High School Football Roundup: Floyd County tops Carroll County in OT

Highlights: Patrick County’s Ben Hylton ran for 180 yards and three TDs on 14 carries, while Boogie Yellock added 145 yards and a TD on 15 attempts. Demontez Hill had two TD runs and finished with 89 yards on 18 carries for the Cougars, who had 416 rushing yards as a team. Patrick County led just 32-27 before Hill’s 2-yard run and Hylton’s 46-yard TD iced the win.

Halifax County 49, Jefferson Forest 32

Highlights: Halifax QB Dakii Chandler passed for five TDs and ran for one as the Blue Comets scored 42 points in the second half and defeated JF for the first time in six tries. Chandler threw two TD passes to Atavion Mabins and one each to Kanya Caddle, Jahmarri Chandler and Joshua Miller. JF led 18-7 at halftime. Cavaliers QB Joe Bell threw four TD passes, with three to Floyd Wells. Alex Marsteller returned an INT for a TD for JF.