High School Football Roundup: Glenvar routs Alleghany with 63-point half

LOW MOOR — Jackson Swanson caught three touchdown passes from Aiden Wolk and returned a punt for a TD as Glenvar scored all its points in the first half in a 63-8 Three Rivers District win Friday night over Alleghany.
Wolk hit Swanson on TD throws of 35, 15 and 48 yards. Swanson finished with six receptions for 126 yards. Wolk was 10 of 11 passing for 202 yards.
Kyle Hanks rushed for 123 yards and two TDs on nine carries.
Glenvar (6-1, 3-0) held the Mountaineers to 70 total yards and scored two defensive TDs, a 36-yard fumble return by Elijah Carter and a 32-yard interception return by Nick Williams.
Alleghany (1-6, 0-3) scored on a 25-yard pass from Kole Caldwell to Garrett Via.
Glenvar;42;21;0;0;—;63
Alleghany;0;0;0;8;—;8
Glen – Swanson 35 pass from Wolk (Pierce kick)
Glen – Hanks 12 run (Pierce kick)
Glen – Carter 36 fumble recovery (Pierce kick)
Glen – Hanks 44 run (Pierce kick)
Glen – N.Woodson 32 interception return (Pierce kick)
Glen – Swanson 15 pass from Wolk (Pierce kick)
Glen – Swanson 67 punt return (Pierce kick)
Glen – Hanks 1 run (Pierce kick)
Glen – Swanson 48 pass from Wolk (Pierce kick)
All – Via 25 pass from Caldwell (Griffith kick)
Pulaski County 49, Blacksburg 7
Pulaski County;21;28;0;0;—;49
Blacksburg;0;0;0;7;—;7
Pul -— Burton 20 run (Pratt kick)
Pul — Lyman 68 pass from Gallimore (Pratt kick)
Pul — Lyman 57 pass from Gallimore (Pratt kick)
Pul — Lyman 6 run (Pratt kick)
Pul — Gallimore 1 run (Pratt kick)
Pul — Kennedy 15 run (Pratt kick)
Pul — Lyman 61 interception return (Pratt kick)
Bbg — Metrey 13 pass from Epperley (Turman kick)
Highlights: John Lyman scored four TDs on pass receptions of 68 and 57 yards, a 6-yard run from scrimmage and a 61-yard interception return as Pulaski County scored all its points in the first half. Chris Gallimore threw both TD passes and finished with 180 yards on 6-of-7 passing. He also ran for a TD. Trevor Burton scored the Cougars' first TD on a 20-yard run. Blacksburg scored when Parker Epperley hit Eric Metrey on a 13-yard pass.
Records: Pulaski County 4-3, 2-2. Blacksburg 0-6, 0-3.
Covington 33, Narrows 26
Covington;7;6;7;13;—;33
Narrows;6;14;0;6;—;26
Narr — Pruett 60 pass from McGlothlin (pass failed)
Cov — Jeter 12 pass from Yancey (Tacy kick)
Narr — Pruett 36 pass from McGlothlin (Crigger pass from McGlothlin)
Cov — Turner 34 pass from Yancey (kick failed)
Narr — Pruett 60 run (pass failed)
Cov — Yancey 5 run (Tacy kick)
Cov — Jeter 2 run (Tacy kick)
Narr — Perdue 5 run (run failed)
Cov — Turner 50 interception return (no attempt)
Highlights: Dontai Samuels ran for 189 yards on 29 carries and Covington forced six turnovers, including Purcel Turner's game-clinching 50-yard interception return as time expired. Javier Yancey passed for 66 yards and two TDs, and he scored on a 5-yard run. Narrows got two TD passes from Aidan McGlothlin to Kolier Pruett, who also had a 60-yard TD run. Pruett caught five passes for 139 yards. Reed Perdue ran 15 times for 109 yards and a 5-yard TD that cut the deficit to 27-26. Covington thwarted the two-point conversion.
Records: Covington 3-2, 2-0. Narrows 2-5, 0-2.
Parry McCluer 40, Craig County 0
Craig County;0;0;0;0;—;0
Parry McCluer;14;14;6;6;—;40
PM — Snider 4 run (Snider run)
PM — Snider 10 run (run failed)
PM — Snider 9 run (Cook run)
PM — Snider 4 run (run failed)
PM — Snider 1 run (run failed)
PM — Brockenbrough 1 run (run failed)
Highlights: John Snider scored Parry McCluer's first five TDs on short runs and Parry McCluer won its fourth game in a row after an 0-3 start. Snider finished with 129 yards on 18 carries and scored on runs of 4, 10, 9, 4 and 1 yards. Jackson Brockenbrough scored the final TD in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run.
Records: Craig County 2-4, 0-2. Parry McCluer 4-3, 2-0.
