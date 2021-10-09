High School Football Roundup: Record-breaking Walker-Muse leads Bassett over Patrick County

Highlights: Evan Cook and Jon Snider combined to rush for 321 yards and five TDs as Parry McCluer handed Narrows its second Pioneer District loss since the Green Wave joined the league in 2017. Cook gained 193 yards on 26 carries. Snider went for 128 yards and also recovered a fumble in the end zone for another TD. Narrows QB Aidan McGlothlin completed 18 of 31 passes for 290 yards and three TDs. Kolier Pruett had nine catches for 182 yards and two TDs. Carson Crigger caught seven balls for 96 yards and a TD.