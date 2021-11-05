 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football scores
0 comments

High school football scores

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTBALL

THURSDAY

Southwest District

Graham 49, Marion 14

Nondistrict

North Cross def. Christchurch, forfeit

FRIDAY

Blue Ridge District

Franklin County 42, Northside 22

Lord Botetourt 70, Staunton River 7

William Fleming 35, William Byrd 7

River Ridge District

Cave Spring 21, Blacksburg 7

Christiansburg 41, Pulaski County 28

Salem 37, Patrick Henry 13

Piedmont District

Bassett 47, Martinsville 3

Magna Vista 45, Patrick County 20

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 35, Liberty 21

Valley District

Turner Ashby 31, Rockbridge County 0

Hogoheegee District

Holston 16, Chilhowie 3

Rural Retreat 28, Lebanon 7

Mountain Empire District

George Wythe 27, Fort Chiswell 6

Galax 41, Grayson County 6

Pioneer District

Narrows 56, Bath County 0

Covington 28, Craig County 14

Parry McCluer 35, Eastern Montgomery 0

Three Rivers District

Floyd County 15, Carroll County 14

Radford 42, James River 0

Nondistrict

Roanoke Catholic 58, Massanutten Military 36

SATURDAY

Nondistrict

Glenvar at Giles

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert