High School Football Roundup: Radford, Franklin County, PH, Fleming, Salem, Glenvar win

RADFORD — Landen Clark completed 20 of 35 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 104 yards on 19 carries and picked off a pass to lead the unbeaten Radford High School football team to a 21-20 win over previously undefeated Christiansburg on Friday night.

Marcell Baylor had eight catches for 109 yards and two TDs for the Bobcats (5-0), while Parkier Prioleau had nine catches for 113 yards.

Thaxton Henley ran for 126 yards on 26 carries for the Blue Demons (3-1).

Tanner Evans of the Blue Demons scored on a 5-yard run to cut the lead to 21-20 in the third quarter, but Charlie Davis blocked Spencer Conner's extra-point kick.

Salem 76, Blacksburg 0

Peyton Lewis ran for 86 yards and two touchdowns, returned a punt for a touchdown, forced a fumble and recorded 11 tackles to lead the host Spartans (4-1) past the Bruins (0-4) on Friday.

Javion Jones ran for three touchdowns. Deron Wilson completed seven of nine passes for 89 yards and also ran for a touchdown. Jayon Green recovered two fumbles.

Franklin County 47, Hidden Valley 14

Eli Foutz threw for 202 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Eagles (3-2) past the host Titans (2-3) on Friday.

Nasir Holland caught all three TD passes for Franklin County. Jahylen Lee ran for 142 yards and two TDs for the Eagles.

Hidden Valley QB Brayden Moore teamed with Jackson Getz on two TD passes. But the Titans suffered six turnovers.

In the Eagles' game a week earlier, Foutz broke the school career records for passing yards and completions.

Patrick Henry 49, Northside 0

Joey Beasley threw four touchdown passes to lead the host Patriots (3-1) past the Vikings (0-5) on Friday.

Jahzae Kimbrough had two TD catches and also ran for a touchdown. Carmelo Taylor had two TD catches.

Glenvar 42, Carroll County 14

Elijah Carter rushed for 258 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries to lead the Highlanders (3-2) past the Cavaliers (1-4) on Friday in Hillsville.

Jackson Swanson ran for 83 yards and one TD on three carries. Ty Bolling returned an interception for a touchdown. Brody Dawyot completed four of seven passes for 82 yards. Dawson Anderson had seven tackles and picked off a pass.

William Fleming 48, Harrisonburg 0

Devin Johnson completed six of 11 passes for 150 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for 108 yards on eight carries to lead the visiting Colonels (1-4) over the Blue Streaks (0-5) on Friday, according to the (Harrisonburg) Daily News-Record.

Tequan Martin ran for a touchdown and caught a TD pass. Malachi Coleman had TD runs of 50 and 41 yards. Louis English had two TD catches.

Grayson County 42, Marion 9

Austin Dowell completed seven of 10 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a TD to lead the Blue Devils (4-0) past the Scarlet Hurricane (1-4) on Friday in Independence.

Keyshawn Phipps had a TD catch and returned a kickoff 85 yards for another TD. Chase Poole ran for two TDs.

Reid Osborne threw an 18-yard TD pass to James Carroll for Marion.

Alleghany 39, Staunton River 13

Garrett Via ran for 262 yards and five touchdowns on 24 carries to lead the Mountaineeers (4-1) past the Golden Eagles (3-2) in Moneta on Friday.

Bardy Barns threw two TD passes for Staunton River.

North Cross 47, St. Anne's-Belfield 6

Kam Johnson ran for three touchdowns to lead the Raiders (3-1) past St. Anne's-Belfield (1-3) on Friday in Charlottesville.

Connor Lange threw for two touchdowns and ran for another.

North Cross led 47-0 at halftime, thanks in part to two interceptions by Ian Cann, one interception by Zach Morgan and a fumble recovery by Chris Carter.

Cann also had a TD catch in the win.

Roanoke Catholic 46, Fishburne Military 16

Damarion Perdue ran for 172 yards and two TDs on 13 carries and also recorded a safety to lead the host Celtics (2-3) past the Caissons (3-2) on Friday.

A.J. Johnson ran for 53 yards and one TD on 20 carries for the Celtics.

Stuarts Draft 24, James River 10

Stuarts Draft (4-0) erupted for 24 fourth-quarter points to beat the host Knights (2-2) on Friday in Buchanan.

Zeal Hammons completed 11 of 23 passes for 160 yards and one TD for James River, which led 10-0 after the first quarter.

Landon Graber ran for three TDs for Stuarts Draft, including a 27-yard TD run that gave the visitors a 17-10 lead with 5:08 to go.

Rockbridge County 29, Fort Defiance 26

Daronde Stores rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries to lead the Wildcats (2-3) past Fort Defiance (3-2) on Friday in Lexington.

Stores scored on a 3-yard run to give the Wildcats a 27-26 lead with 14 seconds left. Andreas Poindexter then ran for the 2-point conversion.

Blake Matheny ran for 75 yards on 10 carries for the Wildcats. Isaiah Williams scored on a 67-yard run.

Martinsville 27, Halifax County 17

Jahmal Jones ran for two touchdowns and recovered a fumble to lead the Bulldogs (4-0) past the Comets (3-1) on Friday in South Boston.

Andy Garcia kicked two field goals for the Bulldogs.

George Wythe 16, Rural Retreat 14

Tandom Smith rushed for 146 yards and one TD on 18 carries and also threw a TD pass to lead the Maroons (4-1) past host Rural Retreat (2-2) on Friday.

Ely Blevins threw for 100 yards and one TD for Rural Retreat.

Magna Vista 50, Tunstall 14

Joeseph Spriggs ran for 161 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries to help the Warriors (3-2) beat the Trojans (0-4) on Friday in Ridgeway.

Simeon Moore completed all seven of his passes for 82 yards and one TD and also ran for a TD for the Warriors. Ethan Dukes ran for two TDs.

Graham 28, Galax 14

Brayden Meadows threw three touchdown passes to lead the G-Men (5-0) past visiting Galax (3-2) on Friday.

Brady Lowe ran for two TDs for Galax.

Northwood 15, Chilhowie 13

Blaine Joannou ran for 114 yards on 23 carries to lead the Panthers (2-2) past host Chilhowie (0-5) on Friday.

Marcos Silverio ran for a TD and caught a TD pass for the Warriors.

Amherst County 25, Jefferson Forest 14

Jy’Shawn Manning ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns on five carries to lead the host Lancers (4-0) over the Cavaliers (2-2) on Friday.

Alex Marsteller of Jefferson Forest ran for 104 yards and one TD on 19 carries and also returned a fumble 25 yards for a TD.

E.C. Glass 63, Liberty 6

Chris Walker-Wells and Jamar Smith each returned a blocked punt for a touchdown to lead the Hilltoppers (4-1) to a win over the Minutemen (0-5) on Friday in Lynchburg.

Kentrell Evans ran for 94 yards on 23 carries for the Minutemen.