is Sayles, who will anchor the line on both sides. Jollay returns at quarterback to take over for his brother, Ben, after missing last season with a torn pectoral muscle. GW’s schedule is one of the toughest in Class 1 as the Maroons begin the season with road trips to Radford and Fort Chiswell before hosting the likes of Giles, Graham and Galax later in the season. The big question remains the same: Can George Wythe eventually get past a Galax team that has knocked the Maroons out of the Region 1C playoffs the last three seasons?
GILES
Coach: Jeff Williams (102-46 in 14th season).
Last season: 3-4 (did not make playoffs).
Returning offensive starters: 4.
Returning defensive starters: 4.
Players to watch: RB-DB Khalik Saunders (sr.), RB-DB Gage Fleeman (5-7, 140, sr.), RB-DB Connor Price (5-10, 165, sr.), OL-DL Hunter Moser (6-5, jr.), OL-LB Chase Journell (sr.), RB-DL Jacob Edwards (6-2, 190, jr.), E-LB Nathan Sheetz (6-0, 180, sr.), E-DL Gunher Dunford (6-6, 178, sr.), OL-DL Joe Linkenhoker (sr.), OL-DL Cullen Myers (sr.).
2020 summary: The Spartans missed the playoffs for the second year in a row, just the first time that has happened since 1990-91. Giles pulled out the opener 20-18 over Floyd County and also defeated Alleghany (62-7) and Fort Chiswell (30-6) in a "plus-one" game. A 19-14 loss to Glenvar preceded a second straight loss to Narrows (34-0).
Outlook: Giles enters a new era, dropping to Class 1 and moving to the MED. Longtime rivals Radford and Floyd County are off the schedule in favor of new district mates Galax and Grayson County. Also new is the surface at Ragsdale Field where Bermuda grass was installed over the summer and should be ready for the opener against Blacksburg. One thing has not changed: the single-wing offense, which will be led by the senior backfield trio of Saunders, Fleeman and Price. Dunford, who is playing football for the first time, has vast potential at defensive end. Giles still has a difficult schedule with nondistrict games against Blacksburg, Glenvar and North Cross, but early matchups against Galax and George Wythe could determine how far the Spartans can go in their new district.
GRAYSON COUNTY
Coach: Stephen James (first season).
Last season: 4-3 (did not make playoffs).
Returning offensive starters: 2.
Returning defensive starters: 2.
Players to watch: RB-S Holden Cassell (5-10, 175, sr,), QB Canaan Jones (6-0, 170, sr.), RB-DB Isaac Thompson (6-0, 180, sr.), WR-DB Triston Widener (6-0, 170, sr.), OL-DL Peyton Isom (6-1, 275, sr.), RB-LB Liam Gillock (5-11, 185, jr.) RB-LB Chase Poole (5-10, 190, jr.), WR-DB Keyshawn Swinsen (5-11, 165, soph.), WR-DB Mac Goad (6-1, 170, fr.), OL-LB Noah Blevins (6-2, 235, sr.).
2020 summary: The Blue Devils played no home games last year because of construction near the school. They would have made the Region 1C playoffs save for a 7-6 loss to George Wythe in Week 6. Head coach Brett McPherson coached the whole season after learning he would not be retained. He took a head coaching position in Tennessee.
Outlook: Grayson County hired James in April after previous head coaching stints at Fort Chiswell and Pulaski County. He assisted George Wythe last season. Of the 19 players that were on the roster at the end of the spring season, only seven are back. Expect to see multiple sets on offense and multiple fronts on defense from the Blue Devils. Cassell will be featured prominently. The schedule does this young squad no favors early as Grayson opens with consecutive road games at Alleghany, Carroll County, Rural Retreat and Marion before finally being able to play at home on Oct. 1 against Covington. If the Blue Devils can get through the first half of the season in good shape, they could be a factor in the MED with a second half schedule that includes four home games to close the season.
PIONEER DISTRICT
BATH COUNTY
Coach: Dillon Fry (second season).
Last season: 1-5 (did not make playoffs).
