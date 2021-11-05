High school football scores

FOOTBALL
THURSDAY
Southwest District
Graham 49, Marion 14
Nondistrict
North Cross def. Christchurch, forfeit
FRIDAY
Blue Ridge District
Franklin County 42, Northside 22
Lord Botetourt 70, Staunton River 7
William Fleming 35, William Byrd 7
River Ridge District
Cave Spring 21, Blacksburg 7
Christiansburg 41, Pulaski County 28
Salem 37, Patrick Henry 13
Piedmont District
Bassett 47, Martinsville 3
Magna Vista 45, Patrick County 20
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest 35, Liberty 21
Valley District
Turner Ashby 31, Rockbridge County 0
Hogoheegee District
Holston 16, Chilhowie 3
Rural Retreat 28, Lebanon 7
Mountain Empire District
George Wythe 27, Fort Chiswell 6
Galax 41, Grayson County 6
Pioneer District
Narrows 56, Bath County 0
Covington 28, Craig County 14
Parry McCluer 35, Eastern Montgomery 0
Three Rivers District
Floyd County 15, Carroll County 14
Radford 42, James River 0
Nondistrict
Roanoke Catholic 58, Massanutten Military 36
SATURDAY
Nondistrict
Glenvar at Giles