High School Football Roundup: Radford downs Floyd County for Three Rivers win

RADFORD — Marcell Baylor threw four touchdown passes, and Landen Clark returned two interceptions for scores Friday night to lift Radford to a 42-7 Three Rivers District victory over Floyd County.
Baylor completed 12 of 18 passes for 193 yards, hitting Elliott Grayson twice for TDs and finding Parker Prioleau and Clark once each for a score.
Clark returned an interception 53 and 78 yards for TDs as Radford (6-2, 3-0) built a 42-0 lead. Tyrel Dobson rushed for 60 yards on nine carries for the Bobcats.
Floyd County scored on a 22-yard pass from Kaleb Fenton to Rylan Swortzel.
Floyd County;0;0;0;7;—;7
Radford;14;14;14;0;—;42
Rad — Prioleau 46 pass from Baylor (Steele kick)
Rad — Grayson 30 pass from Baylor (Steele kick)
Rad — Clark 15 pass from Baylor (Steele kick)
Rad — Clark 53 interception return (Steele kick)
Rad — Clark 78 interception return (Steele kick)
Rad — Grayson 31 pass from Baylor (Steele kick)
Flo — R.Swortzel 22 pass from Fenton (Radford kick)
Hidden Valley 35, Blacksburg 0
Hidden Valley;9;0;20;6;—;35
Blacksburg;0;0;0;0;—;0
HV — Safety
HV — Dunnings 40 pass from Dragovich (Layman kick)
HV — Carroll 9 run (kick failed)
HV — J.Dragovich 49 interception return (Layman kick)
HV — Carroll 33 pass from S.Dragovich (Layman kick)
HV — Banks 1 run (kick failed)
Highlights: Sam Dragovich completed 21 of 36 passes for 265 yards and two TDs as Hidden Valley pulled away in the second half. Ashton Carroll scored on a 9-yard run and caught a 33-yard TD pass from Dragovich, who upped his season passing yardage total to 2,274. J.B. Dragovich returned an interception 49 yards for his first career TD.
Hidden Valley 7-2, 3-2. Blacksburg 0-8, 0-4.
Parry McCluer 35, Covington 6
Covington;0;0;6;—;6
Parry McCluer;22;6;7;—;35
PM — Snider 3 run (Snider run)
PM — Snider 3 run (run failed)
PM — Snider 20 pass from Schley (Mitchell run)
PM — Snider 3 run (kick failed)
Cov — Turner 73 fumble return (kick blocked)
PM — Snider 7 run (John Snider kick)
Highlights: John Snider ran for 287 yards on 23 carries and scored five total TDs in a game that was halted in the third quarter because Covington suffered injuries and had a lack of available players. Snider ran for four TDs and his other score was a 20-yard pass from Brenan Schley. Covington’s TD was a 73-yard fumble return by Purcel Turner.
Giles 21, James River 14
Giles;0;7;7;7;—;21
James River;7;0;7;0;—;14
JR — Church 3 run (Voight kick)
Gil — Fleeman 2 run (Price kick)
Gil — Sheetz 45 run (Price kick)
JR — Bailey 78 kickoff return (Voight kick)
Gil — Fleeman 1 run (Price kick)
Highlights: Gage Fleeman rushed 29 times for 108 yards and two scores, including the winning TD on a 1-yard run with 1 minute, 12 seconds remaining. Giles outgained James River 236-38 as Nathan Sheetz had four carries for 81 yards and a 45-yard TD. Khalik Saunders had 10 carries for 55 yards. James River took a 7-0 lead on a 3-yard run by Conner Church and a 78-yard kickoff return by Ben Bailey. Knights QB Zeal Hammons threw 31 times for 180 yards. Bailey caught four passes for 107.
Records: Giles 6-2, James River 4-4.
George Washington 21, Bassett 7
Bassett;0;0;7;0;—;7
G. Wash.;0;7;7;7;—;21
GW — Howard 5 run
GW — Dixon 29 pass from Byrnes
Bass — Walker-Muse 49 run (Lopez kick)
GW — Howard 41 pass from Byrnes
Highlights: Jeb Byrnes passed for 181 yards and two TDs as George Washington took a major step toward winning the Piedmont District title. Donavan Howard put GW up 7-0 with a 5-yard run and caught a 41-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter. Bassett’s Simeon Walker-Muse ran for 171 yards on 22 carries and scored on a 49-yard run in the third quarter.
Records: Bassett 6-2, 3-1. George Washington 6-1, 4-0.
