High School Football: Rockbridge County blanks Fort Defiance in snowy opener

LEXINGTON — Brett McClung scored all of his team’s points and Rockbridge County’s defense blanked Fort Defiance as the Wildcats opened their 2020-21 football season Friday night in the snow with a 15-0 nondistrict victory.

McClung scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter and added a 5-yard run in the third quarter.

Rockbridge County 15, Fort Defiance 0 Fort Defiance 0 0 0 0 — 0

Rockbridge County 8 0 7 0 — 15

RC — McClung 2 run (McClung run)

RC — McClung 5 run (McClung kick)

Franklin County 28, Northside 14

ROCKY MOUNT — Jayron Smith ran for 102 yards on 24 carries, and Franklin County’s defense forced five turnovers Thursday night as the Eagles posted a Blue Ridge District victory over Northside.

Smith caught a 10-yard TD pass from sophomore quarterback Eli Foutz and added a 2-yard TD run in the third quarter for the final points.

Foutz also ran for a 1-yard score in his first start for Franklin County.