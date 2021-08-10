High school golf: Blacksburg wins Botetourt Metro Invitational, Cave Spring's Nate Faulkner takes medalist honors

FINCASTLE – With early returns coming in, the one thing that’s clear about the 2021 high school golf season: the River Ridge District is loaded.
Blacksburg won the 13-team Botetourt Metro Invitational – a new one-day event that replaces the two-day Bob McClelland Metro – with a team score of 294. Salem came in second with a score of 302, followed by Hidden Valley at 309.
Medalist Nate Faulkner, a sophomore at Cave Spring, fired a 4-under 67 at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club’s par-71 layout in just the second round he ever played on the course. The Knights’ Owen Bright finished tied for third with Salem’s Macy Johnson at 71, two strokes behind second place Jake Albert of Blacksburg, giving the River Ridge a sweep of all the tournament hardware.
For Faulkner, this is the first real scholastic golf season he’ll play since his freshman campaign featured an abbreviated spring season, due to the pandemic.
“It feels great to get my first win,” Faulkner said. “Last year was crazy, so it feels great to get back in the swing of things. I’m looking forward to a great golf season.”
Faulker carded five birdies and a bogey en route to his 67, making three birdies in a four-hole span of holes No 1-4.
His only bogey came on the sixth, a double-dog leg par-5.
No. 6 was also the site of possibly the best shot of the day when Albert, a freshman at Blacksburg, hit a 3-wood to 15 feet to set up an eagle. Albert teed off the 466-yard hole with an iron, then cut a corner by sending his 3-wood approach over the trees to within 15 feet of the pin. He made the eagle putt and added three more birdies, but was tripped up with a bogey and a double bogey for a 2-under-par 69.
Albert posted the Bruins’ best score, followed by a 72 from David Zhang, a 74 from Samantha Skinner and matching 79s from Sean Ruan and Pierce Campbell.
The win was a surprise for coach Rick Mattox.
“You could have knocked me over with a feather if you told me we’d win this,” Mattox said. “The way we started out today I thought we’d have another third place finish because Hidden Valley and Salem are clicking on all cylinders.”
Mattox’s cited a River Ridge District match on Monday at Hidden Valley Country Club where the Bruins finished third, six shots back of winner Hidden Valley and two behind Salem.
“You don’t expect to shoot 295 and come in third many times,” Mattox said.
Blacksburg also finished behind the Titans in the Heritage Invitational last week, but bested them by 15 shots Tuesday.
Mattox said the Metro is always a quality win for any program and he’s glad it’s back on the schedule.
“We were sad at the Metro’s demise and several coaches said we need to keep it going, but no one wanted to take ownership. Now (Botetourt PGA pro) Jeff (Sprinkle) has it and he’s really motivated. He’s doing a good job,” Mattox said.
Sprinkle brought in Jefferson Forest and Giles, increasing the field from it’s usual slate of teams from the Roanoke Valley, Botetourt and Franklin counties.
Patrick Henry, also a member of the River Ridge, tied for fourth with Lord Botetourt at 316. Jefferson Forest came in sixth at 318.