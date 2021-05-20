 Skip to main content
High School Girls Tennis: Auburn tops Grayson County for district title
High School Girls Tennis: Auburn tops Grayson County for district title

RINER — Auburn’s Ashley Parsons and Hannah Rutledge pulled out a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win over Hannah Carrico and Erin Shinault at No. 3 doubles to wrap up a 5-4 victory Thursday over Grayson County in the Mountain Empire District girls tennis championship.

Anna McGuire, Sara Albert and Rutledge took singles wins for Auburn.

Taitum McPherson, Marisa Halsey and Carrico won for Grayson, sending the match to doubles tied at 3.

Both teams will play in Region 1C semifinals Wednesday. Auburn will be a home against Parry McCluer, while Grayson County will go to Narrows.

Singles

Taitum McPherson (GC) d. Sara Nichols, 7-5, 6-2; Anna McGuire (Aub) d. Sydney Poe, 6-3, 6-1; Sara Albert (Aub) d. Gelsey Caudill, 6-2, 6-3; Marisa Halsey (GC) d. Anna French, 6-2, 6-0; Hannah Carrico (GC) d. Ashley Parsons, 7-6 (3), 6-3; Hannah Rutledge (Aub) d. Erin Shinault, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

Nichols and McGuire (Aub) d. McPherson and Caudill, 6-1, 6-0; Poe and Halsey (GC) d. Albert and French, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1; Parsons and Rutledge (A) d. Carrico and Shinault, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

