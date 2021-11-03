High School Football Roundup: Bath County tops Craig County for 1st win of season

HOT SPRINGS — Kamoy Stone ran for 81 yards on four carries with two first-half touchdowns Thursday night as Bath County won its first game of the 2021 season with a 19-10 Pioneer District victory over Craig County.
Stone had TDs of 66 and 11 yards following a 1-yard TD run by Hunter Waldeck for a 19-0 halftime lead for Bath (1-7, 1-3).
Craig (3-6, 0-4) got a 9-yard TD run by Dylan Crawford, who finished with 157 yards on 26 carries.
Craig County 0 0 0 10 — 10
Bath County 12 7 0 0 — 19
Bath – Waldeck 1 run (kick failed)
Bath – Stone 66 run (run failed)
Bath – Stone 11 run (Turner kick)
Craig – Safety
Craig – Crawford 9 run (Hutchinson run)
James Monroe (W.Va.) 35, Covington 16
James Monroe 7 7 0 21 — 35
Covington 3 6 0 7 — 16
JM — Ridgeway 6 run (Allen kick)
Cov — FG Tacy 37
JM — Dowdy 5 run (Allen kick)
Cov — Turner 21 pass from Yancey (run failed)
JM — Ridgeway 2 run (Allen kick)
Cov — Yancey 46 run (Tacy kick)
JM — Dowdy 38 run (Allen kick)
JM — Ridgeway 27 run (Allen kick)
Highlights: Cooper Ridgeway ran for 156 yards and three TDs on 31 carries, including a game-sealing 27-yard TD in the fourth quarter. Layton Dowdy added the other two TD runs as James Monroe picked up 265 yards on the ground. Covington was led by Javier Yancey with 73 yards on 12 carries including a 46-yard TD run and 66 passing yards with a TD throw to Purcel Turner.
Records: James Monroe 6-3, Covington 3-5.