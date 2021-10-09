High School Football Roundup: Record-breaking Walker-Muse leads Bassett over Patrick County

BASSETT — Simeon Walker-Muse broke two Bassett post-consolidation single-game school records with 279 rushing yards and six total touchdowns Friday night in a 67-0 Piedmont District victory over Patrick County.
The senior had TD runs of 23, 1, 8, 60 and 26 and caught a 48-yard TD pass from Ja’Ricous Hairston as Bassett (5-1, 2-0) built a 53-0 lead after three quarters.
Tyheim Cline added 122 rushing yards and a 59-yard TD. Hairston finished 6 of 8 through the air for 107 yards.
Elijah Stokes returned a punt 61 yards for a TD.
Patrick County;0;0;0;0;—;0
Bassett;21;18;14;14;—;67
Bass — Walker-Muse 23 run (Lopez kick)
Bass — Walker-Muse 1 run (Lopez kick)
Bass — Walker- Muse 48 pass from J. Hairston (Lopez kick)
Bass — Walker-Muse 8 run (Lopez kick)
Bass — Stokes 61 punt return (J.Hairston run)
Bass — FG Lopez 36
Bass — Walker-Muse 60 run (Lopez kick)
Bass — Walker-Muse 26 run (Lopez kick)
Bass — Foley 1 run (Lopez kick)
Bass — Cline 59 run (Lopez kick)
Radford 36, Carroll County 7
Carroll County;0;0;0;7;—;7
Radford;22;8;6;0;—;36
Rad — Clark 15 pass from Baylor (Baylor run)
Rad — Dobson 5 run (Dobson run)
Rad — Wesley-Brubeck 21 pass fom Baylor (run failed)
Rad — Baylor 6 run (Dobson run)
Rad — Dobson 41 run (kick failed)
Carr — Dalton 3 run (Phillips kick)
Highlights: Marcel Baylor threw two TD passes and ran for a TD, and Tyrel Dobson rushed for two scores as Radford built a 36-0 lead in the third quarter. Baylor hit 9 of 20 passes for 117 yards with TD throws to Landen Clark and Darius Wesley-Brubeck. Dobson ran 12 times for 83 yards. Carroll County’s Josh Dalton carried 20 times for 69 yards and a 3-yard TD.
Records: Carroll County 0-6, 0-3. Radford 5-2, 2-0.
Roanoke Catholic 44, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 8
SML Christian;0;0;0;8;—;8
Roanoke Catholic;8;16;6;14;—;44
RCath — Stransky 2 run (Oliver pass from Sweeney)
RCath — Adams 35 pass from Sweeney (Adams run)
RCath — Adams 22 pass from Sweeney (Adams run)
RCath — Adams 13 run (run failed)
RCath — Rivera 1 run (Clark run)
SML — Saunders 13 run (Saunders run)
RCath — Goad 27 run (pass failed)
Highlights: Marquis Adams ran for a TD and caught two TD passes from Sam Sweeney as Roanoke Catholic won its first game since the 2019 VISAA state semifinal. Ryley Stransky scored Catholic’s first TD, and Miguel Rivera and Michael Goad added rushing TDs. The Celtics piled up 290 rushing yards and 65 passing. Smith Mountain Lake rushed for 132 yards.
Records: Smith Mountain Lake Christian 0-3. Roanoke Catholic 1-6.
Christiansburg 49, Blacksburg 0
Blacksburg;0;0;0;0;—;0
Christiansburg;13;14;15;7;—;49
Cbg — Clarke 35 pass from Graham (Conner kick)
Cbg — Johnson-Buchannon 1 run (run failed)
Cbg — Johnson-Buchannon 1 run (Conner kick)
Cbg — Taylor 19 pass from Graham (Conner kick)
Cbg — Thompson 16 pass from Graham (kick failed)
Cbg — Satety, Epperley tackled in end zone
Cbg — Lloyd 10 run (Conner kick)
Cbg — Myrthil 23 run (Conner kick)
Highlights: Casey Graham hit 10 of 13 passes for 201 yards and three TDs as Christiansburg shut out the Bruins for the second season in a row. Jaxson Clarke, Tyrique Taylor and Jayron Thompson had TD receptions. Thompson caught 5 passes for 101 yards. Kenyon Johnson-Buchannon had two 1-yard TD runs. Drew Lloyd and Stephan Myrthil tacked on second-half TD runs. Myrthil ran 8 times for 85 yards. Tanner Evans returned five punts for 185 yards.
Parry McCluer 47, Narrows 18
Parry McCluer;14;6;14;13;—;47
Narrows;0;6;0;12;—;18
PM — Snider 2 run (Snider run)
PM — Snider 4 run (run failed)
PM — Cook 4 run (run failed)
Narr — Crigger 52 pass from A McGlothlin (pass failed)
PM — Snider fumble recovery in the end zone (Snider run)
PM — Snider 1 run. (run failed)
Narr — Pruett 12 pass from A McGlothlin (run failed)
PM — Cook 32 run (run failed)
Narr — Pruett 70 pass from A McGlothlin try no good
PM — Brockenbrough 34 run Snider kick)
Highlights: Evan Cook and Jon Snider combined to rush for 321 yards and five TDs as Parry McCluer handed Narrows its second Pioneer District loss since the Green Wave joined the league in 2017. Cook gained 193 yards on 26 carries. Snider went for 128 yards and also recovered a fumble in the end zone for another TD. Narrows QB Aidan McGlothlin completed 18 of 31 passes for 290 yards and three TDs. Kolier Pruett had nine catches for 182 yards and two TDs. Carson Crigger caught seven balls for 96 yards and a TD.
