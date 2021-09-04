High School Football Roundup: Christiansburg rallies past Abingdon

Magna Vista 48, Dan River 12

Highlights: Tyler Johnson accounted for 406 yards of total offense and kick returns along with three TDs. The Penn State recruit returned the opening kickoff 89 yards and added a 47-yard TD run and a 100-yard interception return. He finished with 133 yards rushing on six carries, 4 yards receiving and 269 return yards, including the INT. Rion Martin had nine carries for 49 yards and two TDs and was 6 of 14 passing for 56 yards and one TD. D.J. Gregory scored Dan River’s first-quarter TD on an 11-yard run.