Hargrave Military 43, Roanoke Catholic 34
Hargrave Military;7;14;14;8;—;43
Roanoke Catholic;0;14;14;6;—;34
HMA — Pyke 24 pass from Shoemaker (Poston kick)
RCath — Adams 57 run (Goad pass from Sweeney)
HMA — Barbour 53 run (Poston kick)
RCath — Goad 4 run (run failed)
HMA — Coles 9 run (Poston kick)
RCath — Adams 80 kickoff return (run failed)
HMA — Coles 3 run (Poston kick)
RCath — Adams 67 pass from Sweeney (Adams pass from Sweeney)
HMA — Coles 17 run (Poston kick)
RCath — Merchant 14 pass from Sweeney (run failed)
HMA — Coles 6 run (Barbour run)
Highlights: Roanoke Catholic's Marquis Adams scored on a run, a pass reception and a kickoff return, but it was not enough as Hargrave piled up 509 yards of total offense. Hargrave's Nasir Coles ran 17 times for 174 yards and four TDs, while teammate Tae Barbour had 12 carries for 179 yards and a TD. Dominic Shoemaker passed for 162 yards and a TD. Adams finished with 215 yards rushing on 15 carries and two catches for 74 yards. He returned the opening kickoff of the second half 80 yards for a TD. Sam Sweeney passed for 106 yards and two TDs for Roanoke Catholic.
Records: Hargrave Military 3-4. Roanoke Catholic 1-7.
Giles 21, Grayson County 20
Giles;0;7;14;0;—;21
Grayson County;7;0;7;6;—;20
Gray — Cassell 17 pass from Jones (Evans kick)
Gil — Ratcliffe 50 interception return (Price kick)
Gil — Fleeman 10 run (Price kick)
Gil — Edwards 35 pass from Fleeman (Price kick)
Gray — Thompson 5 run (Evans kick)
Gray — Phipps 13 pass from Jones (pass failed)
Highlights: Giles stopped a two-point conversion pass attempt after Grayson County scored on the final play of the game to preserve a road win. Giles led 21-7 after a 50-yard interception return by Christian Ratcliffe, a 10-yard run by Gage Fleeman and a 35-yard pass from Fleeman to Jacob Edwards. Connor Price converted all three PAT kicks. Grayson answered with Isaac Thompson's 5-yard TD run and Canaan Jones' 13-yard pass to Keyshawn Phipps. Fleeman rushed for 77 yards on 20 carries for Giles. Jones passed for 183 yards as Holden Cassell had eight catches for 150 yards and a TD.
Records: Giles 5-2, 3-1. Grayson County 4-3, 2-1.
Galax 35, George Wythe 0
Galax;21;7;7;0;—;35
George Wythe;0;0;0;0;—;0
Gal — Tucker 5 run (Vera kick)
Gal — Horton 70 run (Vera kick)
Gal — Tucker 5 run (Vera kick)
Gal — I.Ashworth 6 run (Vera kick)
Gal — Reeves 66 run (Vera kick)
Highlights: Tedruhn Tucker scored on a pair of 5-yard runs as Galax rushed for 340 yards. Ronny Horton had 96 yards on seven attempts and a 70-yard TD. Tucker finished with 92 yards on 16 carries, while Javonte Reeves added a 66-yard TD. Ian Ashworth passed for 66 yards and scored on a 6-yard run. George Wythe got 66 yards rushing from Leyton Fowler and 55 yards passing from Luke Jollay.
Records: Galax 5-2, 3-0. George Wythe 2-3, 0-2.
Eastern Montgomery 28, Bath County 6
Bath County;6;0;0;0;—;6
Eastern Montgomery;13;15;0;0;—;28
EM — Akers 3 run (Underwood kick)
Bath — Stone 39 run (kick failed)
EM — Brown 4 run (kick failed)
EM — Burleson 3 run (Akers run)
EM — Stallard 18 pass from Akers (Underwood kick)
Highlights: Seth Burleson ran for 124 yards and a TD on 16 carries, while Gage Akers ran for a TD and threw a scoring pass to Wyatt Stallard as Eastern Montgomery stretched its win streak to four games. Akers passed for 81 yards, and Eli Brown added a rushing TD. Bath County made it a 7-6 game in the first quarter on a 39-yard run by Kamoy Stone.
Records: Bath County 0-5, Eastern Montgomery 4-2.
Rockbridge County 36, Waynesboro 10
Waynesboro;0;0;0;10;—;10
Rockbridge County;6;12;6;12;—;36
Rock – Claytor 13 pass from Jay (kick failed)
Rock – A. Poindexter 5 run (pass failed)
Rock – Williams 20 pass from Jay (run failed)
Rock – A.Poindexter 42 run (kick failed)
Way – Forced safety
Way – Ryan Barbour 22 run (Barbour run)
Rock – Williams 23 pass from Jay (pass failed)
Rock – Looney 5 run (kick failed)
Highlights: Miller Jay threw three TD passes and Andre Poindexter ran for two TDs as Rockbridge County won its third game in the last eight days. Isaiah Williams was on the receiving end of two TD passes. Seamus Looney added a TD run in the fourth quarter. Waynesboro's Ryan Barbour rushed for 194 yards and scored the Little Giants' lone TD.
