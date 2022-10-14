High school football roundup: Glenvar beats Alleghany

Brody Dawyot completed 15 of 23 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns with one interception and also ran for 48 yards to lead the Glenvar High School football team to a 31-6 win over visiting Alleghany on Thursday night.

Jackson Swanson had six catches for 125 yards and one touchdown for the Highlanders (5-3). Nick Woodson had four catches for 52 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Pierce kicked a field goal.

Jack Camper of Glenvar ran for a touchdown and recorded nine tackles. Caleb Crowder had nine tackles and a sack. Dawson Anderson and Avone Noel each picked off a pass.

Alleghany fell to 4-4.

NOTE

William Byrd to honor Highfill

William Byrd High School announced Friday on Twitter that it will name the field at Patterson Stadium after former Terriers football coach Jeff Highfill.

The decision was approved by the Roanoke County School Board on Thursday.

Highfill coached the William Byrd football team from 1981-2018. He had a 211-184-1 record with the Terriers. His final three teams finished a combined 26-8 with three Class 4 playoff berths (before Byrd dropped to Class 3).

He also steered the William Byrd boys soccer team for 35 years. He taught math in Roanoke County for more than 30 years before retiring.