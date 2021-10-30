High School Football Roundup: William Fleming rolls past Staunton River

MONETA — Dashawn Lewis passed for 235 yards and five touchdowns, while Nahshon Bonds ran for 188 yards and threw for another 109 on Friday night as William Fleming rolled to a 41-0 Blue Ridge District victory over Staunton River.
Lewis completed 14 of 18 passes, throwing two TDs apiece to Jacob Henderson and Louis English and one to Devin Johnson.
Bonds picked up his 188 rushing yards on 12 carries, putting Fleming up 7-0 in the second quarter on an 18-yard run.
English caught six passes for 173 yards with TD receptions of 28 and 82 yards. Henderson logged 97 receiving yards on four catches.
Fleming (2-7, 1-3) outgained Staunton River 573-150 as the Colonels blanked the Golden Eagles (4-4, 1-3) for the second game in a row.
William Fleming;0;20;14;7;—;41
Staunton River;0;0;0;0;—;0
WF — Bonds 18 run (Yonda kick)
WF — Henderson 48 pass from Lewis (Yonda kick)
WF — Henderson 14 pass from Lewis (kick failed)
WF — Johnson 12 pass from Lewis (Yonda kick)
WF — English 28 pass from Lewis (Yonda kick)
WF — English 82 pass from Lewis (Yonda kick)
Northside 27, William Byrd 0
William Byrd;0;0;0;0;—;0
Northside;6;15;6;0;—;27
Nor — Rhodes 3 run (kick blocked)
Nor — Abshire 17 pass from Webb (Peterson kick)
Nor — McGinnis 35 run (Abshire pass from Webb)
Nor — Abshire 73 pass from Webb (kick failed)
Highlights: Quarterback Sid Webb and receiver Cameron Abshire hooked up for two more TDs and a two-point conversion, and the Northside defense posted its first shutout of the season. Jerel Rhodes put Northside up 6-0 with a 3-yard run and finished with 13 carries for 127 yards. T.J. McGinnis had a 35-yard TD run.
Records: William Byrd 0-8, 0-4. Northside 4-5, 3-1
George Wythe 35, Grayson County 6
George Wythe;21;7;7;0;—;35
Grayson County;0;0;0;6;—;6
GW — L.Jollay 48 run (Patel kick)
GW — Fowler 35 pass from L.Jollay (Patel kick)
GW — B.Jollay 33 run (Patel kick)
GW — L.Jollay 33 run (Patel kick)
GW — Fowler 38 run (Patel kick)
Gray — Thompson 3 run (kick failed)
Highlights: Luke Jollay rushed for 91 yards and two TDs on 13 carries and passed for 65 yards and a score as George Wythe built a 35-0 lead. Leyton Fowler caught a 35-yard TD pass from Jollay and scored on a 38-yard run. Fowler ran 10 times for 72 yards. Grayson got 79 yards and a 3-yard TD run from Isaac Thompson.
Records: George Wythe 4-3, 2-2. Grayson County 5-4, 3-2.
Galax 27, West Stokes (N.C.) 7
Galax;7;14;0;6;—;27
West Stokes;0;0;0;7;—;7
Gal — I.Ashworth 6 run (Vera kick)
Gal — Horton 7 run (Vera kick)
Gal — Reeves 68 run (Vera kick)
WS — Stanley 3 run (Adkins kick)
Gal — I.Ashworth 10 run (Vera kick)
Highlights: Ian Ashworth scored the first and last TDs of the game on short runs for Galax in King, North Carolina. Ronny Horton and Javonte Reeves added first-half TDs for a 21-0 lead. West Stokes got a 3-yard TD run from Dillon Stanley.
Records: Galax 6-3, West Stokes 4-5.
Eastern Montgomery 25, Covington 22
Eastern Montgomery;12;6;0;7;—;25
Covington;7;7;0;8;—;22
Cov — Yancey 1 run (Hiner kick)
EM — Burleson 2 run (kick blocked)
EM — Burleson 38 run (run failed)
Cov — Tacy 77 pass from Yancey (Hiner kick)
EM — Burleson 16 run (run failed)
EM — Akers 12 run (Underwood kick)
Cov — Tallman 21 pass from Yancey (Yancey run)
Highlights: Seth Burleson rambled for 215 rushing yards on 28 carries with TD runs of 2, 38 and 16 yards for EastMont. Gage Akers put the Mustangs up 25-14 in the fourth quarter on a 12-yard run. Eli Brown added 107 yards on 11 carries. Covington’s Javier Yancey passed for 159 yards and ran for 61. He threw TD passes to Chadwick Tacy and Mitchell Tallman and scored on a 1-yard run.
Records: Eastern Montgomerry 5-4, 3-1.
