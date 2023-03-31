Fort Chiswell sophomore Blair Jackson and Eastern Montgomery senior Lilly Jackson made the Class 1 girls basketball all-state first team, as announced by the Virginia High School League on Friday.

Rural Retreat senior Brayln Moore, Parry McCluer senior Anna Claytor and Eastern Montgomery senior Maddie Bruce made the second team.

Twin Valley senior Haylee Moore was named the Class 1 player of the year. Rappahannock County’s Jeff Atkins was named coach of the year.

Moore, who will be playing basketball in the fall for Division II member Emory & Henry, averaged 20.4 points and 15.4 rebounds this season.

Atkins guided the Panthers to a 21-7 record and the school’s first state title with a 70-65 win over Eastside in the Class 1 finals.