Returning offensive starters: 4.
Returning defensive starters: 4.
Players to watch: OL-DL Sean Tucker (sr.), OL-DL Brennan Gardzinski (sr.), QB-LB Hunter Waldeck (soph.), LB Jaden Ryder (jr.), RB Kamoy Stone (jr.), DB Caiden Offer (jr.), FB Branson Gordon (soph.), FB Cam Lowry (jr.), LB Forrest Waldeck (sr.), OL-DL Zach Hall (sr.).
2020 summary: The Chargers were very young in 2020, losing their first four games to Narrows, Eastern Montgomery, Page County and Parry McCluer by a combined score of 187-27. A 28-8 road win at Rappahannock County put some salve in some of the wounds before a 63-14 loss to Auburn in the finale.
Outlook: The Chargers have a 22-man roster but they count 10 defensive linemen, which could bode well for a team that surrendered a lot of points last season. Tucker and Gardzinski are three-year starters and all-Pioneer performers in the OL, while Ryder and Offer are defensive hitters. The physical approach should suit the style of Waldeck at QB. He was the team's leading tackler on defense. Bath will try to get the elusive Stone out in the open field. Ryder has the size to make an impact on both sides of the ball. The Chargers have a favorable schedule in terms of travel. The Chargers play six games at home plus two short road trips to Covington and Alleghany in the first two weeks.
COVINGTON
Coach: Chris Jones (29-21 in sixth season).
Last season: 2-3 (did not make playoffs).
Returning offensive starters: 3.
Returning defensive starters: 3.
Players to watch: QB Javier Yancey (sr.), RB Dontai Samuels (sr.), WR Brady Howard (sr.), WR-PK Chadwick Tacy (sr.), RB Purcel Turner (soph.), RB Neeko Jeter (soph.), RB Rocklynn Phillips (soph.), OL-DL Ethan Martin (soph.), OL-DL Luke Conner (jr.), OL-DL Nate Phillips (soph.).
2020 summary: The Cougars played just four games and forfeited one to Narrows because of a lack of available players. Covington rebounded from a 41-24 loss to Parry McCluer with a 52-34 win the following week. A 28-21 victory over Alleghany was the third in a row over the Mountaineers.
Outlook: Covington already is a winner as the coaching staff has assembled a 23-man varsity roster with enough for a JV team when the issue was in doubt in late July. There are plenty of new faces, and the graduation of star running back Shaun Smith, an Emory & Henry recruit, leaves a big void. Samuels hopes to fill some of it after not playing last season. Turner, Jeter and Rocklynn Phillips figure to share some of the workload. Yancey replaces three-year starting QB Simon Gibson and is showing potential. Tacy and Howard are proven pass-catchers. Martin, Conner and Nate Phillips are young linemen, but they got some experience in the shortened 2020 season. The Cougars have Pioneer rival Bath County in the opener. It's one of four home games in the first five weeks.
CRAIG COUNTY
Coach: Jimmy Fisher (first season).
Last season: did not field a team.
Players to watch: RB-LB Dylan Crawford (5-10, 215, sr.), RB-DB Bryce Drake (5-6, 135, jr.), TE-DE Nathan Fisher (6-4, 180, sr.), RB-DB Trevyn Francisco (5-8, 150, soph.), QB Brayden Frango (6-0, 180, sr.), OL-LB Layton Huffman (6-0, 180, sr.), OL-DL Johnny Hutchinson (6-1, 300, sr.), LB-FB Zachary Peters (5-6, 220, jr.), OL-DL Logan Reynolds (6-1, 250, sr.), LB-RB Cameron Shell (6-0, 185, sr.).
Outlook: Craig County made a coaching change in late June as Mark Harrison left to take an assistant's job in William Fleming's program. The Rockets picked Fisher, who has an extensive sports background in athletics in the county. Fisher already has put in work off the field in drumming up financial and community support. He also has a roster of approximately 35 players after Craig canceled the spring season because of a lack of personnel. Fisher plans a basic double-wing offense with Frango behind center. Crawford has a strong frame, while Drake is extremely quick. Shell has good speed at 185 pounds. Craig could have a chance early with games against Bland County, Montcalm (W.Va.), Twin Valley and Roanoke Catholic among the first five.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY
Coach: Jordan Stewart (15-54 in eighth season).