James River 16, Carroll County 13
James River;0;7;3;6;—;16
Carroll County;0;7;0;6;—;13
CC — Dalton 4 (Phillips kick)
JR — Bailey 38 pass from Hammons (Voight kick)
JR — FG Voight 29
CC — Cox 3 run (kick failed)
JR — Hammons 1 pass from Benson (kick blocked)
Highlights: James River QB Zeal Hammons caught a 1-yard end-around pass from Jake Benson with 6:46 to play, and the Knights held on for a Three Rivers win. Hammons threw a 38-yard TD pass in the first half, and James Voight kicked a 29-yard field goal. Hammons passed for 264 yards, while Bailey caught seven passes for 135. Josh Dalton, who ran for 118 yards on 22 carries, and Andrew Cox had TD runs for Carroll, which has lost five games by seven points or fewer.
Records: James River 5-4, 3-1. Carroll County 2-7, 1-4.
Parry McCluer 49, Bath County 0
Bath County;0;0;0;0;—;0
Parry McCluer;21;21;7;0;—;49
Highlights: Jalen Mitchell and Evan Cook scored two TDs apiece as Parry McCluer built a 42-0 halftime lead and clinched at least a tie for the Pioneer District title with its sixth win in a row after an 0-3 start. John Snider, Jacob Bartley and Landon Catlett each scored one TD. QB Brenan Schley attempted just two passes, completing one for a 49-yard TD to Mitchell.
Records: Bath County 0-7, 0-3. Parry McCluer 6-3, 4-0.
Narrows 38, Craig County 6
Narrows;6;6;20;6;—;38
Craig County;0;0;0;6;—;6
Narr — Crigger 72 pass from A.McGlothlin (run failed)
Narr — Pruett 6 pass from A.McGlothlin (pass failed)
Narr — Freeman fumble recovery in end zone (pass failed)
Narr — Pruett 60 pass from A.McGlothlin (run failed)
Narr — Pruett 48 fumble return (Williams pass from A.McGlothlin)
Narr — Crigger 4 run (pass failed)
Crg — Frango 8 pass from Peters (run failed)
Highlights: Aidan McGlothlin passed for 238 yards and three TDs for Narrows. Carson Crigger caught four passes for 128 yards and a TD to go with a rushing TD. Kolier Pruett caught two TD passes and returned a fumble for a score. Jarrett Freeman recovered a fumble for a TD.
Records: Narrows 4-5, 1-3. Craig County 3-5, 0-3.
Blue Ridge 32, Roanoke Catholic 6
Blue Ridge;12;20;0;0;—;32
Roanoke Catholic;0;6;0;0–;6
BR — Carden 10 pass from Brewer (pass failed)
BR — Matos 61 pass from Brewer (pass failed)
BR — Matos 14 pass from Brewer (Rocha run)
Cath — Adams 81 kickoff return (pass failed)
BR — Gant 5 pass from Brewer (pass failed)
BR — Rocha 13 run (run failed)
Highlights: Camden Brewer threw for 191 yards and 4 TDs as Blue Ridge rolled up 497 yards of total offense and scored all its points in the first half. Tanner Rocha ran six times for 106 yards and a TD. Roanoke Catholic’s Marquis Adams returned a kickoff 81 yards for a TD and played quarterback in place of injured Sam Sweeney, rushing for 43 yards on 13 carries.
Records: Blue Ridge 6-3, Roanoke Catholic 1-9.
Bassett 61, Halifax County 14
Halifax County;0;7;0;7;—;14
Bassett;7;26;21;7;—;61
Bass — Hairston 2 run (Lopez kick)
Bass — Walker-Muse 2 run (kick failed)
Bass — Johnson 53 pass from Hairston (kick failed)
Bass — Walker-Muse 60 run (Lopez kick)
Bass — Lide 9 pass from Hairston (Lopez kick)
HC — Miller 7 run (Morrison kick)
Bass — Walker-Muse 5 run (Lopez kick)
Bass — Divers fumble recovery in end zone (Lopez kick)
Bass— Gilbert 78 interception return (Byrd kick)
HC — Smalls 4 run (Morrison kick)
Bass — Patterson 5 run (Byrd kick)
Highlights: Simeon Walker-Muse added to his Timesland rushing and scoring lead with 180 yards and three TDs on 20 carries for Bassett. Ja’Ricous Hairston passed for 98 yards and had two TD passes and a TD run as the Bengals built a 33-7 halftime lead. Bassett scored defensive TDs on a fumble recovery by Jacob Divers and an INT return by Jacob Gilbert.
Records: Halifax County 6-2, 3-2. Bassett 7-2, 4-1.
