High School Football Roundup: North Cross wins state title

Ian Cann returned a kickoff for a touchdown to help top-seeded North Cross beat third-seeded Atlantic Shores Christian 13-0 in the Virginia Independent Schools Division II title game Saturday in Roanoke.

The Raiders finished 10-1.

"A great senior class of guys that … led us emotionally, combined with as good of offensive and defensive lines as we've ever had," North Cross coach Stephen Alexander said in a phone interview. "If you're good up front, you've got a chance to be good. And that was the case this year."

Cann returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a touchdown to give the Raiders the lead.

Connor Lange threw a TD pass to Zach Morgan in the fourth quarter.

Chase Daniel and the rest of the North Cross defense kept the visitors off the scoreboard.

Atlantic Shores Christian (9-2) had beaten North Cross in last year's title game.

North Cross won the crown for the first time since 2019. There was no title game the following season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

VHSL PLAYOFFS

REGION 3D

Christiansburg 28, Staunton River 0

Tanner Evans threw for a touchdown, ran for a touchdown and returned an interception for a touchdown to lead the third-seeded Blue Demons (9-3) past the Golden Eagles (6-6) in a semifinal Friday in Christiansburg.

Christiansburg will visit top-seeded Lord Botetourt in the regional final.

Evans returned an interception 52 yards for a TD to extend the lead to 14-0 in the second quarter. He scored on a 2-yard run to extend the lead to 21-0 in the third. He threw a TD pass to Jayron Thompson with 4:49 remaining in the fourth.

REGION 2C

Glenvar 35, Martinsville 0

Brody Dawyot threw two TD passes and ran for a TD to lead the third-seeded Highlanders (9-3) past the second-seeded Bulldogs (10-2) in a semifinal Friday in Martinsville.

Glenvar will host Appomattox County in the regional final.

Elijah Carter had two TD runs. Nicholas Woodson and Shane Gibson each caught a TD pass.

Appomattox County 38, Radford 33

Gray Peterson ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to help the fourth-seeded Raiders (9-3) knock off the top-seeded Bobcats (10-2) in a semifinal Friday in Radford.

Peterson threw an 8-yard TD pass to extend the lead to 38-20 with 8:15 left.

Radford's Landen Clark scored on an 8-yard run and threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Maxwell Kanipe to cut the deficit to 38-33 with 3:32 remaining.

On fourth-and-6, Peterson picked up a first down with 1:50 remaining and Appomattox then ran out the clock.

Clark threw for four TDs and ran for another. Kanipe had two TD catches.

REGION 5D

Mountain View 45, Patrick Henry 9

Vincent Bond ran for 171 yards and two TDs on nine carries to help the second-seeded Wildcats (11-1) beat the third-seeded Patriots (9-3) in a semifinal Friday in Stafford.

Jahzae Kimbrough ran for 70 yards and one TD on 11 carries for Patrick Henry. Sidney Webb completed nine of 23 passes for 130 yards with one interception.

REGION 1C

George Wythe 48, Narrows 28

Ben Jollay ran for 213 yards and three TDs on 28 carries to help the second-seeded Maroons (8-3) beat the third-seeded Green Wave (10-2) in a semifinal Friday in Wytheville.

George Wythe will host Grayson County in the regional final.

Tandom Smith scored on a 22-yard run to give the Maroons a 35-28 lead with 9:02 to go.

Colton Green sacked Narrows QB Aidan McGlothlin, forcing a fumble. Dylan Sisk of the Maroons recovered the ball at the Narrows 27. Four plays later, Laden Houston scored on a 25-yard run to extend the lead to 42-28.

Smith ran for 92 yards and three TDs.

Carson Crigger returned a punt 94 yards for a TD and also caught a TD pass for Narrows. McGlothlin threw for 139 yards and one TD and also ran for a TD. Kolier Pruett returned a kickoff 74 yards for a TD.

Grayson County 21, Galax 14

Austin Dowell threw a 40-yard TD pass to Keyshawn Phipps with 1:16 left in the fourth quarter to give the fourth-seeded Blue Devils (10-2) an upset win over the top-seeded Maroon Tide (7-4) in a semifinal Friday in Galax.

Dowell completed six of 13 passes for 107 yards and one TD with one interception. He also picked off a pass.

Chase Poole ran for 65 yards and one TD on 12 carries for Grayson County.

Tedruhn Tucker ran for 118 yards and two TDs on 28 carries for Galax. He scored on a 6-yard TD run to tie the game at 14 with 3:02 to go.

Tommy Jones completed 13 of 21 passes for 159 yards with one interception for Galax.