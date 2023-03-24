William Fleming freshman Amari Worsham and Patrick Henry junior Jada Cook made the Class 5 girls all-state first team.

Salem senior Elyseia Brown made the second team, as announced by the Virginia High School League on Friday.

Princess Anne senior Zakiya Stephenson was named the Class 5 player of the year. Stephenson will be attending the University of Mississippi in the fall.

Princess Anne’s Darnell Dozier was named coach of the year. Dozier led the Cavaliers to a 26-1 record and the school’s 13th state championship.