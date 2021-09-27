 Skip to main content
High school golf: Blacksburg captures Regiion 4D titles
High school golf: Blacksburg captures Regiion 4D titles

Determining the medalist in the Region 4D tournament Monday required 23 holes of golf. The team championship was clear cut from the outset.

Blacksburg senior David Zhang needed five extra holes to separate himself from Bruins teammate Samantha Skinner and Salem’s Kathryn Ha, sinking a short birdie putt on the par-5 fifth hole at Hidden Valley Country Club to win the tournament.

The Bruins had no such suspense in the team competition, running away from the field with an 11-shot win over second place Salem.

Blacksburg blistered the par-71 layout with an even-par 284.

With Zhang and Skinner each coming home with 2-under par 69s, Jake Albert’s 72 and Sean Ruan’s 74 put the Bruins right on the par line, catapulting them into the VHSL Class 4 tournament at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon, where they will hope to avenge a 1-stroke loss in last year’s tournament to Jamestown.

Blacksburg coach Rick Mattox had even par as a target score going into the tournament.

“This morning I thought if we can shoot par, that would be a really good score,” Mattox said. “After the front nine I was getting these hang-dog faces and I thought ‘Oh gosh, were not going to break 290.’ But they were all lying to me.”

Zhang wasn’t. He made the turn 1-under but missed a 2-foot birdie putt on the ninth to sour his mood a bit.

“I made a 30-foot birdie on 15 and another birdie on 16, so that helped,” Zhang said.

Mattox said Skinner’s 69, from the third spot in the line-up, was a boost for the team.

“Obviously under these conditions, this pressure, for her to come in 2-under is outstanding. That was icing on the cake,” Mattox said.

Ha birdied the 18th hole to earn her spot in the playoff.

“I was happy with my ball-striking,” she said. “I hit fairways and greens all day. None of my birdie putts was that long.”

The Salem freshman, who has the target-seeking accuracy of a Scottish darts champion inside of 150 yards, had birdie putts inside of 15 feet on all five playoff holes. She rolled in a two-footer on the first playoff hole.

All three players in the playoff matched scores through the first four holes. Skinner drained a long birdie putt on the first to stay in it, while Zhang made a 9-footer.

The trio rattled off three pars apiece going into the par-5 fifth. Zhang’s drive of almost 300 yards set him up with a short second shot. He flew the green but the chip back hit the pin and he tapped in a birdie.

Ha had a 7-footer to extend the playoff but it stayed out of the cup.

Tournament host Salem won the region’s second berth in the state tournament, besting third place Western Albemarle by 10 strokes. Showing off the Spartans’ girl power, Ha led the team and Macy Johnson’s even-par 71 was second. Trey Joyce and Hunter King shot 77 and 78 respectively to bring the Spartans in at 295.

Luke Vance of Western Albemarle shot a 71 to qualify. J.D. Cunningham of Halifax County and Brice Richard of Amherst County each qualified for the Class 4 tournament with 73s.

Region 4D golf results

At Hidden Valley C.C. (par 71)

Co-medalists– z-David Zhang, Blacksburg; Samantha Skinner, Blacksburg; Kathryn Ha, Salem 69.

x-Blacksburg (284) – Zhang 69, Skinner 69, Jake Albert 72, Sean Ruan 74, Pierce Campbell 78, Eli Haile 84.

x-Salem (295) – Ha 69, Macy Johnson 71, Trey Joyce 77, Hunter King 78, Josh Kiser 79, Taylor Davis 86.

Western Albemarle (305) – y-Luke Vance 71, Elsie MacCleary 74, Jack Crombie 80, Addi Ritter 80, Sam Stoke 88, Essie Slater 90.

E.C. Glass (309) – Penn Willman 75, Jackson Laughon 75, Camp Conner 79, John Waterworth 80, Robert Sorenson 86, Carter Jones 97.

Jefferson Forest (321) – Blake Hogan 78, Conner Kail 79, Thomas Shadrick 81, Jaden Trent 83, Ean Sprinkle 85, Willaim Wallis 93.

Halifax County (322) – y-J.D. Cunningham 73, Lukas Newton 80, Will Long 82, Jack Morgan 87, Zac Rhodes 87, Joseph Roberts 94.

Pulaski County (339) – Campbell Moore 82, Noah Burchett 82, Bay Moore 86, Thatcher Singleton 89, Anderson Moore 94.

Orange County (351) – Luke Jarrell 81, Scott Clore 82, Sophie Hansen 92, Jacob Kozura 96, Conner Lillard 98, Cale Carr 102.

Louisa County (372) –Emma Zelasko 87, Lee Sisk 92, Evan Straley 93, Conner Downey 100, Lewis French 108, Ashton Rollins 109.

At-large individuals — y-Brice Richard (Amherst County) 73, Anthony Souza (Amherst County) 79, Sadie Gunn (George Washington) 98, Ella Payne (George Washington) 86

x-team qualifier for Class 4 state tournament.

y-individual qualifier for Class 4 state tournament.

z-won individual title in 5-hole playoff.

