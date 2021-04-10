High School Football Roundup: Wolk's field goal gives Glenvar 23-21 Region 2C victory at Dan River

REGION 1C

Narrows 28, Parry McCluer 8

NARROWS — The undefeated Green Wave surrendered its first points of the season and trailed for the first time all year but Reid Bowman ran for one TD and threw for another in a first-round win.

Ty Ruley’s 77-yard pass to Jalen Mitchell in the first quarter and a conversion by John Snider put the Blues (3-4) up 8-0.

Narrows (7-0) responded with Bowman’s 3-yard TD run and a 24-yard pass to Logan Green. Jake Robertson and Dawson Snidow added second-half TD runs. Blake Kirby and Derek Johnston had interceptions for the Narrows defense.

Bowman finished with 100 yards on 20 carries, while Robertson gained 74 yards on eight attempts.

Parry McCluer;8;0;0;0;—;8

Narrows;0;14;7;7;—;28

PM — Mitchell 77 pass from Ty Ruley (Snider run)

Narr — Bowman 3 run (J.Robertson kick)

Narr — Green 24 pass from Bowman (J.Robertson kick)

Narr — J.Robertson 55 run (J.Robertson kick)