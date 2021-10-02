High School Football Roundup: Floyd County tops Carroll County in OT

HILLSVILLE — Kaleb Fenton threw three touchdown passes including a 5-yarder in overtime to Matt Slusher, their second TD hookup of the game, as Floyd County's football team beat Carroll County 20-18 on Friday night.
Fenton added the two-point conversion run, then Floyd stopped Carroll County’s two-point pass attempt after Carroll County’s Elijah Cox hit Bryce Smoot on a 5-yard TD pass.
Floyd (4-1) also blocked a 19-yard field-goal attempt by Carroll at the end of regulation.
The Buffaloes blocked a 20-yard field goal on the previous play but were flagged for roughing the kicker.
Fenton passed for 182 yards including a 76-yard TD to Kaiden Swortzel in the first quarter.
Cox passed for 204 yards for Carroll (0-5). Smoot had seven receptions for 106 yards, while Sheldon Leonard caught five passes for 84 yards and picked off a pass.
Floyd County;6;0;0;6;8;—;20
Carroll County;0;6;6;0;6;—;18
Flo — K.Swortzel 76 pass from Fenton (pass failed)
Carr — Leonard 46 pass from Cox (kick blocked)
Carr — Dalton 2 run (run failed)
Flo — Slusher 37 pass from Fenton (run failed)
Flo — Slusher 10 pass from Fenton (Fenton run)
Carr — Smoot 5 pass from Cox (pass failed)
Bassett 49, Magna Vista 13
Bassett;7;28;0;14;—;49
Magna Vista;6;0;7;0;—;13
Bass — J.Hairston 8 run (Lopez kick)
MV — Johnson 48 run (kick failed)
Bass — J.Hairston 11 run (Lopez)
Bass — J.Gilbert 9 pass from J.Hairston (Lopez kick)
Bass — J..Hairston 15 run (Lopez kick)
Bass — E.Stokes punt return (Lopez kick)
MV — Johnson 38 pass from Rion Martin (Lynch kick)
Bass — Stokes 18 pass from J.Hairston (Lopez kick)
Bass — Walker-Muse 1 run (Lopez kick)
Highlights: Ja’Ricous Hairston ran for three touchdowns and passed for two as Bassett won the Smith River Classic in Ridgeway for the fourth year in a row. Hairston had TD runs of 8, 11 and 15 yards as the Bengals went up 35-6 at halftime. Elijah Stokes returned a punt for a TD and caught an 1n-yard TD pass from Hairston. Tyler Johnson scored both Magna Vista TDs, a 48-yard run and a 38-yard pass from Rion Martin.
Records: Bassett 4-1, 1-0. Magna Vista 2-3, 0-1.
Radford 42, Alleghany 6
Alleghany;0;0;0;6;—;6
Radford;14;21;7;0;—;42
Rad — Wesley-Brubeck 51 pass from Baylor (Steele kick)
Rad — Baylor 49 run (Steele kick)
Rad — Wesley-Brubeck 60 pass from Baylor (Steele Kick)
Rad — Dobson 15 run (Steele kick)
Rad — Dobson 16 run (Steele kick)
Rad — Dobson 3 run (Steele kick)
All — Knighton 7 pass from Entsminger (kick failed)
Highlights: Marcell Baylor threw two TD passes to Darius Wesley-Brubeck and scored on a 49-yard run as Radford opened a 42-0 lead in the third quarter. Baylor finished 5 of 6 passing for 127 yards and ran four times for 100 yards. Tyrel Dobson went for 102 yards and 3 TDs on 12 carries. Alleghany’s Kole Caldwell completed eight passes for 63 yards. The Mountaineers scored on a 7-yard pass from Eli Entsminger to Hayden Knighton.
Records: Alleghany 1-3, 0-1. Radford 4-2, 1-0.
North Cross 59, Blue Ridge 6
North Cross;13;26;13;7;—;59
Blue Ridge;0;0;0;6;—;6
NC — Johnson 2 run (Muse kick)
NC — Johnson 1 run (kick failed)
NC — Mittendorfer 29 pass Lange (kick failed)
NC — Carter 16 interception return (Muse kick)
NC — Lange 8 run (kick failed)
NC — Johnson 10 run (Muse kick)
NC — Carter 13 pass from Lange (kick failed)
NC — Morgan 14 run (Muse kick)
BR — Rocha 66 run (kick failed)
NC — Haugbotn 1 run (Muse kick)
Highlights: Kam Johnson ran for 113 yards and three TDs on just nine carries as North Cross took a VIC road win. Connor Lange hit 9 of 10 passes for 147 yards and TD throws of 29 yards to Moritz Mittendorfer and 13 yards to Kwalei Carter, who also returned an interception for a score. Zach Morgan and Iver Haugbotn also scored for the Raiders, who got two interceptions and a fumble recovery from Chase Daniel.
