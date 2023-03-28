Pulaski County senior Keslyn Secrist made the Class 4 girls all-state first team, while junior teammate Hannah Keefer made the second team.

Secrist, who’s going to Division I Indiana State University, scored 22 points and Keefer added 23 points in Pulaski County’s loss to Hampton in the Class 4 state championship.

Hampton senior Kennedy Harris, who is going to Division I George Mason University, was named the Class 4 girls basketball player of the year. Hampton’s Shanda Bailey was named coach of the year, as announced by the Virginia High School League on Tuesday.

Harris averaged 31.4 points and scored a game-high 35 points in the Class 4 state championship.

Bailey led the Crabbers to a 23-4 record and the Class 4 state title.