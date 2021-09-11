High School Football Roundup: Covington tops Alleghany in OT for Brackman Cup

Highlights: Kaleb Fenton’s 22-yard TD pass to Rylan Swortzel in the waning minutes gave Floyd County the win. Fenton was 16-of-25 passing for 196 yards. He also scored the game’s first TD with a 1-yard run. Kaiden Swortzel had eight catches for 95 yards for Floyd. Elijah St. Clair had two of the five interceptions by the Buffaloes’ defense. Isaac Thompson had 68 yards on 11 carries for Grayson, which got a 27-yard TD pass in the first half from Canaan Jones to Mac Goad.