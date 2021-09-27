 Skip to main content
High school golf: Cosby claims Region 6A crown; host Franklin County finishes 4th
SCRUGGS - After carding bogeys on his first two holes, Cosby's Cole Shingleton faced the prospects of having a bad day of golf.

Or as Mark Twain called it, “A good walk spoiled.''

Shingleton; however, recovered and claimed the individual championship of Monday's Region 6A golf tournament at The Waterfront Country Club and his recovery helped propel the Titans to the team championship and a berth in this year's state tournament.

Cosby counted Shingleton's even-par 71, a 75 by Dylan Reasoner and 80s by Lily Hollberg and Sean Acree for a 306 total.

James River-Midlothian finished two strokes in arrears with a 308.

Cosby and James River-Midlothian claimed the two team berths in the Class 6 state tournament, set for Tuesday Oct. 12 at Williamsburg National Golf Club.

Cosby's win ended Floyd Kellam's two-year reign as region champion. The Knights, who turned in one score in the 70s, placed third with a 324 total.

Franklin County came in fourth with a 330, followed by Manchester (340), Grassfield (352), Ocean Lakes (358) and Landstown (391).

Franklin County junior Sam Fansler earned one of three available individual state tournament berths by shooting a 5-over-par 76. Matthew Tigrett of Kellam and Rebecca Sun of Ocean Lakes also advanced to state tournament play after each carded a 77.

Besides Fansler's 76, Franklin County counted an 83 from Ethan Hahn and 85 from Riley Wood and an 86 from Chase Bower.

Fansler, playing in the first foursome along with rivals from James River-Midlothian, Kellam and Cosby, started off with a pair of pars, then bogeyed his next two holes. He finished the front side bogey, birdie, bogey for a 3-over-par 38.

On the back nine, Fansler bogeyed hole Nos. 11 (par 4), 13 (par 3) and 17 (par3) and birdied No. 15 (par 5) for a 2-over-par 38.

"I had a lot of fun out there,” he said. “At the end, I hit a couple of 5-irons from about 220 (yards) where I never should have been, but I hit them to within four or five feet. I made one putt and missed the other.

"I made a really good bogey on 17, a 20-footer for a save. That could have been the tournament right there. At 18, I hit a really good wedge shot, but I just missed a 10-footer for birdie.''

His 76 was in a personal window he'd set for claiming a state berth.

"I (thought) a 75 to 78 would get in. When I saw the scores start to roll in toward the middle, I knew that I'd kind of done it.''

Fansler extended his season with his showing. He is the first Franklin County golfer to earn a state tournament berth since Cutter Harvey in 2019.

"Hopefully, I can do something in the state tournament. If not, it will be a good year anyway,'' Fansler said.

"I'm a junior so I'll get one more try at it too. Earning it (the state berth) this year will be a good kick start to next fall.''

Region 6A golf results

At The Waterfront C.C. (par 71)

Medalist — Cole Shingleton, Cosby 71.

x-Cosby (306) — Shingleton 71, Dylan Reasoner 75, Lilly Hollberg 80, Sean Acree 80, Patrick Burhop 81, Gabbie Hooberg 84.

x-James River-Midlothian (308) — Duncan Andres 75, Zach Wilson 75, Nick Owen 76, Jakob Beauchamp 82, Will Boswell 94, Brady Durand 103.

Floyd Kellam (324) — y-Matthew Tigrett 77, Mac Rollins 82, Kanoa Wong 82, Michael McIntosh 83, Jarell Armenio 85, Caiden Brewton 85.

Franklin County (330) — y-Sam Fansler 76, Ethan Hahn 83, Riley Wood 85, Chase Bower 86, Lawson Pasley 86, Harmon English 89.

Manchester (340) — Holden Loving 82, Ivan Chan 83, Niki Chan 85, Andrew Schweitzer 90, Caleb Geoghagen 92, Brady Johnson 93.

Grassfield (352) — Hannah Lowery 84, Kyra Peacock 86, Dylan Kidd 89 Scott Adcock 93.

Ocean Lakes (358) — y-Rebecca Sun 77 Josh Han 91, Tommy Marchesi 93, Drew Berotti 97, Aidan Savoie 103, Dwight Schultz 104.

Landstown (391) — Andrew Yuzhbalenho 92, Nathan Crick 97, Jackson Okonkwo 98, Sam Doss 104, Landon Holloway 107, Jazmine Boord 113.

At-large individuals — Emma McGowan (Oscar Smith) 80, Ryan Solimeo (Floyd Kellam) 80, Jimmy Butler (James River-Midlothian) 82, Trent Schwartz (Floyd Kellam) 83, Tyler Parin (Western Branch) 86, Wesley Hill (Franklin County) 93, Bryce Bennett (Floyd Kellam 93) Cameron Sickell (Floyd Kellam) 93, Christian Coley (Grassfield) 97.

x-team qualifier for VHSL Class 6 tournament.

y-individual qualifer for VHSl Class 6 tournament.