George Washington 28, Magna Vista 10
George Washington;0;21;7;0;—;28
Magna Vista;7;0;0;3;—;10
MV — Preston 44 pass from Martin (Lane kick)
GW — Dixon 7 run (Rodriguez kick)
GW — Dixon 52 run (Rodriguez kick)
GW — Mabin 14 pass from Howard (Rodriguez kick)
GW — Byrnes 1 run (Rodriguez kick)
MV — FG Lane 27
Highlights: Jakobe Dixon broke TD runs of 7 and 52 yards, and George Washington scored four times in the middle two quarters while wrapping up the Piedmont District title. Dixon ran 34 times for 198 yards. Magna Vista led 7-0 on a 44-yard TD pass from Rion Martin to Justin Preston.
Records: George Washington 7-1, 5-0. Magna Vista 4-5, 2-3.
Heritage 55, Liberty 7
Heritage;14;14;20;7;—;55
Liberty;0;0;7;0;—;7
Her — Brown 8 run (Adcock kick)
Her — Steele 14 run (Adcock kick)
Her — Steele 17 run (Adcock kick)
Her — Jones 36 pass from Burns (Adcock kick)
Her — Booker 48 run (pass failed)
Lib — Steele 89 pass from Stanley (Mineo kick)
Her — Booker 44 run (Adcock kick)
Her — Jones 33 pass from Bateman (Adcock kick)
Her — Crawford 84 fumble return (Stickle kick)
Highlights: Rajan Booker ran for 118 yards and two TDs on five carries as Heritage defeated Liberty for the seventh year in a row. Kam Burns passed for 120 yards and two TDs, while Zach Steele ran for two scores. Liberty QB Tanner Stanley rushed for 107 yards on nine carries and passed for 112 yards with an 89-yard TD pass to Jordan Steele.
Records: Heritage 7-2, 5-1. Liberty 3-6, 0-6.
PH-Glade Spring 14, Chilhowie 10
Chilhowie;7;0;0;3;—;10
PH-Glade Spring;0;7;0;7;—;14
Chil — Gilley 4 run (Hutton kick)
PH-G — Beeson 52 run (Campos kick)
Chil — FG Hutton 36
PH-G — Wright 1 run (Campos kick)
Highlights: Wyatt Wright’s 1-yard run with 4:33 to play gave PH-Glade Spring the lead, and freshman Alex Brown preserved the win with an interception with 1:21 remaining. Connor Beeson ran for 186 yards on 25 carries with a 52-yard TD. Chilhowie led 7-0 on a 4-yard run by Jonathan Gilley and 10-7 on a 36-yard field goal by Daniel Hutton, his sixth of the year. D.J. Martin rushed for 86 yards.
Records: Chilhowie 7-2, 3-1. PH-Glade Spring 6-2, 3-1.
Holston 21, Rural Retreat 14
Rural Retreat;0;7;7;0;—;14
Holston;7;0;7;7;—;21
Hol – Tweed 61 pass from Sheets (Hall kick)
RR – Atkinson 55 pass from Blevins (Crockett kick)
RR – Blevins 3 run (Crockett kick)
Hol – Johnson 49 run (Hall kick)
Hol – Sheets 68 interception return (Hall kick)
Highlights: Brycen Sheets returned an interception 68 yards for a TD for the game-winning score for unbeaten Holston. Trent Johnson’s 49-yard TD run in the third quarter tied the game. Rural Retreat took a 14-7 lead on Ely Blevins’ 55-yard TD pass to Kaiden Atkinson and Blevins’ 3-yard TD run. Blevins finished with 87 yards rushing on 20 carries.
Records: Rural Retreat 4-5, 1-3. Holston 9-0, 4-0.
Rustburg 34, Jefferson Forest 21
Rustburg;7;19;8;0;—;34
Jefferson Forest;0;7;14;0;—21
Rust — Johnson 64 run (Youngblood kick)
Rust — Dixon 45 run (kick failed)
JF — Price 86 kickoff return (Marsteller kick)
Rust — Dixon 32 run (Youngblood kick)
Rust — Johnson 54 run (kick failed)
JF — Bell 2 run (Marsteller kick)
JF — Boone 5 run (Marsteller kick)
Rust — Scott 17 run (Johnson run)
Highlights: Jaidian Johnson ran for 200 yards in the first half and finished with 319 on 29 carries for Rustburg, which outgained JF 493-31 on the ground. Avery Dixon added 82 yards and two TDs on seven carries. JF got TD runs from Joe Bell and Ethan Boone and an 86-yard kickoff return from Daniel Price.
Records: Rustburg 4-5, 2-4. Jefferson Forest 0-8, 0-5.
Harrisonburg 32, Rockbridge County 31
Highlights: Miller Jay threw five TD passes, including three to Keswick Owens, but PAT woes bit Rockbridge. The Wildcats went for the win late in the fourth quarter after Jay’s 11-yard TD pass to Isaiah Williams, but Jay’s two-point pass was tipped away.
Rockbridge led 25-24 until Harrisonburg QB Keenan Glago hit Xavier Williams for a 21-yard TD and the Streaks got a two-point conversion. Glago had two TD runs in the first half.