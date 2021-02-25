High School Football: Rockbridge County blanks Fort Defiance in snowy opener

LEXINGTON — Brett McClung scored all of his team’s points and Rockbridge County’s defense blanked Fort Defiance as the Wildcats opened their 2020-21 football season Friday night in the snow with a 15-0 nondistrict victory.
McClung scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter and added a 5-yard run in the third quarter.
Rockbridge County 15, Fort Defiance 0 Fort Defiance 0 0 0 0 — 0
Rockbridge County 8 0 7 0 — 15
RC — McClung 2 run (McClung run)
RC — McClung 5 run (McClung kick)
Franklin County 28, Northside 14
ROCKY MOUNT — Jayron Smith ran for 102 yards on 24 carries, and Franklin County’s defense forced five turnovers Thursday night as the Eagles posted a Blue Ridge District victory over Northside.
Smith caught a 10-yard TD pass from sophomore quarterback Eli Foutz and added a 2-yard TD run in the third quarter for the final points.
Foutz also ran for a 1-yard score in his first start for Franklin County.
Northside’s Sidney Webb scored on a 23-yard run and tossed a 7-yard TD pass to Cameron Abshire, who caught eight passes for 77 yards.
Franklin County 28, Northside 14
Northside 7 7 0 0 — 14
Franklin County 0 21 7 0 — 28
Nor — Webb 23 run (Patterson kick)
FC — Foutz 1 (Holley kick)
FC — Smith 10 pass from Foutz (Holley kick)
FC — Belcher 28 run (Holley kick)
Nor — Abshire 7 pass from Webb (Patterson kick)
FC — Smith 2 run (Holley kick)
Heritage 62, Liberty 7LYNCHBURG — Kameron Burns threw three TD passes and scored twice as the Pioneers overwhelmed the Minutemen.
Rajan Booker-Felder added three rushing TDs for Heritage.
Liberty scored in the second quarter on a 5-yard pass from Garrett Whorley to Cort Gilmore.
Heritage 62, Liberty 7 Liberty 0 7 0 0 — 7
Heritage 21 28 7 6 — 62
Her — Burns 3 run (kick good)
Her — Burns 8 run (kick good)
Her — Booker-Felder 14 run (kick good)