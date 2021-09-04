High School Football Roundup: Christiansburg rallies past Abingdon

ABINGDON — Casey Graham threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Travis Altizer with seven seconds to play Friday night as Christiansburg rallied for a 33-27 nondistrict football victory at Abingdon.
The Blue Demons (2-0) trailed 27-26 before launching a game-winning drive.
Graham finished with 226 passing yards including a 54-yard TD pass to Altizer in the third quarter when the two teams combined for 39 points.
Kenyon Johnson-Buchannon had a 22-yard TD run, and Jayron Thompson returned a kickoff 93 yards for a TD following an Abingdon score.
Luke Honaker rushed for 177 yards for Abingdon (1-1), while Malique Houndshell had 99 yards on 19 carries with two TDs.
Christiansburg;7;0;19;7;—;33
Abingdon;0;7;20;0;—;27
Cbg — Garrison 41 pass from Graham (Bremner kick)
Abn — Cook 17 run (Jessee kick)
Cbg — Johnson-Buchannon 22 run (Bremner kick)
Abn — McClanahan 66 pass from Brooks (Jessee kick)
Abn — Houndshell 39 run (Jessee kick)
Cbg — Thompson 93 kickoff return (kick failed)
Cbg — Altizer 54 pass from Graham (pass failed)
Abn — Houndshell 2 run (run failed)
Cbg — Altizer 35 pass from Graham (Bremner kick)
Magna Vista 48, Dan River 12
Manga Vista;20;7;7;14;—;48
Dan River;6;0;0;6;—;12
MV — Johnson 89 kickoff return (kick failed)
MV — Martin 25 run (Lane kick)
DR — Gregory 11 run (kick blocked)
MV — Johnson 47 run (Lane kick)
MV — Martin 13 run (Lynch kick)
MV — Johnson 100 interception return (Lynch kick)
MV — Lawson 30 pass from (Lynch kick)
DR — Davis 68 pass from Ferguson (kick failed)
MV — J.Hairston 22 run (Lane kick)
Highlights: Tyler Johnson accounted for 406 yards of total offense and kick returns along with three TDs. The Penn State recruit returned the opening kickoff 89 yards and added a 47-yard TD run and a 100-yard interception return. He finished with 133 yards rushing on six carries, 4 yards receiving and 269 return yards, including the INT. Rion Martin had nine carries for 49 yards and two TDs and was 6 of 14 passing for 56 yards and one TD. D.J. Gregory scored Dan River’s first-quarter TD on an 11-yard run.
Records: Dan River 0-2, Magna Vista 1-1.
Craig County 26, Auburn 7
Auburn;0;0;0;7;—;7
Craig County;12;0;14;0;—;26
CC — B.Frango 19 run (run failed)
CC — D.Frango 3 run (run failed)
CC — Francisco 23 run (run failed)
CC — Crawford 3 run (Frango run)
Aub — Marrs 9 run (Brockman kick)
Highlights: Craig County ran for 276 yards on 53 carries and built a 26-0 lead for the first win for new head coach Jimmy Fisher. Quarterback Brayden Frango ran for 101 yards on 14 carries and a 19-yard TD. Dylan Crawford had 74 yards on 11 attempts and a pair of 3 yard TDs. Trevyn Francisco and Dylan Frango added TD runs. Freshman QB Landen Marrs scored for Auburn on a 9-yard run.
Records: Auburn 0-2, Craig County 1-1.
Grayson County 27, Carroll County 22
Grayson County;6;6;3;12;—;27
Carroll County;7;0;7;8;—;22
Carr — E.Cox 14 pass from A.Cox (Phillips kick)
Gray — Cassell 15 pass from Jones (run failed)
Gray — Goad 8 pass from Jones (pass failed)
Carr — Gosnell 49 run (Phillips kick)
Gray — FG Hernandez 20
Gray — Widner 50 pass from Jones (kick failed)
Carr — E.Cox 69 pass from Gosnell (Gosnell run)
Gray — Thompson 10 run (pass failed)
Highlights: Isaac Thompson’s 10-yard run with 1:31 to play gave Grayson a victory. Cannon Jones threw TD passes to Holden Cassell, Mac Goad and Tristen Widner, finishing 17 of 32 for 267 yards. Cassell had seven catches for 111 yards. Carroll’s Elijah Cox caught TD passes from Andrew Cox and Benji Gosnell, who also ran for a 49-yard TD. Drew Dalton ran for 108 yards on 24 carries for the Cavaliers. Cox caught four passes for 106 yards.
