High School Football Roundup: William Fleming rolls past Staunton River

Highlights: James River QB Zeal Hammons caught a 1-yard end-around pass from Jake Benson with 6:46 to play, and the Knights held on for a Three Rivers win. Hammons threw a 38-yard TD pass in the first half, and James Voight kicked a 29-yard field goal. Hammons passed for 264 yards, while Bailey caught seven passes for 135. Josh Dalton, who ran for 118 yards on 22 carries, and Andrew Cox had TD runs for Carroll, which has lost five games by seven points or fewer.