High School Football Roundup: Glenvar routs Alleghany with 63-point half

Highlights: Roanoke Catholic's Marquis Adams scored on a run, a pass reception and a kickoff return, but it was not enough as Hargrave piled up 509 yards of total offense. Hargrave's Nasir Coles ran 17 times for 174 yards and four TDs, while teammate Tae Barbour had 12 carries for 179 yards and a TD. Dominic Shoemaker passed for 162 yards and a TD. Adams finished with 215 yards rushing on 15 carries and two catches for 74 yards. He returned the opening kickoff of the second half 80 yards for a TD. Sam Sweeney passed for 106 yards and two TDs for Roanoke Catholic.