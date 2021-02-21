High school football returns in Virginia after 436 days

When Roanoke County reversed course, the game was erased.

The Colonels and Patriots could play in the postseason if both qualify, or in the VHSL's "plus-1" game if neither is in the postseason.

PH leads the overall series 36-30-4. The two rivals played each other twice in seasons from 1983 through 1993.

Rockets grounded

The delayed 2020-21 season was supposed to mark the 50th anniversary of high school football in New Castle.

The celebration will have to wait.

Craig County canceled its season with the school's administration citing low roster numbers partly caused by a lack of eligible players.

The Rockets became the second Timesland team in two seasons to cancel a football season, following Bland County in 2019.

Two-fifty's a crowd

By order of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, up to 250 spectators will be allowed at outdoor gatherings including high school football games.

That does not count essential personnel, and some school divisions are counting cheerleaders and the marching band in that category.