Last season: 3-4 (did not make playoffs).
Returning offensive starters: 6.
Returning defensive starters: 6.
Players to watch: OL-DL Brandon Kingery (5-10, 245, soph.), WR-DB Ben Via (5-10, 160, sr.), RB-LB Eli Brown (5-11, 202, sr.), QB Gage Akers (5-10, 150, soph.), TE-LB Wyatt Stallard (6-2, 185, sr.), RB-LB Seth Burleson (5-11, 185, sr.), WR-DB Lance Elkins (6-2, 185, sr.), TE-LB Angel Ramos-Mendoza (6-0, 175, jr.), DL Joe Kittinger (6-0, 200, sr.), PK Lilly Underwood (5-7, 129, jr.).
2020 summary: The Mustangs defeated Covington (21-14), Bath County (33-7) and Bland County (41-6). They lost to Auburn (36-12), Narrows (43-0) and Parry McCluer (35-28). EastMont wrapped it up with a 45-14 loss to Grayson County and former Mustangs coach Brett McPherson in a "plus-one" game.
Outlook: Eastern Montgomery has a solid group of seniors with a mix of strength up front and quality play on special teams. Akers takes over at QB after missing critical developmental time last year with a broken bone in his thumb. Look for Brown to get plenty of work in the split-back veer. He is EastMont's first player to top the 1,500-pound mark in the three standard lifts in the weight room. Kingery is the team's top lineman as a sophomore. Stallard could be ticketed for a hybrid TE role. Via is a breakaway threat who made all-region as a kick returner. Underwood, a member of the school's state championship girls soccer team, has an accurate leg and booted a touchback on a kickoff last season. The Mustangs have 14 offensive linemen on the roster. This could be a playoff team.
NARROWS
Coach: Kelly Lowe (95-98 in 19th season).
Last season: 7-1 (lost in Region 1C final).
Returning offensive starters: 1.
Returning defensive starters: 1.
Players to watch: OL-DL Chase Smith (5-10, 260, sr.), WR-DB Derek Johnston (6-3, 165, sr.), WR-DB Kolier Pruett (6-2, 165, soph.), OL-DL Thomas Meredith (5-9, 160, sr.), OL-DL Damuen Bailey (5-7, 150, sr.), QB Aidan McGlothlin (6-0, 145, jr.), RB-LB Sam Albert (5-9, 160, jr.), RB-DB Chris Via (5-9, 140, sr.), WR-DB Carson Crigger (5-11, 167, soph.), OL-DL Brandon Blankenship (5-7, 235, soph.).
2020 summary: The Green Wave, featuring 10 seniors on defense, did not allow a point in winning five regular-season games over Bath County, Parry McCluer, Eastern Montgomery, James River and Giles. A 28-8 first-round win over Parry McCluer put Narrows in the region final, where it lost to Galax.
Outlook: Narrows is 38-7 in the last four years since changing districts from the Mountain Empire to the Pioneer. The big obstacle has been escaping Region 1C playoffs, where the 'Wave has lost three times to Galax and once to George Wythe. Losing 20 starters from last year's team cannot be underestimated. Smith will anchor both lines as a returning starter in the OL. Johnston is the only starter back on defense. McGlothlin got some backup time at QB but largely ran the JV offense last season. When he throws, he will put it up to the high-leaping Pruett. The Pioneer race will be tighter this year, but Narrows might still rate as the favorite. A three-game stretch against Parry McCluer, Covington and Eastern Montgomery will tell the tale.
PARRY McCLUER
Coach: Jack Baker (first season).
Last season: 4-3 (lost in Region 1C first round).
Returning offensive starters: 7.
Returning defensive starters: 8.