Records: Waynesboro 2-5, Rockbridge County 5-2.
Magna Vista 48, Martinsville 14
Magna Vista;7;14;21;6;—;48
Martinsville;7;7;0;0;—;14
Mag — Martin 3 run (Lane kick)
Mart — Dickerson 21 run (Garcia kick)
Mag — Johnson 65 pass from Martin (Lane kick)
Mart — Jones 62 run (Garcia kick)
Mag — Martin 11 run (Lane kick)
Mag — Johnson 38 run (Lane kick)
Mag — Preston 55 pass from Martin (Lane kick)
Mag — J.Hairston 23 run (Lane kick)
Mag — Martin 1 run (kick failed)
Highlights: Rion Martin ran for three TDs and threw a pair of TD passes and Magna Vista outscored Martinsville 27-0 in the second half. Martin had TD throws to Tyler Johnson and Justin Preston. Jontae Hairston added a rushing TD for the Warriors. Martinsville got rushing TDs from Ray Dickerson and Jamal Jones and trailed just 21-14 at halftime.
Records: Magna Vista 3-4, 1-2. Martinsville 3-4, 0-3.
Chilhowie 21, Rural Retreat 7
Rural Retreat;7;0;0;0;—;7
Chilhowie;15;3;0;3;—;21
Chil – Gilley 54 run (Martin run)
RR – Roberts 2 run (Crockett kick)
Chil – Gilley 49 run (Hutton kick)
Chil – FG Hutton 35
Chil – FG Hutton 39
Highlights: Chilhowie's Jonathan Gilley returned from a two-game absence after breaking his hand to run for 162 yards and two TDs on 11 carries. Daniel Hutton kicked FGs of 35 and 39 yards, giving him five this season. Seth Thomas had four tackles for loss as the Warriors held the Indians to 96 yards rushing. Rural Retreat scored in the first quarter on a 2-yard run by Caleb Roberts.
Records: Rural Retreat 3-3, 0-2. Chilhowie 6-0, 2-0.
Richlands 49, Marion 14
Richlands;14;28;7;0;—;49
Marion;0;0;0;14;—;14
Rich – Brown 14 run (Bandy kick)
Rich – Brown 13 run (Bandy kick)
Rich – Simmons 11 pass from Cox (Bandy kick)
Rich – Webb 21 pass from Cox (Bandy kick)
Rich – Brown 31 run (Bandy kick)
Rich – Simmons 22 pass from Cox (Bandy kick)
Rich – Keene 4 run (Bandy kick)
Mar – R.Carroll 1 pass from Watkins (Wolfe kick)
Mar – Pruitt 5 pass from Watkins (Wolfe kick)
Highlights: Richlands built a 42-0 halftime lead as Dylan Brown rushed for 91 yards and three touchdowns, while Gavin Cox threw for 186 yards and three scores. Brown scored on runs of 14, 13 and 31 yards in the first half, while Cox threw two TD passes to Drew Simmons and one to Sage Webb. Marion's Trenton Watkins threw TD passes to Ricky Carroll and Matt Pruitt in the fourth quarter.
Records: Richlands 3-3, 2-0. Marion 1-6, 0-1.
Thomas Walker 50, Bland County 20
Thomas Walker;8;26;9;7;—;50
Bland County;0;6;6;8;—;20
TW – Spears 2 run (kick blocked)
TW – Safety, Hall tackled in the end zone
TW – Gulley 41 run (kick blocked)
TW – McCurry 14 pass from Gulley (Barci kick)
BC – Johnson 80 pass from Myers (run failed)
TW – Kidwell 64 pass from Gulley (kick failed)
TW – Small 22 pass from Gulley (Barci kick)
TW – Barci 45 pass from Kidwell (kick failed)
TW – FG Barci 20
BC – Hall 37 pass from Myers (run failed)
BC – Myers 13 run (Bright run)
TW – Alsup 18 run (Odle kick)
Highlights: Sophomore Darrin Gulley threw three touchdown passes and rushed for a score – all during a 26-point second quarter. Gulley had a 41-yard TD run and his scoring strikes covered 14, 64 and 22 passes to Jacob McCurry, Zack Kidwell and Alex Small. Bland County's Tanner Myers ran for a TD and threw TD passes to Jack Johnson and Corey Hall.
Records: Thomas Walker 4-3, Bland County 2-5.
E.C. Glass 48, Jefferson Forest 7
Highlights: E.C. Glass QB George White passed for two TDs and ran for one as the Hilltoppers built a 48-0 halftime lead. Markevus Graves caught a 61-yard TD pass from White and also ran for a score. Eli Wood also had a TD reception, while Mike Thomas, Lyvarius Gilbert and Ma’Quwan Farmer had TD runs. Jefferson Forest committed five turnovers and had just 109 yards total offense in losing its ninth consecutive game.
Records: Jefferson Forest 0-6, 0-3. E.C. Glass 6-1, 3-1.