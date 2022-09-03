High School Football Roundup: Hidden Valley, Radford win

Brayden Moore completed 10 of 18 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns with one interception to lead the Hidden Valley High School football team to a 39-36 win over William Byrd on Friday night in Vinton.

Joey Strong threw a 71-yard TD pass to Japhon English to give the Titans (1-1) a 21-14 lead in the second quarter. The Titans led the rest of the way.

Israel Hairston of the Terriers (1-1) later threw a 59-yard TD pass to cut the lead to 27-21 in the second quarter. But Moore threw a 24-yard TD pass to English to extend the lead to 33-21 in the second quarter.

With the Titans up 33-28 in the fourth, Strong threw an 11-yard TD pass to Jackson Getz to extend the lead to 39-28.

Strong not only threw for 82 yards and two TDs but also ran for 98 yards on eight carries.

English had two catches for 95 yards and two TDs. Daniel Robinson had three catches for 76 yards and one TD. Getz had three catches for 72 yards and three TDs.

Hairston completed eight of 14 passes for 169 yards and one TD with one interception.

Radford 62, Gate City 12

Landen Clark completed 10 of 12 passes for 278 yards and six touchdowns and also ran for 83 yards and two TDs on nine carries to lead host Radford to a win Friday night.

Radford's Marcel Baylor had four catches for 109 yards and two TDs. Parker Prioleau had four catches for 108 yards and three TDs.

Riverheads 55, Parry McCluer 14

Riverheads won in Buena Vista on Friday to tie a state record with its 52nd straight victory.

Riverheads built a 41-0 lead.

Evan Cook ran for 168 yards and one TD on 18 carries for Parry McCluer (0-2). He scored on an 80-yard TD run and also caught a 28-yard TD pass from Brennen Schley.