Players to watch: QB Brenan Schley (6-1, 180, jr.), RB-ILB John Snider (6-3, 220, jr.), Slot-DB Evan Cook (5-7, 140, soph.), Slot-DB Jalon Mitchell (5-9, 145, sr.), WR-FS Dylan Critzer (5-10, 175, sr.), WR-OLB Sawyer Beverley (5-9, 170, sr.), OL-DL Trey Orren (6-2, 265, sr.), OL-DL Elijah Griffin (6-0, 225, sr.), C-DL Jayden Clark (5-8, 225, jr.), OL-ILB Trey Secrist (6-3, 255, sr.).
2020 summary: The Fighting Blues started and ended with losses to Narrows, 32-0 in the opener and 28-8 in the playoffs. PM also fell 41-24 to Covington, a setback that was avenged 52-34 the next week. Wins over Bath County, Eastern Montgomery and James River came during a stretch where the offense averaged 41 points per game.
Outlook: Parry McCluer has new leadership as Baker replaced Mark Wheeler, who was involved in Buena Vista football in some capacity for three-plus decades. Baker is a former Alleghany coach who came to PM from Rustburg. The Blues will put the ball in the air with Schley, who was a backup last season. Snider is a big running back, and PM has good size up front with four returning starters and a 290-pound new piece in junior Dax Patterson. Like most Class 1 teams, depth could be a problem. PM expects to start eight or nine players both ways. How many Class 1 teams have a tougher first two games than PM in Rockbridge County and Riverheads? The Pioneer District could be up for grabs this year. Parry McCluer has a solid shot at the district crown.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
BASSETT
Coach: Brandon Johnson (14-23 in fifth season).
Returning offensive starters: 5.
Returning defensive starters: 6.
Players to watch: QB Ja’Ricous Hairston (6-4, 240, jr.), RB-S Simeon Walker-Muse (5-7, 175, sr.), RB-LB Tyheim Cline (6-0, 220, sr.), OL-DL Parker Hardy (6-3, 205, jr.), WR-DB Elijah Stokes (5-8, 160, jr.), LB-WR Sterlin Jamison (5-9, 150, sr.), LB Colby Hairfield (6-0, 195, sr), WR-S Jamari Johnson (6-1, 160, sr.), OL-DL Connor Webber (6-0, 305, sr.), WR-DB Branson Leduc-Mattox ( 6-2, 160, soph.).
2020 summary: The Bengals finished 3-2 in the regular season with an incredible 56-55 win over Magna Vista, but that was not enough for a playoff berth. A season-opening 21-7 loss to Carroll County sealed their fate. Bassett finished with a 24-13 "plus-one" victory at Floyd County.
Outlook: Hairston had nearly 1,100 yards total offense and accounted for 18 TDs with 10 rushing in six spring games. Add Walker-Muse’s 764 rushing yards and five TDs in five games plus expected contributions from big back Cline, and the makings of a lively offense are apparent. On the other side of the ball, the Bengals have a formidable pair of returning corners in Stokes and sophomore Jalen Lide. Five INTs between them last season indicates a potentially difficult squad on which to pass. Youth is deceptively dominant on both lines. The less seasoned linemen still have had previous game exposure. Senior Brayden Foley, idle last season, is expected to have an impact at WR and DB. The early schedule is difficult with Franklin County, Liberty Christian and Dan River in the first three weeks.
MAGNA VISTA
Coach: Joe Favero (107-47 in 14th season).
Last season: 3-3 (did not make playoffs).
Returning offensive starters: 4.
Returning defensive starters: 4.
Players to watch: WR-DB Tyler Johnson (6-2, 187, sr.), QB-DB Rion Martin (5-11, 214, sr.), RB-LB Zavion Estes (6-3, 226, sr.), OL-DL Ethan Stockton (5-11, 253, soph.), LB-OL Xavier Woody (6-0, 231, sr.), LB-WR Xavier Carter (6-1, 215, sr.), RB-LB Amari Thomas 6-0, 176, soph.), WR-S Torian Younger (6-1, 154, fr.), OL-DL Jamal Hairston (5-10, 255, sr.), WR-DB Justin Preston (5-10, 161, sr.).
