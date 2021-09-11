High School Football Roundup: Covington tops Alleghany in OT for Brackman Cup

COVINGTON — Javier Yancey’s 1-yard touchdown run and Chadwick Tacy’s PAT gave Covington a 20-19 overtime victory over Alleghany on Friday night as the Cougars retained possession of the Brackman Cup.
Covington tied the game with 2:41 left in regulation when Purcel Turner caught a 17-yard TD pass from Yancey. Turner also scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter.
Dontai Samuels rushed for 90 yards on 16 carries for Covington (2-1). Neeko Jeter added 60 yards on 10 carries.
Garrett Via rushed for 113 yards on eight carries, including a 71-yard TD, for Alleghany (1-1). Kole Caldwell hit Dylan Nicely on a 55-yard TD pass for the Mountaineers.
Matt Howell had a 3-yard TD run for Alleghany to open the OT, but the extra point was missed.
Alleghany;0;13;0;0;6;—;19
Covington;0;6;0;7;7;—;20
Cov — Turner 2 run (kick failed)
All — Via 71 run (Groves kick)
All — Nicely 55 pass from Caldwell (kick failed)
Cov — Turner 17 pass from Yancey (Tacy kick)
All — Howell 3 yard run (kick failed)
Cov — Yancey 1 yard run (Tacy kick)
Radford 43, Fort Chiswell 7
Radford;21;13;9;0;—;43
Fort Chiswell;7;0;0;0;—;7
Rad — Dobson 48 run (Steele kick)
Rad — Grayson 32 pass from Baylor (Steele kick)
Rad — Wesley-Brubeck 24 pass from Baylor (Steele kick)
Fort — Billings 34 fumble return (Petrunyak kick)
Rad — Baylor 8 run (kick failed)
Rad — Dobbins 17 blocked punt return (Steele kick)
Rad — Dobson run (kick blocked)
Rad — FG Steele 25
Highlights: Radford’s Marcell Baylor carried seven times for 86 yards and a TD, and he passed for 78 yards with TD throws to Elliot Grayson and Darius Wesley-Brubeck. Tyrel Dobson had 12 carries for 152 yards and two TDs for Radford. John Dobbins returned a fumble for a score. Fort Chiswell’s Ethan Martin had six carries for 56 yards. Brayden Billings had the Pioneers’ score on a fumble return.
Records: Radford 3-0, Fort Chiswell 0-3.
Liberty 28, Staunton River 0
Liberty;14;0;7;7;—;28
Staunton River;0;0;0;0;—;0
Lib — Steele 71 pass from Stanley (Mineo kick)
Lib — Stanley 4 run (Mineo kick)
Lib — Mineo 45 pass from Stanley (Mineo kick)
Lib — Stanley 20 run (Mineo kick)
Highlights: Senior quarterback Tanner Stanley threw two TD passes and ran for two scores as Liberty posted its second shutout in a row. Jordan Steele and Tony Mineo caught TD passes. Liberty’s defense has recorded back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 1997.
Records: Liberty 3-0, Staunton River 1-1.
James Wood 34, Pulaski County 33
James Wood;7;7;7;13;—;34
Pulaski County;13;7;7;6;—;33
Pul — Lyman 69 pass from Cooper (Pratt kick)
JW — Brondos 16 run (Barnhart kick)
Pul — Kennedy 21 run (kick failed)
Pul — Cooper 1 run (Pratt kick)
JW — Ashby 85 kickoff return (Barnhart kick)
Pul — Cooper 1 run (Pratt kick)
JW — Ashby 44 pass from Neal (Barnhart kick)
JW — Ashby 23 run (Barnhart kick)
Pul — Lyman 13 pass from Cooper (pass failed)
JW — King 14 pass from Neal (Barnhart kick) 1:30
Highlights: Jared Neal’s 14-yard pass to Ryan King with 1:30 to play was the game-winner. Neal passed for 217 yards and two TDs. Jaden Ashby ran for two TDs and scored on an 85-yard kickoff return. Pulaski County’s Cam Cooper threw two TD passes to John Lyman and scored on a 1-yard run. Cooper passed for 262 yards. J.J. Gulley had seven catches for 145 yards. Lyman caught five passes for 104 yards.
Records: James Wood 2-0, Pulaski County 2-1.
James River 23, Parry McCluer 8
Parry McCluer;0;8;0;0;—;8
James River;7;7;3;6;—;23
JR — Bailey 39 pass from Hammons (Voight kick)
PM — Snider 8 run (Snider run)
JR — Bailey 74 run (Voight kick)
JR — FG Voight 27
JR — Hammons 6 run (kick failed)
Highlights: Ben Bailey caught a 39-yard TD pass from Zeal Hammons and gave James River a 14-7 halftime lead with a 74-yard TD run. Hammons passed for 164 yards and scored on a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter. Bailey finished with 84 yards rushing on four carries. Logan Campbell led the defense with 18 tackles (13 solo), two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. Parry McCluer’s John Snider had 82 rushing yards and a TD on 20 carries.
