High School Football Roundup: Hidden Valley, Radford, Lord Botetourt win

Brayden Moore completed 10 of 18 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns with one interception to lead the Hidden Valley High School football team to a 39-36 win over William Byrd on Friday night in Vinton.

Joey Strong threw a 71-yard TD pass to Japhon English to give the Titans (1-1) a 21-14 lead in the second quarter. The Titans led the rest of the way.

Israel Hairston of the Terriers (1-1) later threw a 59-yard TD pass to cut the lead to 27-21 in the second quarter. But Moore threw a 24-yard TD pass to English to extend the lead to 33-21 in the second quarter.

With the Titans up 33-28 in the fourth, Strong threw an 11-yard TD pass to Jackson Getz to extend the lead to 39-28.

Strong not only threw for 82 yards and two TDs but also ran for 98 yards on eight carries.

English had two catches for 95 yards and two TDs. Daniel Robinson had three catches for 76 yards and one TD. Getz had three catches for 72 yards and three TDs.

Hairston completed eight of 14 passes for 205 yards and one TD with one interception and also ran for a TD. DeShannon Reed ran for 101 yards.

Radford 62, Gate City 12

Landen Clark completed 10 of 12 passes for 278 yards and six touchdowns and also ran for 83 yards and two TDs on nine carries to lead host Radford to a win Friday night.

Radford's Marcel Baylor had four catches for 109 yards and two TDs. Parker Prioleau had four catches for 108 yards and three TDs.

Gate City (0-2) cut the lead to 20-12 with 3:21 remaining in the first half, but Radford (2-0) responded with 42 unanswered points.

Lord Botetourt 70, Blacksburg 0

Jakari Nicely and Zion Woody each ran for two touchdowns to lead the Cavaliers to a win in Daleville on Friday.

Tristan Overbay ran for 91 yards and one TD on six carries. Woody ran for 87 yards on seven carries. Nicely ran for 65 yards on four carries.

Tucker Brookman recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown and teamed with Kendal Howard to bring down Spencer Campbell for a safety. Howard also returned a blocked punt 20 yards for a touchdown.

Riverheads 55, Parry McCluer 14

Riverheads won in Buena Vista on Friday to tie a state record with its 52nd straight victory.

Riverheads built a 41-0 lead.

Evan Cook ran for 168 yards and one TD on 18 carries for Parry McCluer (0-2). He scored on an 80-yard TD run and also caught a 28-yard TD pass from Brennen Schley.

Grayson County 49 Carroll County 36

Austin Dowell ran for 181 yards and 3 touchdowns on 11 carries and also threw a TD pass to lead Grayson County to a win Friday in Independence.

Chase Poole of Grayson County ran for 112 yards and one TD on 11 carries. Elijah Gillespie returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and caught a 58-yard TD pass.

Elijah Cox of Carroll County completed 15 of 34 passes for 247 yards and three TDs with two interceptions. Josh Taib ran for 152 yards and 2 TDs on 37 carries and had eight catches for 88 yards and one TD. Bryce Smoot had five catches for 87 yards and one TD.

Cox threw a 9-yard TD pass to Smoot to cut the Grayson County lead to 35-28 with 3:37 to go in the third quarter. But Dowell ran for two touchdowns to extend the lead to 49-28 with 4:45 to go in the fourth.

Martinsville 21, Glenvar 14

Jahmal Jones scored on a 50-yard run with 2:07 left in the third quarter to give the Bulldogs a road win Friday.

Martinsville held Glenvar scoreless in the final quarter.

Glenvar's Jackson Camper scored on a 3-yard run, then ran for the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 14 with 2:38 left in the third.

Jones ran for 156 yards on 11 carries. Martinsville's Rayshawn Dickerson completed seven of 11 passes for 132 yards and one TD and also ran for a touchdown.

Glenvar's Tyler Pierce kicked two field goals.

Last year, Glenvar defeated Martinsvile in both the season opener and in the playoffs.

Alleghany 54, Bath County 13

Garrett Via ran for five touchdowns to lead the Mountaineers to a win Friday in Hot Springs.

Dalton Griffith, Brenden Porterfield and Maddox Crance also ran for touchdowns for Alleghany.

Bath County's Wyatt Campbell threw a TD pass to Jaden Ryder. Caiden Offer ran for a TD for Bath County.

Floyd County 32, Patrick County 12

The Buffaloes won a home game Friday.

Patrick County's Demontez Hill ran for 85 yards and one TD on 15 carries.

Central-Wise 49, Marion 28

Alec Gent ran for 157 yards and three TDs on 13 carries to lead Central-Wise (2-0) to a home win Friday.

Gent's second touchdown run gave Central a 42-7 lead just 16 seconds before halftime.

Brody Taylor of Marion (1-1) ran for 110 yards and one TD on 28 carries. Teammate JB Carroll caught a 49-yard TD pass. Dalton Hall returned an interception 50 yards for a TD. Fred Smith returned a kickoff 89 yards for a TD.

J.I. Burton 26, Chilhowie 7

Brayden Dutton and Trey Keys each scored a pair of touchdowns to lead the visiting Raiders (1-1) to a win Friday.

Chilhowie (0-2) allowed 303 rushing yards.

George Wythe 36, Fort Chiswell 7

Luke Jollay ran for three third-quarter touchdowns to lead George Wythe to a Mountain Empire District win Friday in Wytheville.

Jollay's touchdown turned a tie game into a 29-7 Wythe advantage. He finished with 70 yards on 12 carries and also threw for 111 yards.

Ben Jollay ran for 109 yards on 10 carries for the Maroons.

Mikey Melton ran for 57 yards and a touchdown for Fort Chiswell.

Liberty Christian 35, Bassett 14

Caleb Davidson ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries to lead host Lynchburg Christian (2-0) to a victory Friday.

Down 28-0 after three quarters, the Bengals (0-2) found the end zone twice in the fourth quarter on runs by Salvador Coca-Lobo and Ja’Ricous Hairston.

Hairston completed 18 of 29 passes for 231 yards with two interceptions.

Jefferson Forest 27, Staunton River 6

The Cavaliers (2-0) held the Golden Eagles (1-1) scoreless over the final 12 minutes en route to a win Friday in Forest.

The Cavaliers beat Staunton River for the 40th time in 48 meetings. Friday marked the teams' first meeting since 2019.

The 33 combined points were the fewest scored in a JF-Staunton River matchup since the Cavaliers won 21-7 in Moneta in 2011.

Fort Defiance 24, Liberty 14

The host Indians (1-1) scored two second-quarter touchdowns and never relinquished their lead over Liberty (0-2) on Friday.

Magna Vista 35, Dan River 14

Joeseph Spriggs rushed for 208 yards and three TDs on 29 carries to lead the Warriors (1-1) to a win Friday in Ringgold.

Magna Vista's Caleb Lynch threw a 48-yard TD pass to Jolen Schoefield.