Graham 58, Pulaski County 18
Graham;16;14;21;7;—;58
Pulaski County;6;6;6;0;—;18
Gra — Watkins 36 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick)
Pul — Lyman 42 pass from Gallimore (pass failed)
Gra — FG Morgan 21
Gra — Bradshaw-Turner 65 punt return (kick failed)
Pul — Burton 46 run (pass failed)
Gra — Clements 2 run (Morgan kick)
Gra — Bradshaw-Turner 42 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick)
Pul — Lyman 6 pass from Gallimore (pass failed)
Gra — Blevins 8 run (Morgan kick)
Gra — Clements fumble recovery in end zone (Morgan kick)
Gra — Watkins 64 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick)
Highlights: Zack Blevins passed for 147 yards and three TDs and ran for 131 yards on 17 carries and one score for Graham. Braden Watkins caught two TD passes and finished with three passes for 100 yards. Xayvion Bradshaw-Turner caught a TD pass and returned a punt for a TD for Graham. Pulaski Count got two TD passes from Chris Gallimore to John Lyman, who caught eight passes for 82 yards. Trevor Burton ran 12 times for 95 yards and a TD. It was the second-highest scoring total allowed by Pulaski County in school history.
Records: Graham 7-0, Pulaski County 4-4.
Narrows 46, Eastern Montgomery 14
Eastern Montgomery;7;0;0;7;—;14
Narrows;16;24;6;0;—;46
Narr — Perdue 3 run (Perdue run)
EM — Burleson 3 run (Underwood kick)
Narr — Pruett 45 pass from A.McGlothlin (Pruett pass from A.McGlothlin)
Narr — Crigger 38 pass from A.McGlothlin (Perdue run)
Narr — Crigger 18 pass from A.McGlothlin (Pruett pass from A.McGlothlin)
Narr — Pruett 6 run (Pruett pass from A.McGlothlin)
Narr — Pruett 27 pass from A.McGlothlin (kick failed)
EM — B.Via 22 pass from Akers (Underwood kick)
Highlights: Narrows QB Aidan McGlothlin completed 11 of 22 passes for 240 yards and four TDs with two apiece going to sophomore Kolier Pruett and Carson Crigger. Pruett also had a TD run. Pruett and Crigger combined for nine catches and 190 yards.
EastMont’s Seth Burleson ran 20 times for 136 yards and a 3-yard TD that tied the game in the first quarter.
Records: Eastern Montgomery 4-4, Narrows 3-5.
Grayson County 21, Fort Chiswell 7
Fort Chiswell;7;0;0;0;—;7
Grayson County;7;0;7;7;—;21
Gray— Widner 35 pass from Jones (Evans kick)
Fort— Dunford 33 pass from Edmonds (Petrunyak kick)
Gray — Jones 1 run (Evans kick)
Gray — Osborne 6 run (Evans kick)
Highlights: Canaan Jones passed for 202 yards and a TD and scored the go-ahead TD on a 1-yard run in the third quarter as Grayson County defeated Fort Chiswell for the second time this season. Elijah Osborne ran 10 times for 47 yards and a 6-yard TD for the final score. Grayson went up 7-0 on a 35-yard TD pass from Jones to Tristan Widner after the Pioneers fumbled the opening kickoff. Fort Chiswell’s Larson Edmonds threw a 33-yard TD pass to Reed Dunford while Ezra Varney ran 16 times for 62 yards. Grayson held the ball for 32 of the 48 minutes and limited the Pioneers to 22 yards in the second half.
Records: Grayson County 5-3, 2-1. Fort Chiswell 0-8, 0-3.
Carroll County 31, Alleghany 27
Carroll County;6;3;15;7;—;31
Alleghany;0;8;13;6;—;27
Carr — J.Dalton 1 run (run failed)
All — Safety, Dalton tackled in end zone
All — G.Via 6 run (kick failed)
Carr — FG Phillips 33
All — Hayslett 56 pass from Caldwell (run failed)
Carr — J.Dalton 9 run (Smoot pass from Cox)
All — Griffith 11 run (W.Campbell kick)
Carr — Hoosier 13 pass from Cox (Phillips kick)
Carr — J.Dalton 20 run (Phillips kick)
All — G.Via 41 run (pass failed)
Highlights: Joshua Dalton ran 34 times for 167 yards and three TDs, including a clinching score in the fourth quarter on a 20-yard run. Elijah Cox completed 13 of 20 passes for 142 yards and a TD to Logan Hoosier as Carroll County won its second game in a row. Bryce Smoot caught eight passes for 78 yards. Alleghany got two TD runs from Garrett Via, who had six carries for 97 yards. Alleghany’s Kole Caldwell passed for 167 yards with a 56-yard TD to Xzavier Hayslett, who caught three passes for 103 yards.
Records: Carroll County 2-6, 1-3. Alleghany 1-7, 0-4.
Heritage 61, Jefferson Forest 8
Jefferson Forest;0;0;8;0;—;8
Heritage;17;30;7;7;—;61
Her — Steele 7 run (Adcock kick)
Her — Booker-Felder 17 run (Adcock kick)
Her — FG Adcock 37
Her — Hubbard 45 pass from Burns (Adcock kick)
Her — Crawford 35 run (Adcock kick)
Her — Crawford 59 pass from Burns (Adcock kick)
Her — Safety
Her — Booker-Felder 43 kickoff return (Adcock kick)
Her — Burns 58 run (Eric Stickle kick)
JF — Bell 2 run (Bell run)
Her — Bateman 1 run (Gafford kick)
Highlights: Kam Burns passed for two TDs and ran for one, and Rajan Booker-Felder and Deuce Crawford had two TDs apiece as Heritage jumped out to a 47-0 halftime lead. Burns hit 5 of 8 passes for 145 yards and ran for 107 yards on four carries. JF scored on Joe Bell’s 2-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Records: Jefferson Forest 0-7, 0-4. Heritage 6-2, 4-1.
Liberty Christian 49, Liberty 14
Liberty;0;7;0;7;—;14
Liberty Christian;28;14;7;0;—;49
LCA — Jaylin Belford 51 pass from Davis Lane (Dupin kick)
LCA — Caleb Davidson 1 run (Dupin kick)
LCA — Lane 53 run (Dupin kick)
LCA — Gideon Davidson 11 run (Dupin kick)
LCA — G. Davidson 45 pass from Lane (Dupin kick)
LCA — Belford 9 run (Dupin kick)
Lib — Tony Mineo 10 pass from Tanner Stanley (Mineo kick)
LCA — Dalton Nesselrotte 30 pass from Jeb Moon (Dupin kick)
Lib — Stanley 1 run (Mineo kick)
Highlights: Jaylin Belford scored two TDs on just three offensive touches and Liberty Christian had four TDs of 30 yards or more to remain undefeated. Davis Lane completed 3 of 4 passes for 171 yards and two TDs. Lane also ran for a 53-yard TD. Gideon Davidson ran for a TD and caught a pass for a score. Liberty QB Tanner Stanley threw a TD pass to Tony Mineo and scored on a 1-yard run. Stanley passed for 138 yards.
Records: Liberty 3-5, 0-5. Liberty Christian 7-0, 4-0.
Broadway 42, Rockbridge County 0
Rockbridge County;0;0;0;0;—;0
Broadway;14;14;7;7;—;42
Bway — Showalter 10 run (kick failed)
Bway — Landen Stuhlmiller 30 run (Stuhlmiller run)
Bway — Showalter 1 run (Copenhaver kick)
Bway — Showalter 5 run (Copenhaver kick)
Bway — Showalter 45 run (Copenhaver kick)
Bway — Showalter 51 run (Copenhaver kick)
Highlights: Cameron Showalter ran 19 times for 145 yards and five TDs as Broadway handed Rockbridge County a Valley District loss. Showalter’s TDs came on runs of 10, 1, 5, 45 and 51 yards, putting him over 1,000 yards this season.
Records: Rockbridge County 5-3, 1-1. Broadway 5-3, 2-1
Tazewell 40, Marion 14
Tazewell;6;6;22;6;—;40
Marion;6;0;0;8;—;14
Mar – Trenton Watkins 1 run (kick failed)
Taze – Harris 56 pass from Creasy (kick failed)
Taze – Harris 80 pass from Creasy (kick failed)
Taze – Mills 10 pass from Creasy (Harris pass from Witt)
Taze – Noel 37 pass from Creasy (Mullins run)
Taze – Harris 8 pass from Creasy (kick failed)
Mar – Safety
Mar – B.Davis 11 pass from Osborne (kick failed)
Taze – Mullins 5 run (kick failed)
Highlights: Tazewell freshman Connor Creasy broke a single-game school record with 390 yards passing, good for five TDs. Creasy tossed three TD passes to Cassius Harris, who caught nine passes for 230 yards. Ethan Mills and Chase Noel also had TD receptions. Marion’s Reid Osborne passed for 241 yards with a 5-yard TD to Brenner Davis.
Records: Tazewell 3-5, 1-3. Marion 1-7, 0-2.