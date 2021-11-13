High School Football Roundup: Radford downs Floyd in Region 2C playoffs

RADFORD — Sophomore Landen Clark threw five touchdown passes including one to Darius Wesley-Brubeck as time expired in the first half Friday night to lead Radford to a 47-27 win over Floyd County in the first round of the Region 2C playoffs.
Clark finished 17 of 26 for 259 yards. He also intercepted his ninth pass of the year at defensive back for a new single-season school record.
Marcell Baylor, who was Radford’s QB for most of the season, caught three TD passes, and Nate Wesley ran for two TDs for the Bobcats (8-3), who will play at Appomattox County next week.
Wesley ran 15 times for 98 yards.
Floyd County took a 7-0 lead on a 5-yard run by Kaleb Fenton, who also threw TD passes to Seth Dunbar and Elijah St. Clair. Fenton passed for 157 yards and ran for 38.
Floyd County;7;0;7;13;—;27
Radford;7;21;6;13;—;47
Flo — Fenton 5 run (Radford kick)
Rad — Prioleau 62 pass from Clark (Steele kick)
Rad — Baylor 60 pass from Clark (Steele kick)
Rad — Baylor 21 pass from Clark(Steele kick)
Rad — Wesley-Brubeck 8 pass from Clark (Steele kick)
Rad — Baylor 6 pass from Clark (kick failed)
Flo — Fenton 5 run (Radford kick)
Rad — Wesley 12 run (Steele Kick)
Flo — Dunbar 6 pass from Fenton (Radford kick)
Rad — Wesley 4 run (pass failed)
Flo — St. Clair 14 pass from Fenton (kick failed)
REGION 2C
Martinsville 16, James River 13
Martinsville;7;9;0;0;—;16
James River;0;0;0;13;—;13
Mart — Long 12 run (Garcia kick)
Mart — FG Garcia 31
Mart —Eggleston-Smith 10 pass from Dickerson (kick failed)
JR — Bailey 48 run with lateral (pass failed)
JR —Church 2 run (Voight kick)
Highlights: Jaylan Long and Ja’Mere Eggleston-Smith scored TDs for Martinsville and the Bulldogs survived five lost fumbles and a late James River rally. Martinsville rushed for 239 yards as Latrell Hairston picked up 96 yards on 16 carries. QB Ray Dickerson gained 61 yards on 11 attempts. Andy Garcia’s 31-yard field goal was the margin of victory. James River scored twice in the final 2:16, first on a hook-and-lateral as Ben Bailey took the pitch from Jake Benson after a completion from Zeal Hammons. Conner Church added a 2-yard run but Martinsville recovered the onside kick. The Bulldogs play at Glenvar in the second round.
Records: Martinsville 5-5, James River 5-6.
REGION 3D
Abingdon 28, Northside 14
Northside;0;0;0;14;—;14
Abingdon;14;7;0;7;—;28
Abng — Hounshell 54 run (Reid kick)
Abng — Hounshell 61 pass from Lambert (Reid kick)
Abng — Hounshell 6 run (Reid kick)
Nor — Webb 13 run (Peterson kick)
Abng — Hounshell 6 run (Reid kick)
Nor — Webb 16 run (Fite kick)
Highlights: Malique Hounshell ran for 198 yards and three TDs on 29 carries, and he caught a TD pass from Reid Lambert for Abingdon. Hounshell’s 6-yard TD run put Falcons up 21-0 at halftime. Quarterback Sid Webb scored both TDs for Northside on runs of 13 and 16 yards. Abingdon will host Bassett in the second round.
Records: Northside 4-6, Abingdon 10-1.
Bassett 49, Magna Vista 13
Magna Vista;0;7;6;0;—;13
Bassett;14;14;14;7;—49
Bass — J.Hairston 6 run (Lopez kick)
Bass — Cline 15 run (Lopez kick)
Bass — Stokes 29 pass from J.Hairston (Lopez kick)
Bass — J.Johnson 38 pass from J.Hairston (Lopez kick)
MV — T.Johnson kickoff return (Lynch kick)
Bass — J.Hairston 1 run (Lopez kick)
MV — Martin 4 run (kick failed)
Bass — Cline 14 pass from J.Hairston (Lopez kick)
Bass — Stokes 44 run (Lopez kick)
Highlights: Ja’Ricous Hairston threw three TD passes and ran for two TDs as Bassett defeated Magna Vista by the same score as its regular-season game in October. Bassett played without Timesland scoring leader Simeon Walker-Muse, who underwent emergency appendectomy surgery last Sunday. Bassett got 101 yards rushing on five carries from Donald Patterson and 93 yards from Tyheim Cline, who ran for a TD and caught a TD pass. Elijah Stokes had four catches for 112 yards with a TD catch and a TD run. Magna Vista’s Tyler Johnson returned a kickoff for a TD.
