 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school golf: Blacksburg wins Botetourt Metro Invitational, Cave Spring's Nate Faulkner takes medalist honors
0 comments

High school golf: Blacksburg wins Botetourt Metro Invitational, Cave Spring's Nate Faulkner takes medalist honors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Blacksburg win Botetourt Metro Invitational

Blacksburg won the team title at the Botetourt Metro Invitational. Team members are (left to right) Sean Ruan, Jake Albert, Pierce Campbell, Samantha Skinner, coach Rick Mattox and David Zhang.

 CHRISTIAN MOODY, Special to The Roanoke Times

FINCASTLE – With early returns coming in, the one thing that’s clear about the 2021 high school golf season: the River Ridge District is loaded.

Blacksburg won the 13-team Botetourt Metro Invitational – a new one-day event that replaces the two-day Bob McClelland Metro – with a team score of 294. Salem came in second with a score of 302, followed by Hidden Valley at 309.

Medalist Nate Faulkner, a sophomore at Cave Spring, fired a 4-under 67 at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club’s par-71 layout in just the second round he ever played on the course. The Knights’ Owen Bright finished tied for third with Salem’s Macy Johnson at 71, two strokes behind second place Jake Albert of Blacksburg, giving the River Ridge a sweep of all the tournament hardware.

For Faulkner, this is the first real scholastic golf season he’ll play since his freshman campaign featured an abbreviated spring season, due to the pandemic.

“It feels great to get my first win,” Faulkner said. “Last year was crazy, so it feels great to get back in the swing of things. I’m looking forward to a great golf season.”

Faulker carded five birdies and a bogey en route to his 67, making three birdies in a four-hole span of holes No 1-4.

His only bogey came on the sixth, a double-dog leg par-5.

No. 6 was also the site of possibly the best shot of the day when Albert, a freshman at Blacksburg, hit a 3-wood to 15 feet to set up an eagle. Albert teed off the 466-yard hole with an iron, then cut a corner by sending his 3-wood approach over the trees to within 15 feet of the pin. He made the eagle putt and added three more birdies, but was tripped up with a bogey and a double bogey for a 2-under-par 69.

Albert posted the Bruins’ best score, followed by a 72 from David Zhang, a 74 from Samantha Skinner and matching 79s from Sean Ruan and Pierce Campbell.

The win was a surprise for coach Rick Mattox.

“You could have knocked me over with a feather if you told me we’d win this,” Mattox said. “The way we started out today I thought we’d have another third place finish because Hidden Valley and Salem are clicking on all cylinders.”

Mattox’s cited a River Ridge District match on Monday at Hidden Valley Country Club where the Bruins finished third, six shots back of winner Hidden Valley and two behind Salem.

“You don’t expect to shoot 295 and come in third many times,” Mattox said.

Blacksburg also finished behind the Titans in the Heritage Invitational last week, but bested them by 15 shots Tuesday.

Mattox said the Metro is always a quality win for any program and he’s glad it’s back on the schedule.

“We were sad at the Metro’s demise and several coaches said we need to keep it going, but no one wanted to take ownership. Now (Botetourt PGA pro) Jeff (Sprinkle) has it and he’s really motivated. He’s doing a good job,” Mattox said.

Sprinkle brought in Jefferson Forest and Giles, increasing the field from it’s usual slate of teams from the Roanoke Valley, Botetourt and Franklin counties.

Patrick Henry, also a member of the River Ridge, tied for fourth with Lord Botetourt at 316. Jefferson Forest came in sixth at 318.

+1 
Faulkner

Faulkner

 CHRISTIAN MOODY, Special to The Roanoke Times

Botetourt Metro Invitational

Team scores

At Botetourt Golf and Swim Club

Par 71

Medalist – Nate Faulkner, 67, Cave Spring

Blacksburg (294) – Jake Albert 69, David Zhang 72, Samantha Skinner 74, Sean Ruan 79, Pierce Campbell 79.

Salem (302) – Macy Johnson 71, Kathryn Ha 73, Alex Rea 77, Hunter King 81, Trey Joyce 85.

Hidden Valley (309) – Slade Aliff 72, Harrison Withers 74, Tanner Whitley 81, Richard Hearp, Graydon Bartledtt 105,

Lord Botetourt (316) – Ashton Harper 75, Jake Koffman 78, Hunter Duncan 81, Dylan Salvi 82, Xavier Shelton 91.

Patrick Henry (316) – Caroline Gilreath 74, Tommy Fitchett 75, Bass Beasley 80, Sam Dowdy 87, Harper Stevenson 89.

Jefferson Forest (318) – Ean Sprinkle 77, Conner Kail 78, Thomas Shadriek 78, Blake Hogan 85, Jayden Trent 92.

James ARiver (322) – Silas Miller 74, Ryan Stegar 79, Joey Schroeder 83, Lacy Kessler 86, Heath Andrews 94.

Northside (328) – Peyton Spangler 77, Nick Crawford 80, Michael Ankey 83, Joel Hetherington 88, Charlie Wright 88

Franklin County (329) – Sam Fansler 76. Ethan Hahn 76, Lawson Pasley 88, Chase Bower 89, Harmon English 100.

Cave Spring (346) – Nate Faulkner 67, Owen Bright 71, Drew Harder 97, Precilia Kinsley 111, John Booker 128.

William Byrd (357) – Griffin Horacek 85, Evan Mullen 89, Kendrick South 90, Nathan Carter 93, Madeline Cunningham 96.

Giles (367) – Walker Gillespie 76, Conner Rader 95, Jase Williams 96, Will Meredith 100, Jack Ross 120.

Glenvar (388) – Mason Hilton 89, Jason Shepherd 91, Grayson Shepherd 103, Aiden Hylton 105, Conner Macgruder 120.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Over/under 1/5 SEC teams in the college football playoffs

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School

MED fills coaching vacancies with hires at Fort Chiswell, Auburn

  • +2

The Mountain Empire District football landscape will have a different look in 2021 with three schools debuting a new coach.

The most recent hires are from opposite ends of the age spectrum: 58-year-old Robert “Spider” Thompson at Fort Chiswell and 23-year-old David Seabaugh at Auburn.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert