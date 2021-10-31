High school football: Tazewell outlasts Fort Chiswell in 4OTs on Friday nigh

Highlights: Stevie Thomas ran for 3 TDs and Brody Jones threw two TD passes to Patrick Poku as Virginia High improved to 8-1 for the first time since 1997. Thomas sat out the second half after rushing for 142 yards in the first two quarters. Marion, which committed eight turnovers, got a 4-yard TD run from Trenton Watkins and a 56-yard TD pass from Reid Osborne to Logan Langston, Osborne passed for 222 yards.