High School Football Roundup: Radford runs over George Wythe in opener

Bland County 8, Craig County 6

Highlights: Jackson Johnson's 3-yard run and Corey Hall's two-point conversion run were enough as Bland County won its first game since 2018. Hall ran 16 times for 66 yards. Johnson carried seven times for 40 yards. Dylan Crawford put Craig up 6-0 with a 26-yard run in the debut game for head coach Jimmy Fisher. Trevyn Francisco had 81 rushing yards on eight carries for the Rockets, who were playing their first game since 2019.