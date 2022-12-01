High school: Glenvar's Griffith, Rohrback earn top honors

Glenvar senior outside hitter Claire Griffith has been named the Class 2 state volleyball player of the year by the Virginia High School League, while Glenvar's Mark Rohrback was named the Class 2 state volleyball coach of the year.
Rohrback led Glenvar (26-0) to its second Class 2 state volleyball title with a 25-18, 25-10, 25-19 victory over East Rockingham in the championship match. The team had an overall set record of 78-1 this season.
Griffith finished the season with 304 kills, 260 digs, 47 aces and 38 blocks. The senior ended her high school volleyball career with 904 kills, 730 digs, 193 blocks, 127 aces and 51 assists.
She was joined on the Class 2 all-state first team by Glenvar's Hannah Hylton, Audrey Conner, and Cara Butler.
Ella Moss (Marion) and Journey Moore (Patrick County) made the second team.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Carroll County 64, Pulaski 58
PULASKI (0-1)
Jones 15, Nolan 3, Huff 6, Lawson 1, Secrist 23, Keefer 10.
CARROLL COUNTY (1-0)
Ervin 17, Easter 23, Richardson 13, Hagee 4, Crotts 5, Alley 2.
Pulaski 9 14 16 19 — 58
Carroll County 13 14 9 28 — 64
3-point goals: Pulaski 5 (Nolan, Huff 2, Secrist 2), Carroll County 4 (Ervin 3, Easter). JV: Pulaski won.
Christiansburg 62, William Byrd 36
William Byrd (0-2)
Johnson 2, Helton 8, Martin 6, Andrews 14, Lee 2, Makooch 4.
Christiansburg (2-0)
Haley 3, Kane 6, Akers 4, Wilburn 12, Womack 9, Hoover 14, Mullins 4, Harris 8, Edwards 2.
William Byrd 7 2 15 12 — 36
Christiansburg 21 22 13 6 — 62
3-point goals: William Byrd 2 (Andrews), Christiansburg 2 (Womack, Hoover).
Patrick County 61, Radford 29
Radford (1-1)
Thompson 6, Owens 5, Lytton 4, Mark 4, Mar Weltens 4, Bryant 4, Mag Weltens 2.
Patrick County (2-0)
Wimbush 18, Penn 15, Mitchell 9, Hazard 9, Jo Moore 2, Ja Moore 2, Clifton 2, Hazelwood 2, Cobbler 2.
Radford 2 8 11 8 — 29
Patrick County 16 20 9 16 — 61
3-point goals: Radford 2 (Thompson, Lytton), Patrick County 5 (Hazard 3, Penn, Mitchell).
Lord Botetourt 53, Jefferson Forest 47
Lord Botetourt (2-0)
Madilyn Winterton 27, T. Orange 12, Huffard 8, Kingery 4, Anderson 1, B. Orange 1.
Jefferson Forest (1-1)
Moriah Tate 17, Kennedy Hancock 13, Sarah Ferrell 10, Dawkins 5, Martin 2.
Lord Botetourt 13 9 16 15 — 30
Jefferson Forest 21 4 15 7 — 71
3-point goals: Lord Botetourt 1 (Winterton), Jefferson Forest 6 (Tate 4, Ferrell, Dawkins).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Auburn 58, Roanoke Catholic 66
Auburn (0-1)
Warren 2, Sutphin 2, Duncan 21, Wilson 5, Dehart 2, Millirons 12, Gordon 5, Gill 9.
Roanoke Catholic (1-1)
Merchant 18, Johnson 5, Brown 9, Myers 2, Burns 4, Banks 10, Bonds 3, Pfeffer-Estrada 17.
Auburn 11 15 17 11 4 — 58
Roanoke Catholic 15 15 11 13 12 — 66
3-point goals: Auburn 5 (Duncan 5), Roanoke Catholic 5 (Merchant 2, Brown, Banks, Bonds). JV: Auburn Won.
James River 66, Parry McCluer 52
Parry McCluer (1-1)
Cook 8, Houck 11, Catlett 7, Griffin 3, Burton 2, Snider 21.
James River (1-0)
Taylor 2, Moran 8, Bell 13, Fowler 6, Toliver 7, Eastman 2, Steger 28.
Parry McCluer 13 14 8 17 — 52
James River 11 21 22 12 — 66
3-point goals: Parry McCluer 5 (Houck 3, Catlett, Snider), James River 6 (Moran, Steger 5). JV: Parry McCluer won.