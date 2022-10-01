High School Football Roundup: Pulaski County, Patrick Henry, Glenvar, North Cross win

DUBLIN — Trevor Burton rushed for a school-record 308 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries to lead the Pulaski County High School football team to a 41-7 win over Hidden Valley on Friday.

Burton broke the Pulaski County single-game record of 305 rushing yards that was set by Hunter Thomas in a 2016 game against Franklin County.

Burton scored on runs of 63, 35, 81 and 17 yards.

Christopher Gallimore ran for 118 yards and one TD on 10 carries for the Cougars (3-2). Diego Turner recovered a Brayen Moore fumble in the end zone for another Pulaski County touchdown.

Moore teamed with Max Pardon on a 67-yard TD pass for the Titans (2-4).

Patrick Henry 42, Blacksburg 3

Jahzae Kimbrough ran for four touchdowns to lead the Patriots (4-1) past the host Bruins (0-5) on Friday.

Joey Beasley completed 10 of 19 passes for 136 yards and one TD for the Patriots. Carmelo Taylor had seven catches for 85 yards and one TD.

Glenvar 19, James River 0

Jackson Swanson rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries to lead the host Highlanders (4-2) over the Knights (2-3) on Friday.

Elijah Camper ran for 55 yards on 11 carries for Glenvar. Jack Camper ran for a touchdown and recorded nine tackles. Nick Woodson had eight tackles, three tackles for loss and three pass breakups. Deon Taylor picked off a pass.

North Cross 44, Blue Ridge 20

Kam Johnson rushed for 242 yards and two TDs on 17 carries to lead the host Raiders (4-1) past the Barons (3-2) on Friday.

Connor Lange completed eight of 13 passes for 91 yards and one TD with one interception and also ran for 73 yards and a TD for North Cross. Jerel Rhodes ran for two TDs. Zach Morgan tackled a Blue Ridge ball carrier in the end zone for a safety.

Graham 27, George Wythe 7

Ty’Drez Clements rushed for 273 yards and three TDs on 16 carries to lead the G-Men (6-0) past the Maroons (4-1) on Friday in Bluefield.

Tandom Smith threw for 85 yards and one TD and also ran for 75 yards on 13 carries for George Wythe.

Honaker 47, Chilhowie 21

Aidan Lowe rushed for 341 yards and four TDs on 20 carries and also returned an interception for a TD to lead host Honaker (3-2) past the Warriors (0-6) on Friday.

Marcos Silverio ran for 112 yards and a touchdown for Chilhowie. Justin Gonzalez ran for two touchdowns.

Page County 44, Bath County 25

Hayden Plum ran for 230 yards and four TDs on 24 carries to lead the Panthers (2-4) to a win over the Chargers (2-3) on Friday in Shenandoah, according to the (Harrisonburg) Daily News-Record.

Wyatt Campbell ran for three TDs and threw for another for Bath County.

NOTE

Two games postponed

Two games involving Timesland teams were postponed Friday because of the rain.

Auburn's home game with Fort Chiswell has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, according to Auburn High School's website.

Rural Retreat's game at Patrick Henry-Glade Spring will now be played at 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to PH-Glade Spring's website.