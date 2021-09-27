High school golf: Cosby claims Region 6A crown; host Franklin County finishes 4th

Besides Fansler's 76, Franklin County counted an 83 from Ethan Hahn and 85 from Riley Wood and an 86 from Chase Bower.

Fansler, playing in the first foursome along with rivals from James River-Midlothian, Kellam and Cosby, started off with a pair of pars, then bogeyed his next two holes. He finished the front side bogey, birdie, bogey for a 3-over-par 38.

On the back nine, Fansler bogeyed hole Nos. 11 (par 4), 13 (par 3) and 17 (par3) and birdied No. 15 (par 5) for a 2-over-par 38.

"I had a lot of fun out there,” he said. “At the end, I hit a couple of 5-irons from about 220 (yards) where I never should have been, but I hit them to within four or five feet. I made one putt and missed the other.

"I made a really good bogey on 17, a 20-footer for a save. That could have been the tournament right there. At 18, I hit a really good wedge shot, but I just missed a 10-footer for birdie.''

His 76 was in a personal window he'd set for claiming a state berth.

"I (thought) a 75 to 78 would get in. When I saw the scores start to roll in toward the middle, I knew that I'd kind of done it.''