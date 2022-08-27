High school football roundup: Pulaski beats Northside, Brookville tops PH

DUBLIN — The Pulaski County High School football team beat Northside 43-0 on Friday night, giving Cam Akers a win in his debut as the Cougars' head coach.

Trevor Burton ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Chris Gallimore ran for 80 yards and two TDs on 20 carries. Evan Alger blocked a punt for a safety.

The Cougars held Northside to 23 yards of total offense.

Brookville 35, Patrick Henry 27

The visiting Bees raced out to a 28-7 halftime lead and held on down the stretch for a win Friday.

Patrick Henry cut the deficit to eight points with 2:39 remaining but was unable to get the tying score.

The first half included Brookville scoring on a blocked punt and Patrick Henry scoring on a kickoff return.

William Byrd 42, Liberty 6

The Terriers spoiled Daryl Roberton's Liberty head-coaching debut Friday in Bedford.

The Terriers scored in every quarter, highlighted by a 28-point swing between the second and third quarters.

Liberty avoided the shutout loss when Noah Crumpacker ran for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

E.C. Glass 28, Lord Botetourt 14

George White threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Hilltoppers to a win Friday in Daleville.

Avante Brown of E.C. Glass returned a blocked punt for a touchdown.

The Hilltoppers led 21-7 at halftime.

Galax 27, Glenvar 20

Mason Cox scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with less than four minutes left in the game to give host Galax the win Friday.

Kolton Barnes of Galax caught a TD pass from Cox to tie the game at 13 in the second quarter. Glenvar's Elijah Carter ran for a touchdown to give Glenvar a 20-13 lead in the third.

Tedruhn Tucker of Galax ran for a touchdown to cut the lead to 20-19 with 7:50 to go in the game; the extra-point kick was no good.

Cox's second TD run of the game gave Galax a 25-20 lead; Kolton Barnes scored on the two-point conversion.

Cox sealed the win with an interception near the end zone with about 1:30 left.

In the first half. Nick Woodson returned an interception for a touchdown for Glenvar. Carl Muse kicked two field goals for Glenvar.

Narrows 51, Auburn 7

Aidan McGlothlin completed all nine of his passes for 212 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for a TD to lead Narrows to a win in Riner on Friday.

Carson Crigger of Narrows had three catches for 105 yards and two TDs. Kolier Pruett caught a touchdown pass and returned a punt 72 yards for a touchdown. Sam Albert ran for 73 yards and one TD on six carries.

Auburn's Landon Marrs threw a 66-yard TD pass to Brody Hensel.

Holston 21, Eastern Montgomery 0

Dustin Bott ran for two touchdowns to help the two-time defending Region 1D champion Cavaliers win Friday in Elliston.

The Cavaliers limited Eastern Montgomery to 104 yards of total offense.

Bath County 21, Covington 20

Covington had a chance to tie the game late in the fourth quarter, but Ethan Bryant blocked an extra-point kick to preserve the win for Bath County on Friday in Hot Springs.

Wyatt Campbell of Bath County ran for 95 yards and two TDs on 22 carries and also threw a TD pass to Caiden Offer. Offer also had 15 tackles.

Jefferson Forest 33, Gretna 12

The visiting Cavaliers won their season opener Friday for the 10th time in the last 12 seasons.

Staunton River 35, William Campbell 28

The Golden Eagles scored 21 points in the final 12 minutes to rally for a win Friday in Naruna.

William Campbell led 20-14 entering the fourth.

Marion 29, Chilhowie 0

The host Scarlet Hurricanes won Friday, giving Jack Ginn a victory in his debut as Marion's head coach.

Brody Taylor ran for 171 yards and two TDs on 25 carries. Reid Osborne threw for a touchdown and ran for another.

Marion, which led just 6-0 at halftime, has already matched last year's total of one win.

Chilhowie turned the ball over eight times.

Rural Retreat 27, Fort Chiswell 9

Ely Blevins threw for 108 yards and one TD and also ran for a touchdown to lead Rural Retreat to a win Friday in Independence.

Gatlin Hight rushed for 119 yards for Rural Retreat. Austin Umberger returned an interception 61 yards for a TD.

Fort Chiswell has lost 13 straight games.

Carroll County 56, Patrick County 25

The Cavaliers won Friday in Stuart.

Demontez Hill ran for 101 yards and one TD on 15 carries and also caught a TD pass for Patrick County.

Liberty Christian 40, Magna Vista 0

Gideon Davidson ran for two touchdowns, caught a TD pass and returned an interception for a touchdown to lead the Bulldogs to a win Friday in Ridgeway.

Davidson ran for 112 yards on nine carries.

Magna Vista was held to 94 yards of total offense. Liberty Christian picked off four passes.

Camden Clinton of the Bulldogs returned a blocked punt 15 yards for a TD.