Records: Parry McCluer 3-3, 1-0. Rural Retreat 2-4, 0-1.
Rockbridge County 47, Spotswood 36
Highlights: Rockbridge County’s Garrett Stilwell scored on a 41-yard jet sweep on fourth down inside the final three minutes, and Andre Poindexter iced the win with an interception return for a TD. Isaiah Poindexter ran for three TDs, while QB Miller Jay completed 13 of 21 passes for 218 yards and a 30-yard TD to Keswick Owens, who had four catches for 60 yards. Andre Poindexter also returned a kickoff 60 yards for a TD. Stilwell had seven solo tackles and nine assists.
Records: Spotswood 1-5, 0-1. Rockbridge County 3-2, 1-0.
James River 29, Alleghany 0
James River;6;9;14;0;—;29
Alleghany;0;0;0;0;—;0
JR — Bailey 19 run (kick failed)
JR — Safety, Via tackled in end zone
JR — Bailey 27 pass from Hammons (Voight kick)
JR — Church 55 run (Voight kick)
JR — Cook 5 run (Voight kick)
Highlights: Conner Church ran for 147 yards on 16 carries and gave James River a 22-0 lead in the third quarter with a 55-yard TD run on fourth down. Zeal Hammons completed 9 of 17 passes for 111 yards and a 27-yard TD to Ben Bailey, who also scored on a 19-yard run. The Knights held Alleghany to 25 total yards and minus-24 yards rushing. Logan Campbell had nine tackles, a sack and two pass breakups.
Records: James River 3-1. Alleghany 1-4.
Grayson County 33, Auburn 0
Grayson County;13;14;6;0;—;33
Auburn;0;0;0;0;—;0
Gray — Thompson 42 run (Evans kick)
Gray — Cassell 6 run (kick blocked)
Gray — Thompson 12 run (run failed)
Gray — Peterson 11 pass from Jones (Jones run)
Gray — Cassell 36 pass from Jones (run failed)
Highlights: Grayson County’s defense forced five turnovers, including a fumble on the opening kickoff, and held Auburn to minus-1 yard of total offense. Isaac Thompson ran for 84 yards and two TDs on 12 carries. Holden Cassell ran for a TD and caught a 36-yard TD pass from Canaan Jones. Cassell also intercepted a pass. Jones went 10 of 14 passing for 128 yards. Auburn’s Jackson Brockman picked up 29 yards rushing on nine carries.
Records: Grayson County 3-2, 1-0. Auburn 0-4, 0-1.
Eastern Montgomery 26, Craig County 0
Eastern Montgomery;0;7;6;13;—;26
Craig County;0;0;0;0;—;0
EM — Burleson 37 run (Underwood kick)
EM — Burleson 13 run (run failed)
EM — Brown 11 run (run failed)
EM — Caldwell 1 run (Underwood kick)
Highlights: Seth Burleson churned out 239 yards rushing and two TDs on 23 carries as EastMont won its third game in a row. Eli Brown added 61 yards and a TD on 11 carries for the Mustangs. Grayson Caldwell picked up 47 yards and a TD on eight carries. The EastMont defense registered its second shutout of the season.
Records: Eastern Montgomery 3-2, 1-0. Craig County 2-3, 0-1.
Galax 41, Fort Chiswell 13
Fort Chiswell;0;0;0;13;—;13
Galax;14;14;6;7;—;41
Gal — I.Ashworth 5 run (Vera kick)
Gal — White 19 pass from I.Ashworth (Vera kick)
Gal — I.Ashworth 3 run (Vera kick)
Gal — Barnes 28 pass from I.Ashworh (Vera kick)
Gal — I.Ashworth 22 run (kick failed)
Gal — Cox 9 pass from I.Ashworth (Vera kick)
FC — Edwards 80 fumble return (26 kick)
FC — Varney 11 run (kick failed)
Highlights: Ian Ashworth threw for three TDs and ran for three scores as Galax built a 41-0 lead. Ashworth had TD throws to Ayden White, Kolton Barnes and Mason Cox. He finished 10 of 18 passing for 161 yards and gained 110 yards rushing on 16 carries. Javonte Reeves added 54 yards rushing on seven carries, while Tedruhn Tucker picked up 38 on 8 carries. Fort Chiswell OL Kindal Edwards picked up a teammate’s fumble and ran 80 yards for a TD. Ezra Varney got the other score.
Records: Galax 4-2, 2-0. Fort Chiswell 0-6, 0-2.
Rural Retreat 34, Bland County 8
Rural Retreat;21;13;0;0;—;34
Bland County;0;0;0;8;—;8
RR — Roberts 15 run (Crockett kick)
RR — Alford 3 run (Crockett kick)
RR — Alford 35 run (Crockett kick)
RR — Hagerman 2 run (Crockett kick)
RR — Alford 31 run (kick failed)
BC — Morehead 6 run (Hall run)
Highlights: Jacob Alford rushed for 118 yards and three TDs on 10 carries and Rural Retreat held Bland to just 96 yards of total offense. Caleb Roberts scored the first TD on a 15-yard run as the Indians took a 34-0 halftime lead. Gunner Hagerman added a TD for Rural Retreat and gained 80 yards on eight carries. Kalen Morehead scored for Bland County in the fourth quarter on a 6-yard run.
Records: Rural Retreat 3-2. Bland County 2-4.