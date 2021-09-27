High school golf: Blacksburg captures Regiion 4D titles

“I made a 30-foot birdie on 15 and another birdie on 16, so that helped,” Zhang said.

Mattox said Skinner’s 69, from the third spot in the line-up, was a boost for the team.

“Obviously under these conditions, this pressure, for her to come in 2-under is outstanding. That was icing on the cake,” Mattox said.

Ha birdied the 18th hole to earn her spot in the playoff.

“I was happy with my ball-striking,” she said. “I hit fairways and greens all day. None of my birdie putts was that long.”

The Salem freshman, who has the target-seeking accuracy of a Scottish darts champion inside of 150 yards, had birdie putts inside of 15 feet on all five playoff holes. She rolled in a two-footer on the first playoff hole.

All three players in the playoff matched scores through the first four holes. Skinner drained a long birdie putt on the first to stay in it, while Zhang made a 9-footer.

The trio rattled off three pars apiece going into the par-5 fifth. Zhang’s drive of almost 300 yards set him up with a short second shot. He flew the green but the chip back hit the pin and he tapped in a birdie.