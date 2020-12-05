 Skip to main content
High school girls basketball: Roanoke Valley Chrisitan wins opener vs. Grace Christian
High school girls basketball: Roanoke Valley Chrisitan wins opener vs. Grace Christian

STAUNTON — Dani Moser hit three 3-pointers and scored 16 points as the Eagles opened the season Thursday with a 48-32 girls basketball victory over Grace Christian.

Grace Huffard added eight points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots for the Eagles (1-0), who scored half their points in the fourth quarter.

ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (1-0)

Moser 16, Angelina Jones 12, Alassandra Jones 11, Huffard 8, Nelson 1.

GRACE CHRISTIAN (0-1)

Kahrs 7, Yeomans 6, Deyer 4, Alfred 5, Harper 4, Wells 3, Wilson 3.

Roanoke Valley Christian;7;8;9;24;—;48

Grace Christian;6;8;8;20;—;32

3-point goals — Roanoke Valley Christian 5 (Moser 3, Alassandra Jones 2).