Records: Magna Vista 5-6, Bassett 9-2.
REGION 1C
Parry McCluer 36, Narrows 8
Narrows;6;2;0;0;—;8
Parry McCluer;8;21;7;0;—;36
Narr — Crigger 24 pass from A.McGlothlin (pass failed)
PM — Mitchell 61 pass from Schley (Snider run)
PM — Snider 4 run (Snider run)
Narr — Safety
PM — Snider 9 run (run failed)
PM — Snider 5 run (Snider kick)
PM — Snider 3 run (Snider kick)
Highlights: Parry McCluer scoring machine John Snider scored four more TDs and the Fighting Blues won their eighth game in a row and their second this season over Narrows. Snider ran for 213 yards on 33 carries. Jacob Bartley added 94 yards on 12 attempts, while Brenan Schley completed 3 of 4 passes for 100 yards. Narrows took a 6-0 lead on a 24-yard pass from Aidan McGlothlin to Carson Crigger. Parry McCluer will go to Giles in the second round.
Records: Narrows 5-6, Parry McCluer 8-3.
Giles 47, Eastern Montgomery 17
EastMont;0;0;8;8;—;16
Giles;12;28;7;0;—;47
Gil — Saunders 4 run (kick failed)
Gil — Fleeman 18 run (kick failed)
Gil — Fleeman 10 run (run failed)
Gil — Parsell 45 pass from Fleeman (Fleeman run)
Gil — Saunders 24 run (Price kick)
Gil — Orey 4 run (Price kick)
Gil — Ratcliffe 55 punt return (Price kick)
EM — Via 12 pass from Akers (Brown pass from Akers)
EM — Brown 18 run (Akers run)
Highlights — Gage Fleeman ran for 114 yards and two TDs and passed for a TD as Giles advanced. Khalik Saunders rushed for 111 yards and two TDs on eight carries as Giles led 40-0 at halftime. EastMont’s Gage Akers threw a TD pass to Ben Via, while Eli Brown ran for a TD. Seth Burleson ran for 84 yards on 15 attempts for the Mustangs.
Records: Eastern Montgomery 5-6, Giles 7-3.
Galax 42, Grayson County 7
Grayson County;0;0;0;7;—;7
Galax;14;14;7;7;—;42
Gal — Reeves 36 run (Vera kick)
Gal — I.Ashworth 67 run (Vera kick)
Gal— Mason Cox 26 pass from I.Ashworth (Vera kick)
Gal — Tucker 9 run (Vera kick)
Gal — Horton 5 run (Vera kick)
Gal — Tucker 9 run (Vera kick)
Gray — Thompson 31 run (Harmon kick)
Highlights: Galax QB Ian Ashworth ran for 131 yards and TD on nine carries, and he threw a 25-yard TD pass to Mason Cox as the Maroon Tide topped Grayson for the second week in a row. Tedruhn Tucker went for 93 rushing yards and 2 TDs on 14 carries. Grayson scored in the fourth quarter on Isaac Thompson’s 31-yard run. Canaan Jones passed for 63 yards with Holden Cassell catching 4 passes for 41 yards. Galax will play George Wythe next week at home.
Records: Grayson County 5-6, Galax 8-2.
