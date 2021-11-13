High School Football Roundup: Radford downs Floyd in Region 2C playoffs

REGION 2C

Martinsville 16, James River 13

Highlights: Jaylan Long and Ja’Mere Eggleston-Smith scored TDs for Martinsville and the Bulldogs survived five lost fumbles and a late James River rally. Martinsville rushed for 239 yards as Latrell Hairston picked up 96 yards on 16 carries. QB Ray Dickerson gained 61 yards on 11 attempts. Andy Garcia’s 31-yard field goal was the margin of victory. James River scored twice in the final 2:16, first on a hook-and-lateral as Ben Bailey took the pitch from Jake Benson after a completion from Zeal Hammons. Conner Church added a 2-yard run but Martinsville recovered the onside kick. The Bulldogs play at Glenvar in the second round.