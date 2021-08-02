High school golf: Bartley propels Titans to Heritage Invitational victory

The Titans were paced by a 2-under-par 70 shot by Harrison Withers.

“He’s playing really well this summer,” Croye said. “He played real solid. Didn’t make any big mistakes. Some rounds are that way when you don’t do anything really special but don’t do anything stupid.”

Slade Aliff, who is now eligible after sitting out the spring because of the transfer rule, shot a 74, matched by Tanner Whitley. Richard Hearp added an 82.

Albert’s round started with a 30-yard chip-in for eagle on his second hole that set the tone for his round. He had two more birdies in the next six holes, then parred the last 10.

“I’ve been playing tournament golf since I was 10 and plying since I was 3, so it’s nice to win my firt high school tournament.” Albert said.

He is sure to get congratulated by his favorite role model, former Bruin golfer and current PGA Tour player Lanto Griffin.

Bruins coach Rick Mattox said Albert is putting him in a quandary. He has never played a freshman in the No. 1 spot, but Albert’s game is so strong right now that might change.