Records: North Cross 4-1, 1-0. Blue Ridge 2-2, 2-1.
Parry McCluer 30, Madison County 8
Madison County;0;0;0;8;—;8
Parry McCluer;16;8;0;6;—;30
PM — Mitchell 51 pass from Schley (Snider run)
PM — Mitchell 31 pass from Schley (Bartley pass from Catlett)
PM — Mitchell 36 pass from Schley (Snider run)
MC — Fox 4 run (Fox run)
PM — Snider 6 run (run failed)
Highlights: Brenan Schley passed for 148 yards and first-half TDs of 51, 31 and 36 yards to Jalen Mitchell as Parry McCluer took a 24-0 lead. John Snider iced the win with a 6-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. He finished with 68 yards on 18 carries. PM held Madison County to 120 yards of total offense.
Records: Madison County 1-4. Parry McCluer 2-3.
George Washington 39, Martinsville 0
George Washington;7;20;6;6;—;39
Martinsville;0;0;0;0;—;0
GW — Dixon 1 run (Rodriguez kick)
GW — Daniel 12 pass from Byrnes (Rodriguez kick)
GW — O.Hairston 24 run (kick failed)
GW — Daniel 4 run (Rodriguez kick)
GW — O.Hairston 42 pass from Byrnes (run failed)
GW — Bridges 4 run (run failed)
Highlights: Jeb Byrnes threw TD passes to William Daniel and Omarion Hairston, and the Eagles built a 27-0 halftime lead for their second win in four days, following a 42-15 win Tuesday over Amherst County. Hairston and Daniel each ran for a TD along with Elijah Bridges.
Records: George Washington 4-1, 2-0. Martinsville 2-3, 0-2.
Grayson County 18, Fort Chiswell 7
Grayson County;0;12;0;6;—;18
Fort Chiswell;0;0;0;7;—;7
Gray — Osborne 28 pass from Jones (kick failed)
Gray — Thompson 5 run (run failed)
Fort — Dunford 9 pass from Edmonds (Petrunyak kick)
Gray — Widner 29 pass from Jones (run failed)
Highlights: Canaan Jones threw a 29-yard TD pass to Tristen Widner with 2:03 to play, icing a Mountain Empire District win for Grayson County. Jones finished 11 of 18 for 200 yards, including a 28-yard TD pass to Elijah Osborne in the first quarter. Isaac Thompson ran for a second-quarter TD for the Blue Devils. Fort Chiswell got a 9-yard TD pass from Larson Edmonds to Reed Dunford. Edmonds passed for 74 yards, while Ezra Varney ran for 61 yards on 23 carries.
Records: Grayson County 3-2, 1-0. Fort Chiswell 0-6, 0-3.
Chilhowie 37, Honaker 28
Honaker;12;0;8;8;—;28
Chilhowie;15;8;0;14;—;37
Chil — Lewis 7 run (Martin run)
Hon — Musick 29 pass from Gill (run failed)
Chil — Thomas 11 pass from Martin (Hutton kick)
Hon — Gill 1 run (run failed)
Chil — Lewis 11 run (Martin run)
Hon — Lowe 6 run (Bandy pass from Gill)
Chil — Lewis 2 run (Hutton kick)
Chil — Martin 23 interception return (Hutton kick)
Hon — Gill 12 run (Bandy pass from Gill)
Highlights: Chilhowie’s 140-pound Chase Lewis ran for 229 yards and three TDs on 31 carries for the undefeated Warriors. D.J. Martin threw an 11-yard TD pass to Seth Thomas and added a 23-yard interception return for a TD for a 37-20 lead in the fourth quarter. Honaker’s Sean Gill ran for two TDs and threw a TD pass to Peyton Musick.
Records: Honaker 3-2. Chilhowie 5-0.