Records: Grayson County 1-1. Carroll County 0-1.
Galax 35, Giles 7
Giles;0;0;7;0;—;7
Galax;7;21;0;7;—;35
Gal — Horton 7 run (Vera kick)
Gal — Ashworth 1 run (Vera kick)
Gal — Barnes interception return (Vera kick)
Gal — White 45 pass from Ashworth (Vera kick)
Gil — Fleeman 55 run (Price kick)
Gal — Tucker 13 run (Vera kick)
Highlights: Tedruhn Tucker ran for 187 yards and a 13-yard TD, and Galax opened a 28-0 halftime lead. Ian Ashworth hit 7 of 12 passes for 111 yards with a 25-yard TD pass to Ayden White, and had a 1-yard TD run. Horton ran 19 times for 76 yards and the first TD. White caught three passes for 66 yards. Gage Fleeman had 104 yards and a 55-yard TD on 18 carries for Giles.
Records: Giles 1-1, Galax 1-1.
Floyd County 43, Patrick County 26
Floyd County;6;16;0;21;—;43
Patrick County;12;8;6;0;—;26
Pat — Hill 2 run (kick blocked)
Flo — Saltus 3 run (kick failed)
Pat — Yellock 59 run (kick failed)
Flo — Saltus 6 run (Fenton run)
Pat — Hylton 62 run (Hylton run)
Flo — Barberi 13 run (Dunbar pass from Fenton)
Pat — Hylton 5 run (run failed)
Flo — Barbieri 3 run (Fenton run)
Flo — Fenton 1 run (run failed)
Flo — Saltus 11 run (Saltus kick)
Highlights: Lathom Barbieri’s 3-yard run ignited a 21-point fourth quarter as Floyd County rallied. Kaleb Fenton and Nate Saltus followed with TD runs for the Buffaloes. Saltus rushed for 132 yards, while Fenton had 93 rushing and 123 passing yards. Seth Dunbar caught four passes for 58 yards.
Liberty Christian 45, Bassett 28
Liberty Christian;14;17;7;7;—;45
Bassett;0;14;7;7;—;28
LCA — C.Davidson 4 run (Dupin kick)
LCA — G.Davidson 35 run (Dupin kick)
Bass — J.Hairston 7 run (Lopez kick)
LCA — Stowers 31 pass from Davis Lane (Dupin kick)
Bass — Walker-Muse 60 run (Lopez kick)
LCA — Belford 34 run (Dupin kick)
LCA — FG Dupin 28
Bass — Walker-Muse 9 run (Lopez kick)
LCA — C.Davidson 1 run (Dupin kick)
LCA — C.Davidson 41 run (Dupin kick)
Bass — Hairston 5 run (Lopez kick)
Highlights: Jaylin Belford, Gideon Davidson and Caleb Davidson combined for 330 rushing yards and five TDs for LCA. Belford gained 113 yards on five carries and a TD. Gideon Davidson had 110 yards and a TD, while Caleb Davidson gained 107 yards with three TDs. Bassett’s Simeon Walker-Muse rushed for 167 yards and TDs of 60 and 9 yards on 20 carries. Muse’s second TD cut the LCA lead to 31-21 in the third quarter. Ja’Ricous Hairston ran for two TDs for the Bengals.
Records: Liberty Christian 2-0, Bassett 1-1.
Liberty 42, Fort Defiance 0
Fort Defiance;0;0;0;0;—;0
Liberty;7;7;14;14;—;42
Lib — Langone 15 run (Mineo kick)
Lib — Stanley 80 run (Mineo kick)
Lib — Stanley 7 run (Mineo kick)
Lib — Hurt 46 run (Mineo kick)
Lib — Stanley 49 run (Mineo kick)
Lib — Johnson 26 run (Mineo kick)
Highlights: Tanner Stanley ran for 213 yards and scored on runs of 80, 7 and 49 yards, and Liberty posted its first shutout since 2014. Chase Langone, Emil Hurt and DeShawn Johnson also ran for TDs. Langone finished with 125 rushing yards.