Giles 16, George Wythe 13
Giles;13;3;0;0;—;16
George Wythe;0;13;0;0;—;13
Gil – Fleeman 67 run (Price kick)
Gil – Fleeman 32 run (kick failed)
GW – Houston 7 run (Tate kick)
Gil – FG Price 27
GW – Rainey 25 pass from Jollay (kick failed)
Highlights: Gage Fleeman had 265 of Giles’ 293 rushing yards and two long TD runs on 38 carries. Connor Price kicked a 27-yard field goal as all the game’s points were scored in the first half. George Wythe’s Luke Jollay passed for 203 yards with a 25-yard TD pass to Brayden Rainey. Brady Walters caught four passes for 130 for the Maroons.
Records: Giles 2-1, George Wythe 1-2.
Martinsville 34, Morehead (N.C.) 18
Morehead;3;7;0;8;—;18
Martinsville;7;7;6;14;—;34
Mart — Long 1 run (Garcia kick)
More — FG Twilla 39
Mart — Dickerson 7 run (Garcia kick)
More — Barnes pass from Hall (Twilla kick)
Mart — Dickerson 22 run (kick failed)
Mart — L.Hairston 33 run (Garcia kick)
Mart — Dickerson 15 run (Garcia kick)
More — Barnes pass from Hall (Dungee run)
Highlights: Ray Dickerson had TD runs of 7, 22 and 15 yards as Martinsville ended a 19-game losing streak dating back to 2018. Jaylan Long and Latrell Hairston also rushed for TDs for the Bulldogs. Michael Hall threw two TD passes for Morehead.
Records: Morehead 1-3, Martinsville 1-1.
Floyd County 12, Grayson County 6
Grayson County;0;6;0;0;—;6
Floyd County;6;0;0;6;—;12
Flo — Fenton 1 run (kick failed)
Gray — Goad 27 pass from Jones (kick blocked)
Flo — R.Swortzel 22 pass from Fenton (pass failed)
Highlights: Kaleb Fenton’s 22-yard TD pass to Rylan Swortzel in the waning minutes gave Floyd County the win. Fenton was 16-of-25 passing for 196 yards. He also scored the game’s first TD with a 1-yard run. Kaiden Swortzel had eight catches for 95 yards for Floyd. Elijah St. Clair had two of the five interceptions by the Buffaloes’ defense. Isaac Thompson had 68 yards on 11 carries for Grayson, which got a 27-yard TD pass in the first half from Canaan Jones to Mac Goad.
Records: Grayson County 1-2, Floyd County 2-1.
Bassett 56, Dan River 0
Bassett;14;21;14;7;—;56
Dan River;0;0;0;0;—;0
Bass — Hairston 5 run (Lopez kick)
Bass — Walker-Muse 20 run (Lopez kick)
Bass — Patterson fumble recovery (Lopez kick)
Bass — Leduc-Mattox 66 pass from Stokes (Lopez kick)
Bass — Walker-Muse 5 run (Lopez kick)
Bass — Walker-Muse 76 run (Lopez kick)
Bass — Stokes 66 run (Lopez kick)
Bass — Hairston 15 pass from Stokes (Lopez kick)
Highlights: Simeon Walker-Muse ran for 192 yards and three TDs on 19 carries. Elijah Stokes filled in for Ja’Ricous Hairston and rushed for 91 yards and a TD and passed for 141 yards and 2 TDs. Hairston scored on a 5-yard run and 15-yard pass from Stokes.
Records: Bassett 2-1, Dan River 0-3.
Liberty Christian 56, Franklin County 26
Franklin County;0;6;6;14;—;26
Liberty Christian;7;14;14;21;—;56
LCA — Jaylin Belford 10 run (Dupin kick)
LCA — Jaylin Belford 25 pass from Davis (Dupin kick)
FC — Foutz 2 run (kick blocked)
LCA — Lane 1 run (Dupin kick)
FC — Holland 23 pass from Foutz (run failed)
LCA — Jaylin Belford 86 kickoff return (Dupin kick)
LCA — Skates 35 pass from Lane (Dupin kick)
FC — Lee 47 run (Lee run)
LCA — Jaylin Belford 60 run (Dupin kick)
FC — Holland 44 pass from Foutz (run failed)
LCA — Lane 15 run (Dupin kick)
LCA — Justin Belford 45 run (Dupin kick)
Highlights: Jaylin Belford ran for 234 yards and three TDs on 27 carries, and he also returned a kickoff 86 yards for LCA. Davis Lane was 8-of-9 passing for 102 yards. Eli Foutz passed for two TDs and ran for another for Franklin County. Foutz passed for 147 yards and ran for 41. Jahylen Lee had 84 yards rushing on 16 carries for the Eagles. Jamerise Holland caught four passes for 122 yards.
