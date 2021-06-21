High school girls soccer: Eastern Montgomery blanks Honaker to reach first state final

HONAKER — Eastern Montgomery’s girls soccer team advanced to its first championship game in the history of the program Monday with an 8-0 victory in 60 minutes over Honaker in a VHSL Class 1 semifinal.

Elli Underwood scored four goals and had one assist for the Mustangs, while Maddie Bruce had two goals with four assists.

Lilly Underwood added the other two goals and had an assist.

Eastern Montgomery is scheduled to play Wednesday for the state title at West Point, a 10-2 semifinal winner Monday over Riverheads.

The Mustangs can become the first Eastern Montgomery sports team to win a state championship since the school was formed.

The 2010 football team and 2010-11 boys basketball team previously made state state finals for Eastern Montgomery.