REGION 1D
Grundy 56, Chilhowie 37
Grundy;16;24;16;0;—;56
Chilhowie;8;14;8;7;—;37
Gru — Scammell 4 run (Scammell kick)
Chil — Lewis 76 kick return (Martin run)
Gru — Bush 3 run (Scammell run)
Chil — Lewis 29 pass from Martin (Thomas pass from Martin)
Gru — Bush 32 run (Scammell run)
Chil — Gilley 11 run (pass failed)
Gru — Scammell 39 run (Scammell run)
Gru — Scammell 13 run (Scammell run)
Gru — Boyd 9 run (Scammell run)
Chil — Lewis 19 run (Martin run)
Gru — Scammell 22 run (Boyd run)
Chil — Martin 1 run (Hutton kick)
Highlights: Ian Scammell ran for 295 yards and four TDs on 32 carries for Grundy. Wyatt Bush added 133 yards and two TDs on 13 carries. Chilhowie, which trailed 40-22 at halftime, was led by Chase Lewis, who had 102 yards on 16 carries while scoring three different ways: a 76-yard kickoff return, a 29-yard reception from D.J. Martin and a 19-yard run. Jonathan Gilley added 102 yards and a TD on 12 carries.
Records: Grundy 6-4, Chilhowie 7-4.
REGION 3C
Brookville 57, Rockbridge County 12
Rockbridge Co.;6;0;0;6;—;12
Brookville;21;7;22;7;—;57
Rock — Owens 65 pass from Jay (kick failed)
Bkv — Butler 8 run ( Ayers kick)
Bkv — Preston 35 pass from McDaniel (Ayers kick)
Bkv — Butler 54 run (Ayers kick)
Bkv — Butler 20 run (Ayers kick)
Bkv — McDaniel 33 run (Ayers kick)
Bkv — Butler 52 run (Ayers kick)
Bkv — Schmitt 51 pass from McDaniel ( Parker run)
Rock — Wright 20 pass from Jay (pass failed)
Bkv — Bennett 5 pass from Kiger (Ayers kick)
Highlights: Tayshaun Butler ran for 216 yards and four TDs on just 12 carries for Brookville. Drake McDaniel tossed a pair of TD passes, throwing for 125 yards and running for 91. Rockbridge’s Miller Jay threw for 234 yards and two TDs, including a 65-yarder to Keswick Owens for a 6-0 lead. Owens caught nine passes for 87 yards.
Records: Rockbridge 5-6, Brookville 7-3.
VISAA DIVISION III
St. Michael the Archangel 69, Roanoke Catholic 6
St. Michael;21;28;6;14;—;69
Roanoke Cath.;0;6;0;0;—;6
SM — Gilmore 1 run (Bubar kick)
SM — Gilmore 13 run (Bubar kick)
SM — Gilmore 64 pass from Landis (Bubar kick)
SM — Sullivan 22 run Colton (Bubar kick)
SM — Gilmore 47 run (Bubar kick)
SM — Sullivan 43 pass from Landis (Bubar kick)
Cath — Adams 66 yd run (pass failed)
SM — Sullivan 23 pass from Landis (Bubar kick)
SM — Sullivan 23 pass from Landis (kick failed)
SM — Jones 60 fumble recovery (Bubar kick)
SM — Gilmore 40 interception return (Bubar kick)
Highlights: Jalen Gilmore ran for three TDs and returned an interception for a score as St. Michael won a first-round game over the Celtics. QB Will Landis completed 10 passes for 217 yards with four TD passes to Kade Sullivan. Roanoke Catholic scored in the second quarter on a 66-yard run by Marquis Adams.
Records: Roanoke Catholic 2-10, St. Michael the Archangel 10-1.
THURSDAY
REGION 6A
Western Branch 35, Franklin County 27
Franklin County;7;6;7;7;—;27
Western Branch;7;7;0;21;—;35
FC — Holland 31 pass from Foutz (Lempeckski kick)
WB — Blizzard 29 run (Terry kick)
WE — Blizzard 20 run (Terry kick)
FC — Lee 1 run (kick blocked)
FC — Lee 1 run (Lempeckski kick)
FC — Lee 2 run (Lempeckski kick)
WB — Blizzard 6 run (Terry kick)
WB — Billups 44 pass from Trotman (Terry kick)
WB — Trotman 1 run (Terry kick)
Highlights: Shimique Blizzard scored three TDs and Western Branch rallied for three TDs in the final nine minutes to end Franklin County’s season. Taquan Trotman’s 44-yard pass to Paul Blizzard gave Western a 28-27 lead. Trotman added a 1-yard run for the final points. Franklin County’s Jahylen Lee ran for 191 yards and three TDs on 35 carries. Eli Foutz passed for 182 yards.
Records: Franklin County 5-6, Western Branch 9-2.