2020 summary: The Warriors missed the playoffs for the first time in 12 years. Wins over Staunton River (49-35), Patrick County (35-7) and Halifax County (forfeit) were not enough to offset losses to William Byrd (22-19), George Washington (55-13) and Bassett (56-55). Magna Vista topped Northside 23-20 in a "plus-one" game.
Outlook: Magna Vista had a sobering VHSL benefit game against defending Class 4 champ Salem, but there is much to like about the Warriors. Johnson (13 TDs in six games), a Penn State commit, will be a terror in the open field but he needs help. Preston has caught some passes. Preston, Younger and Carter must take pressure off Johnson and give first-year QB starter Martin target choices. Estes is a load out of the backfield. Both lines will be populated with developing players and how fast they mature will be critical to success. The Class 3 ranks have toughened considerably in western and central Virginia in recent years. The season opener at Liberty Christian should provide a good barometer.
MARTINSVILLE
Coach: Bobby Martin (0-10 in second season).
Last season: did not field a team.
Players to watch: OL-DL-FB Cam Roundtree (6-0, 240, sr.), OL-DL Bryson Stokes (5-10, 320, sr.), RB-LB-S Izayveous Martin (5-8, 200, jr.), LB-QB-RB C.J. Campbell (5-11, 210, sr.), DL-OL Tyheem Harrell (5-10, 250, sr.), OL-DL Andre Harrison (5-8, 225, sr.), S-QB-WR Rashaun Dickerson (6-4, 185, jr.), Jahmal Jones (5-11, 180, jr.), LB-QB-RB Jaylan Long (5-11, 180, sr.), RB-DE Clarence Plunkett (6-0, 183, sr.).
Outlook: Martinsville enters the season after being prevented from having its players participate in any football activity for more than 12 months because of COVID-19. Thus, the first of many concerns is building stamina and toughness after such a long layoff. Nevertheless, the current players have worked to improve and performed with an enthusiasm that suggests how much they missed the game. Dickerson is one of the few who has any statistics at all from 2019. Marching orders call for all players to learn at least three different positions before the first game. There is uncertainty whether the squad will be split to allow for a JV team or if all 40 players will play varsity.
PATRICK COUNTY
Coach: David Morrison (8-28 in fifth season).
Last season: 0-5 (did not make playoffs).
Returning offensive starters: 3.
Returning defensive starters: 3.
Players to watch: OT-NG Josh Dalton (6-3, 325, sr.), OG-DE Jaheim Johnson (6-2, 270, sr.), C-LB Josh Wright (5-8, 185, sr.) FB-LB Cam White (5-10, 185, sr.), OLB-RB Jeff Moore (5-8, 150, sr.), OG-DE Sam Hubbard (6-2, 225. Jr.), QB-CB Montez Hill (5-10, 175, jr.), TE-LB Peyton Cambron (6-2, 225, soph.), C-DE Isaac Wood (5-11, 205, jr.), DB-WR Christian Fain (5-11, 150, jr.), CB-WR Krish Patel (5-7, 135, sr.).
2020 summary: The Cougars assembled a five-game schedule, but the opposition was stout. Losses to George Washington (41-0), Magna Vista (35-7), William Byrd (49-6) and Bassett (48-17) preceded a 20-0 season-ending setback at home against Floyd County.
Outlook: Patrick County is hungry, but this is a very inexperienced team. The wing-T offense's objective will be to control the clock as much as possible and keep the opposing defense on the field. Hill, a first-year starter at QB, will bring athleticism and competitiveness to the position. Replacing Daeshawn Penn at running back will be a job for multiple RBs. Look for Triston Underwood and Toby Perkins to add depth to a receiving corps that has the speed to stretch the field. A transition to a 3-5 defense is in the works. An obvious enthusiasm for a return to action was apparent in early workouts. Patrick County is a Class 2 school stuck in a district with two Class 4 members and three Class 3 opponents. It's always an uphill battle.