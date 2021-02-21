High school football returns in Virginia after 436 days

The last VHSL football games were played Dec. 14, 2019, when Lord Botetourt and Galax fell to Hopewell and Riverheads, respectively, in state championship games.
Four-hundred, thirty-six days later, prep football is back.
Six Timesland games are scheduled Monday night, including the 40th season opener in the career of Floyd County coach Winfred Beale.
Ready or not, here are 10 things to note about the upcoming season.
Distant neighbors
They've played each other at old Victory Stadium.
They've lined up on their new campus facilities.
They even played a game in 2006 in Rocky Mount.
But there has never been a season since Patrick Henry High School opened in 1961 that PH and William Fleming did not play a regular-season football game against each other.
Until now.
PH was unable to schedule Fleming when the seven-team River Ridge District chose to play its shortened six-game schedule within the league.
When Roanoke County initially opted to have its schools play within the county only, the PH-Fleming game was hurriedly put on both Roanoke schools' schedules.
When Roanoke County reversed course, the game was erased.
The Colonels and Patriots could play in the postseason if both qualify, or in the VHSL's "plus-1" game if neither is in the postseason.
PH leads the overall series 36-30-4. The two rivals played each other twice in seasons from 1983 through 1993.
Rockets grounded
The delayed 2020-21 season was supposed to mark the 50th anniversary of high school football in New Castle.
The celebration will have to wait.
Craig County canceled its season with the school's administration citing low roster numbers partly caused by a lack of eligible players.
The Rockets became the second Timesland team in two seasons to cancel a football season, following Bland County in 2019.
Two-fifty's a crowd
By order of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, up to 250 spectators will be allowed at outdoor gatherings including high school football games.
That does not count essential personnel, and some school divisions are counting cheerleaders and the marching band in that category.
It will be up to each local superintendent, school board and their legal counsel to determine which individuals are considered essential personnel and how to distribute the other 250 tickets.
Whack-a-mole
Check your favorite team's schedule carefully.
Since the schedules originally were released, a game might disappear here while another pops up over there.
For instance, Staunton River was unable to play its scheduled opener this week against Lord Botetourt because of a quarantine, so Botetourt has picked up Class 4 George Washington for a home game.
While most Timesland schools have stuck with the Friday night tradition, a number of games are scheduled for Saturday.
Grayson County will play all six of its games on the road after its field was damaged by a recent construction project.
Moving on up
A large number of Timesland seniors will have a short turnaround before they begin a college football career.
Lord Botetourt has four seniors headed to FBS schools and two to the FCS ranks: RB Hunter Rice (Army), OL Colston Powers (Appalachian State), OL Troy Everett (Appalachian State), LB Kyle Arnholt (Appalachian State), DL Xavier Stephens (Lehigh) and TE/DE Zach Horton (James Madison).
Salem twin DBs Jorden McDonald and Jayden McDonald are committed to Virginia Tech after originally committing to Louisiana-Monroe along with LB Zavione Wood.
VMI snagged three Roanoke recruits: Patrick Henry QB Roy Gunn and WR Trace Pedigo, and William Fleming OL Tyriq Poindexter.
Radford PK Connor Lytton signed with Boston College.
Hidden Valley DB Matt Strong accepted a walk-on offer from Virginia Tech.
New faces in places
Pulaski County made headlines over the summer when head coach Stephen James departed to take a non-coaching position at George Wythe.
The Cougars raised more eyebrows when they hired Mark Dixon, whose 10-year run as the head coach at Galax produced 101 victories, a Division 1 championship in 2015 and two state runner-up finishes.
Five other Timesland schools have a new head coach.
Former Bath County coach Will Fields has the job at Alleghany with Dillon Fry moving up at Bath.
Former Tazewell head coach Shane Allen has replaced Dixon at Galax.
Monty Chipman, a former head coach in North Carolina, has the reins at Carroll County, which finished the 2019 season with an interim coach.
Bland County's new coach is Travis Reed, who worked in the Bears' middle school program.
Playoffs abbreviated
Fans clamoring for a shortened postseason have their wish granted this spring.
Each VHSL region is limited to a two-week format, meaning only four teams will qualify.
The VHSL Rating Scale will determine postseason qualification, so each regular-season victory or loss will carry plenty of weight.
Whither Martinsville?
Martinsville will get an even later start than most on the season.
The city school administration has not cleared the Bulldogs to begin practice until March 8.
Martinsville has three games on its schedule, two with Patrick County, beginning March 19.
Region 2C will vote Wednesday to determine whether the Bulldogs will be eligible for the postseason.
Remember when?
Just to refresh, here are the results of the 2019 championship games:
Class 6 — South County 14, Oscar Smith 13
Class 5 — Maury 28, Stone Bridge 21
Class 4 — Lake Taylor 34, Tuscarora 14
Class 3 — Hopewell 35, Lord Botetourt 7
Class 2 — Appomattox County 41, Stuarts Draft 21
Class 1 — Riverheads 31, Galax 24
The finish line
The big question is can 41 Timesland football teams make it to the finish line?
While many VHSL basketball teams had their 2020-21 season end abruptly because of positive COVID-19 cases or contact tracing, all 12 boys and girls state tournaments were completed.
That was not the case last fall for West Virginia high school football, which was unable to hold a championship game in any of its three divisions because of COVID.
Stay tuned, the clock starts ticking tonight.