Records: Fort Defiance 0-2, Liberty 2-0.
Chilhowie 32, J.I. Burton 22
Chilhowie;3;7;9;13;—;32
J.I. Burton;8;14;0;0;—;22
JIB – Keys 12 run (Buchanan run)
Chil – FG Hutton 25
JIB – C.Hart 87 pass from Buchanan (Keys run)
Chil – Silverio 7 run (Hutton kick)
JIB – Keys 38 run (pass failed)
Chil – C. Lewis 7 run (kick blocked)
Chil – FG Hutton 29
Chil – Martin 20 run (Hutton kick)
Chil – Hutton 20 run (kick failed)
Highlights: Daniel Hutton kicked two field goals and scored his first career TD on a trick play from kick formation to complete a comeback from a 22-10 halftime deficit. D.J. Martin had the go-ahead TD on a 20-yard run in the third quarter. Chase Lewis (26 carries, 96 yards) and Marcos Silverio (13-72) ran for TDs for Chilhowie. Trey Keys ran for 128 yards and two TDs for J.I. Burton.
Central-Wise 42, Marion 7
Central-Wise;14;21;7;0;—;42
Marion;7;0;0;0;—;7
C-W – Mullins 37 run (Onate kick)
Mar – Wolfe 57 pass from Osborne (Wolfe kick)
C-W – Tester 55 run (Onate kick)
C-W — Boggs 6 run (Onate kick)
C-W – Tester 2 run (Onate kick)
C-W – Mullins 99 interception return (Onate kick)
C-W – Gent 2 run (Onate kick)
Highlights: Ethan Mullins ran for a TD and returned an interception 99 yards for another score for Central-Wise. Dustin Sturgill had 108 rushing yards on eight carries as the Warriors ran for 390 yards. Reid Osborne passed for 184 yards and hit Parker Wolfe for a game-tying 57-yard TD in the first quarter.
Records: Central-Wise 2-0, Marion 2-0.
Western Albemarle 42, Rockbridge County 7
Rockbridge County;0;0;0;7;—;7
Western Albemarle;6;23;6;7;—;42
WA — Morrow 12 run (kick blocked)
WA — Morrow 3 run (kick failed)
WA — Burch 67 pass from Simon (Simon run)
WA — Howell 2 run (pass failed)
WA — FG Pulich 40
WA — Morrow 36 run (kick blocked)
WA — Keyton 32 run (Pulich kick)
RC — Owens 20 pass from Jay (Looney kick)
Highlights: Kaden Morrow ran for 153 yards and three TDs on 21 carries for Western Albemarle. Nathan Simon had 142 passing yards with a 67-yard TD to Joe Burch, who caught three passes for 124 yards. Rockbridge’s Keswick Owens caught a 20-yard TD pass from Miller Jay, who threw for 106 yards.
Records: Rockbridge County 1-1, Western Albemarle 2-0.
Riverheads 49, Parry McCluer 0
Parry McCluer;0;0;0;0;—;0
Riverheads;21;14;14;0;—;49
Riv — Cook-Cash 87 kickoff return (Robson kick)
Riv — Cook-Cash 10 run (Robson kick)
Riv — Smiley 74 pass from Dunlap (Robson kick)
Riv — Bryant 7 run (Robson kick)
Riv — Burton 6 run (Robson kick)
Riv — Cook-Cash 35 pass from Dunlap (Robson kick)
Riv — Cook-Cash 21 run (Robson kick)
Highlights: Cayden Cook-Cash rushed for two TDs, returned the opening kickoff for a score and caught a TD pass for Riverheads. Cook-Cash had six carries for 56 yards. Luke Bryant had six carries for 73 yards. Bennett Dunlap passed for 134 yards. Parry McCluer was led by John Snider with 22 carries for 105 yards.
Records: Parry McCluer 0-2, Riverheads 2-0.
Staunton 50, Covington 26
Covington;0;7;6;13;—;26
Staunton;9;20;7;14;—;50
Sta — Williams fumble recovery in end zone (Darby kick)
Sta — Safety, Tovar made tackle in end zone
Sta — Jackson 11 run (kick failed)
Sta — Levin 10 run (Darby kick)
Cov — Tacy 72 pass from Yancey (Tacy kick)
Sta — Moore 26 pass from Darby (Darby kick)
Sta — Levin 3 run (Darby kick)
Cov — Yancey 3 yard run (Kick failed)
Sta — Scott 10 pass from Darby (Darby kick)
Cov — Tacy 47 pass from Yancey (Tacy kick)
Sta — Moore 3 pass from Darby (Darby kick)
Cov —Turner 10 run (Kick failed)
Highlights: Walker Darby threw three TD passes, two to Jonathan Moore, for Staunton. The Storm took a 9-0 lead as Troy Tovar forced a fumble that Josiah Williams recovered for a TD and made a tackle for a safety. Javier Yancey tossed two TD passes to Chadwick Tacy for Covington. Purcel Turner scored on a 10-yard run.
Records: Covington 1-1, Staunton 1-0.
Pulaski County 49, Jefferson Forest 16
Pulaski County;14;14;7;14;—;49
Jefferson Forest;0;9;0;7;—;16
Pul — Lyman interception return (Pratt kick)
Pul — Lyman 62 run (Pratt kick)
JF — FG Marstellar 35
Pul — Kennedy 7 pass from Cooper (Pratt kick)
Pul — Kennedy 23 run (Pratt kick)
JF — Price 8 pass from Bell (kick failed)
Pul — Lyman 15 pass from Cooper (Pratt kick)
JF — Aveson 20 pass from Bell (Marstellar kick)
Pul — Burton 68 run (Pratt kick)
Pul — Burton 18 run (Pratt kick)
Highlights: John Lyman scored on a run, a pass reception and an interception return for Pulaski County. Trevor Burton ran 13 times for 169 yards and two TDs. Keyontae Kennedy scored on a run and a reception. Cam Cooper fired two TD passes. Jefferson Forest got two TD passes from Josiah Bell.
Records: Pulaski County 2-0, Jefferson Forest 0-2.
SATURDAY GAMES
North Cross 43, Norfolk Christian 6
Norfolk Christian;0;0;6;0;—;6
North Cross;14;22;7;0;—;43
NCro — Mittendorfer 54 pass from Lange (Muse kick)
NCro — Thompson 20 pass from Lange (Muse kick)
NCro — Cundiff 5 pass from Lange (kick failed)
NCro — Safety, Morgan made tackle in end zone
NCro — Johnson 41 run (Muse kick)
NCro — Thompson 18 fumble return (Muse kick)
NChr — Smith 67 fumble return (kick blocked)
NCro — Schmoranzer 51 kickoff return (Muse kick)
Highlights: Connor Lange threw three TD passes, and Moritz Schmoranzer returned a kickoff for a TD for North Cross. Cam Johnson rushed for a TD for the Raiders, while Cross Thompson had a fumble return for a TD. Norfolk Christian had no first downs in the first half and just three for the game. Zach Morgan had 11 solo tackles for North Cross including a safety.
Records: Norfolk Christian 0-2. North Cross 2-0.
Radford 21, Gate City 17
Radford;0;14;0;7;—;21
Gate City;3;7;0;7;—;17
GC — FG Lawson 33
Rad — Dobson 2 run (Steele kick)
GC — L.McDonald 1 run (Lawson kick)
Rad — Dobson 8 run (Steele kick)
GC — Stokes 54 pass from Bledsoe (Lawson kick)
Rad — Baylor 2 run (Steele kick)
Highlights: Marcell Baylor ran for a 2-yard TD in the fourth quarter as Radford took a see-saw victory. Tyrell Dobson scored on runs of 8 and 2 yards in the second quarter for a 14-10 halftime lead for the Bobcats. Luke Bledsoe’s 54-yard TD pass to Luke Stokes put Gate City up 17-14 in the fourth quarter.