Records: Franklin County 0-2, Liberty Christian 3-0.
Galax 7, Carroll County 6
Carroll County;0;6;0;0;—;6
Galax;0;0;0;7;—;7
Carr — Gosnell 59 run (kick failed)
Gal — Ashworth 1 run (Vera kick)
Highlights: Ian Ashworth’s 1-yard TD run with 8:17 to play and Alberto Vera’s PAT held up for the win. Tedruhn Tucker ran for 117 yards on 24 carries for Galax. Ashworth passed for 63 yards and ran for 30. Ayden White caught four passes for 45 yards. Benji Gosnell put Carroll up 6-0 in the second quarter on a 59-yard TD run.
Records: Carroll County 0-2, Galax 2-1.
Chilhowie 32, Narrows 18
Chilhowie;0;8;8;16;—;32
Narrows;6;0;6;6;—;18
Narr — Crigger 78 pass from A.McGlothlin (kick failed)
Chil — Safety
Chil — Lewis 15 pass from Martin (kick failed)
Chil — Silverio 12 run (Crewey run)
Narr — McGlothlin 32 run (kick failed)
Chil — Lewis 6 run (Hall pass from Martin)
Chil — Castle 67 interception return (Thomas pass from Martin)
Narr — Crigger 41 pass from A.McGlothlin (kick failed)
Highlights: Chase Lewis’ 6-yard TD run and Hayden Castle’s 67-yard interception return for a score in the fourth quarter boosted Chilhowie. Marcos Silverio rushed for 96 yards on 21 carries and a 12-yard TD for the Warriors. Chase Lewis added 88 yards on 17 carries, scoring on a 6-yard run and a 15-yard pass from D.J. Martin. Narrows’ Aidan McGlothlin passed for 213 yards with TDs of 78 and 41 yards to Carson Crigger, who had six catches for 148 yards. Kolier Pruett added 5 catches for 65 yards.
Records: Chilhowie 3-0, Narrows 2-1.
Bland County 28, Rye Cove 14
Rye Cove;0;6;8;0;—;14
Bland County;8;0;6;14;—;28
BC — Johnson 29 pass from Myers (Hall run)
RC — Darnell 21 pass from Lane (run failed)
RC — Lane 15 run (Howell run)
BC — Johnson 41 run (run failed)
BC — Hall 43 run (run failed)
BC — Myers 35 run (Hall run)
Highlights: Corey Hall’s 43-yard TD run put Bland County up 20-14 in the fourth quarter, and Tanner Myers tacked on a 35-yard TD run for an insurance score. Jack Johnson had two TDs for the Bears, a 29-yard reception from Tanner Myers and a 41-yard run. Rye Cove was led by Landon Lane, who had a 15-yard TD run and a 21-yard TD pass to Payton Darnell.
Records: Rye Cove 0-2, Bland County 2-1.
Magna Vista 43, Gretna 6
Highlights: Tyler Johnson and J’Mere Hairston each scored twice in the first half, and Magna Vista returned two interceptions for TDs in building a 41-0 halftime lead. Rion Martin tossed TD passes to Hairston and A’Mari Thomas.
Records: Magna Vista 2-1, Gretna 1-2.
Grundy 20, Blacksburg 19
Highlights: Ethan Roberts scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 12-yard run with 5:43 remaining as Grundy opened its season after taking the first two weeks off.
Records: Blacksburg is 0-3, Grundy 1-0.
North Stokes (N.C.) 20, Patrick County 7
Patrick County;7;0;0;0;—;7
North Stokes;14;6;0;0;—;20
Highlights: Boogie Yellock scored the lone TD for visiting Patrick County on an interception return. Ben Hylton led the Cougars in rushing with 32 yards on eight carries. Yellock ran 10 times for 28 yards. Patrick County had 126 yards total offense.
Records: Patrick County 0-2, North Stokes 3-1.
Ravenscroft School (N.C.) 17, North Cross 14
Highlights: Ravenscroft scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to take a win in a game in Raleigh that was put together on Thursday. Moritz Mittendorfer caught TD passes of 4 and 21 yards from Connor Lange for North Cross.
Records: North Cross 2-1, Ravenscroft 2-1.