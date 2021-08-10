High school golf: Blacksburg wins Botetourt Metro Invitational, Cave Spring's Nate Faulkner takes medalist honors

No. 6 was also the site of possibly the best shot of the day when Albert, a freshman at Blacksburg, hit a 3-wood to 15 feet to set up an eagle. Albert teed off the 466-yard hole with an iron, then cut a corner by sending his 3-wood approach over the trees to within 15 feet of the pin. He made the eagle putt and added three more birdies, but was tripped up with a bogey and a double bogey for a 2-under-par 69.

Albert posted the Bruins’ best score, followed by a 72 from David Zhang, a 74 from Samantha Skinner and matching 79s from Sean Ruan and Pierce Campbell.

The win was a surprise for coach Rick Mattox.

“You could have knocked me over with a feather if you told me we’d win this,” Mattox said. “The way we started out today I thought we’d have another third place finish because Hidden Valley and Salem are clicking on all cylinders.”

Mattox’s cited a River Ridge District match on Monday at Hidden Valley Country Club where the Bruins finished third, six shots back of winner Hidden Valley and two behind Salem.

“You don’t expect to shoot 295 and come in third many times,” Mattox said.

Blacksburg also finished behind the Titans in the Heritage Invitational last week, but bested them by 15 shots Tuesday.