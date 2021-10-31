 Skip to main content
High school football: Tazewell outlasts Fort Chiswell in 4OTs on Friday nigh
High school football: Tazewell outlasts Fort Chiswell in 4OTs on Friday nigh

Timesland (copy) (copy) (copy)

MAX MEADOWS — Carter Creasy’s 10-yard pass to Ethan Mills ended a marathon Friday night as Tazewell escaped with a 34-28 nondistrict football victory over Fort Chiswell in four overtimes.

Creasy and Mills hooked for three TD passes and the freshman quarterback rushed for two scores including a 3-yard run that put Tazewell (4-5) up 28-22 in the third OT after the regulation ended in a 22-all tie.

Fort Chiswell had a chance to win its first game of the season when Layton Kennedy tied the game on a 5-yard run. However, the Pioneers missed the PAT.

Fort Chiswell (0-9) had an interception, a missed field goal and a blocked field goal on its other three OT possessions.

Tazewell;;0;6;8;8;0;0;6;6;—;34

Fort Chiswell;2;6;14;0;0;0;0;0;—;28

Scoring

Fort — Safety, punt blocked out of end zone

Fort — Varney 4 run (kick blocked)

Taze — Mills 31 pass from Creasy (pass failed)

Taze — Mills 20 pass from Creasy (Mills pass from Creasy)

Fort — Edmonds 16 run (Petrunyak kick)

Fort — Dunford 87 interception return (Petrunyak kick)

Taze — Creasy 11 run (Creasy run)

Taze — Creasy 3 run (pass failed)

Fort — Kennedy 5 run (kick failed)

Taze — Mills 10 pass from Creasy (no attempt)

Virginia High 48, Marion 14

Marion;0;0;0;14;—;14

Virginia High;6;15;6;21;—;48

Scoring

VHS — Thomas 10 run (kick failed)

VHS — Thomas 7 run (Jones run)

VHS — Thomas 14 run (Cox kick)

VHS — Poku 40 pass from Jones (run failed)

Mar — Watkins 4 run (Wolfe kick)

VHS — Poku 55 pass from Jones (Cox kick)

Mar — Langston 56 pass from Osborne (Wolfe kick)

VHS — Taylor 25 run (Cox kick)

VHS — Taylor 27 interception return (Cox kick)

Highlights: Stevie Thomas ran for 3 TDs and Brody Jones threw two TD passes to Patrick Poku as Virginia High improved to 8-1 for the first time since 1997. Thomas sat out the second half after rushing for 142 yards in the first two quarters. Marion, which committed eight turnovers, got a 4-yard TD run from Trenton Watkins and a 56-yard TD pass from Reid Osborne to Logan Langston, Osborne passed for 222 yards.

Records: Marion 1-8, 0-3. Virginia High 8-1, 2-1