Holston 28, Narrows 6
Narrows;6;0;0;0;—;6
Holston;7;0;14;7;—;28
Hol – Johnson 16 run (Hall kick)
Narr – Pruett 20 pass from McGlothlin (run failed)
Hol – Ezzell 29 run (Hall kick)
Hol – Sheets 2 run (Hall kick)
Hol – Johnson 31 run (Hall kick)
Highlights: Trent Johnson scored two touchdowns and Caleb Casey made 14 tackles as Holston improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2009. Johnson finished with 71 rushing yards and 31 receiving yards. Jordan Ezzell and Brycen Sheets also scored as Holston had 278 yards of total offense. Narrows trailed just 7-6 at halftime after a 20-yard TD pass from Aidan McGlothlin to Kolier Pruett.
Records: Narrows 2-3. Holston 5-0.
PH-Glade Spring 27, Rural Retreat 0
PH-Glade Spring;0;20;0;7;—;27
Rural Retreat;0;0;0;0;—;0
PH-G – Beeson 3 run (run failed)
PH-G – Beeson 69 run (Campos kick)
PH-G – Beeson 16 run (Campos kick)
PH-G – McFail 74 run (Campos kick)
Highlights: Connor Beeson ran for 154 yards and three TDs on 20 carries, while J-Kwon McFall had 167 rushing yards on 20 attempts as PH-Glade Spring rolled up 340 yards on the ground. Beeson had a 69-yard TD and McFall scored from 74 yards out. Rural Retreat’s Jacob Alford ran for 159 yards on 17 carries. The Indians committed five turnovers.
PH-Glade Spring 4-1, 2-0. Rural Retreat 2-2, 0-1.
Castlewood 44, Bland County 28
Bland County;0;0;16;12;—;28
Castlewood;10;14;7;13;—;44
Cast – Taylor 91 run (Gibson kick)
Cast – FG Gibson 19
Cast – Castle 15 pass from Kiser (Gibson kick)
Cast – Taylor 1 run (Gibson kick)
BC – Hall 37 run (Hall run)
BC – Hall 1 run (Hall run)
Cast – Taylor 54 run (Gibson kick)
BC – Johnson 46 run (run failed)
Cast – Maxfield recovered punt in end zone (kick failed)
BC – Hall 1 run (run failed)
Cast – Taylor 3 run (Gibson kick)
Highlights: Castlewood’s Landen Taylor rushed 18 times for 285 yards and four TDs, the third-highest single-game yardage total in school history. Taylor’s 91-yard TD helped the Blue Devils get off to a 24-0 lead. Jackson Johnson led Bland County with 99 yards rushing and a TD on 16 carries, while Corey Hall scored three TDs.
Records: Bland County 1-4. Castlewood 2-2.
Craig County 34, Roanoke Catholic 18
Craig County;6;0;16;12;—;34
Roanoke Catholic;0;6;6;6;—;18
Highlights: Pudge Peters scored three TDs and Dylan Crawford rushed for 87 yards on 12 carries as Craig County used a 28-point second half for a win at Vinyard Park. Craig piled up 279 rushing yards as Cameron Shell had 12 carries for 73 yards, and Brayden Frango ran for 55 yards and a TD on 14 attempts. Marquis Adams scored two TDs for Roanoke Catholic, which had 216 yards of total offense.
Records: Craig County 2-2, Roanoke Catholic 0-6.
Patrick County 46, Tunstall 27
Patrick County;14;8;8;16;—;46
Tunstall;13;7;7;0;—;27
Highlights: Patrick County’s Ben Hylton ran for 180 yards and three TDs on 14 carries, while Boogie Yellock added 145 yards and a TD on 15 attempts. Demontez Hill had two TD runs and finished with 89 yards on 18 carries for the Cougars, who had 416 rushing yards as a team. Patrick County led just 32-27 before Hill’s 2-yard run and Hylton’s 46-yard TD iced the win.
Records: Patrick County 2-3, 1-1. Tunstall 1-3, 0-1.
Halifax County 49, Jefferson Forest 32
Highlights: Halifax QB Dakii Chandler passed for five TDs and ran for one as the Blue Comets scored 42 points in the second half and defeated JF for the first time in six tries. Chandler threw two TD passes to Atavion Mabins and one each to Kanya Caddle, Jahmarri Chandler and Joshua Miller. JF led 18-7 at halftime. Cavaliers QB Joe Bell threw four TD passes, with three to Floyd Wells. Alex Marsteller returned an INT for a TD for JF.
Records: Halifax County 4-0. Jefferson Forest 0-5.