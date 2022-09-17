High School Football Roundup: Radford, Lord Botetourt, Salem, Cave Spring win

GALAX — Landen Clark completed seven of 11 passes for 216 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Radford High School football team to a 28-7 win over Galax on Friday night.

Parker Prioleau had three catches for 106 yards and two TDs for the Bobcats (4-0), while Marcell Baylor had three catches for 91 yards and one TD.

Tedruhn Tucker rushed for 178 yards and one TD on 43 carries for the Maroon Tide (3-1).

Lord Botetourt 35, Appomattox County 3

Jakari Nicely rushed for 218 yards and three TDs on 28 carries to lead the host Cavaliers (3-1) past Appomattox County (1-3) on Friday.

Zion Woody ran for 132 yards and one TD on 11 carries.

Salem 55, Northside 14

Peyton Lewis rushed for 164 yards and three TDs on 16 carries and also had 11 tackles to lead the host Spartans (3-1) past the Vikings (0-4) on Friday.

Javion Jones ran for 68 yards and one TD on 13 carries for Salem, while Josiah Persinger scored on a 61-yard run. Daron Wilson completed seven of nine passes for 74 yards.

Cave Spring 34, Alleghany 7

Landon Altizer threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the visiting Knights (3-1) past the Mountaineers (3-1) on Friday.

Cameron Parker ran for two TDs, while Owen Sweeney caught two TD passes.

Eli Entsminger threw a TD pass to Hunter Depriest for Alleghany.

James River 17, Covington 7

Conner Church rushed for 118 yards on 20 carries to lead the host Knights (2-1) past the Cougars (0-4) on Friday.

Maddox Potter kicked a 40-yard field goal for the Knights.

Desmond Jordan completed 13 of 20 passes for 119 yards and one touchdown with one interception for Covington.

Giles 16, Narrows 14

Christian Ratcliffe rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Spartans (2-2) past the host Green Wave (2-1) on Friday.

Jacob Edwards kicked a 39-yard field goal to extend Giles' lead to 16-6 with about eight minutes left. Aidan McGlothlin scored on a 1-yard run and Sam Albert ran for the 2-point conversion to cut the lead to 16-14 with about three minutes left.

McGlothlin completed 15 of 28 passes for 139 yards and two TDs with one interception. Kolier Pruett had six catches for 82 yards.

Floyd County 28, Fort Chiswell 0

Trevor Miller ran for 83 yards and two TDs on 16 carries to lead the visiting Buffaloes (3-1) past Fort Chiswell (0-4) on Friday.

Emery Chaffin ran for a touchdown and picked off a pass.

Staunton River 49, Tunstall 14

Josh Kelley rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries to lead the Golden Eagles (3-1) past the visiting Trojans (0-3).

Zay Childress of Staunton River returned a kickoff 90 yards for a TD and also ran for a TD. Brady Barns completed seven of 11 passes for 103 yards and one TD.

Austin Powell and Barns each had rushing touchdowns.

Brookville 49, Jefferson Forest 27

Drake McDaniel ran for 133 yards and four TDs on 18 carries to lead the visiting Bees (4-0) past the Cavaliers (2-1) on Friday.

Amherst County 49, Liberty 8

The Lancers (3-0) handed the host Minutemen (0-4) their 11th straight loss.