High School Football Roundup: Radford downs Floyd County for Three Rivers win

Highlights: Canaan Jones passed for 202 yards and a TD and scored the go-ahead TD on a 1-yard run in the third quarter as Grayson County defeated Fort Chiswell for the second time this season. Elijah Osborne ran 10 times for 47 yards and a 6-yard TD for the final score. Grayson went up 7-0 on a 35-yard TD pass from Jones to Tristan Widner after the Pioneers fumbled the opening kickoff. Fort Chiswell’s Larson Edmonds threw a 33-yard TD pass to Reed Dunford while Ezra Varney ran 16 times for 62 yards. Grayson held the ball for 32 of the 48 minutes and limited the Pioneers to 22 yards in the second half.