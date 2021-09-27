High school golf: Cosby claims Region 6A crown; host Franklin County finishes 4th

SCRUGGS - After carding bogeys on his first two holes, Cosby's Cole Shingleton faced the prospects of having a bad day of golf.
Or as Mark Twain called it, “A good walk spoiled.''
Shingleton; however, recovered and claimed the individual championship of Monday's Region 6A golf tournament at The Waterfront Country Club and his recovery helped propel the Titans to the team championship and a berth in this year's state tournament.
Cosby counted Shingleton's even-par 71, a 75 by Dylan Reasoner and 80s by Lily Hollberg and Sean Acree for a 306 total.
James River-Midlothian finished two strokes in arrears with a 308.
Cosby and James River-Midlothian claimed the two team berths in the Class 6 state tournament, set for Tuesday Oct. 12 at Williamsburg National Golf Club.
Cosby's win ended Floyd Kellam's two-year reign as region champion. The Knights, who turned in one score in the 70s, placed third with a 324 total.
Franklin County came in fourth with a 330, followed by Manchester (340), Grassfield (352), Ocean Lakes (358) and Landstown (391).
Franklin County junior Sam Fansler earned one of three available individual state tournament berths by shooting a 5-over-par 76. Matthew Tigrett of Kellam and Rebecca Sun of Ocean Lakes also advanced to state tournament play after each carded a 77.
Besides Fansler's 76, Franklin County counted an 83 from Ethan Hahn and 85 from Riley Wood and an 86 from Chase Bower.
Fansler, playing in the first foursome along with rivals from James River-Midlothian, Kellam and Cosby, started off with a pair of pars, then bogeyed his next two holes. He finished the front side bogey, birdie, bogey for a 3-over-par 38.
On the back nine, Fansler bogeyed hole Nos. 11 (par 4), 13 (par 3) and 17 (par3) and birdied No. 15 (par 5) for a 2-over-par 38.
"I had a lot of fun out there,” he said. “At the end, I hit a couple of 5-irons from about 220 (yards) where I never should have been, but I hit them to within four or five feet. I made one putt and missed the other.
"I made a really good bogey on 17, a 20-footer for a save. That could have been the tournament right there. At 18, I hit a really good wedge shot, but I just missed a 10-footer for birdie.''
His 76 was in a personal window he'd set for claiming a state berth.
"I (thought) a 75 to 78 would get in. When I saw the scores start to roll in toward the middle, I knew that I'd kind of done it.''
Fansler extended his season with his showing. He is the first Franklin County golfer to earn a state tournament berth since Cutter Harvey in 2019.