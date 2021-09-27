High school golf: Floyd County wins team crown, Patrick County's Hagwood individual winner n Region 2C

The Roanoke Times
LAUREL FORK — Floyd County won the team title and Patrick County’s Jalen Hagwood took the Region 2C individual crown at Olde Mill Golf Club as the Cougars took second place overall and joined the Buffaloes as Class 2 tournament qualifiers.
Appomattox County’s Troy Graham and Floyd’s Ryne Bond tied for second at 82.
Graham, Gretna’s Elliott Dews and Dan River’s Hayden Scolpini earned individual state berths.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!