High school golf: Jamestown edges Blacksburg for VHSL Class 4 championship

ABINGDON — Blacksburg has chased Jamestown across Virginia in the last three VHSL golf seasons.
The Bruins haven’t caught the Eagles quite yet.
Blacksburg came within an eyelash Monday at the Class 4 state tournament at Glenrochie Country Club but Jamestown edged the Bruins by one stroke with a total of 304 to win the title for the third straight year.
David Zhang and Davis Young tied for second place along with Jamestown’s Mason
Eggleston at even-par 72 behind a 71 posted by individual champion Andrew Wilkinson of Hanover.
Blacksburg, which won back-to-back team titles in 2016 and 2017 before finishing second behind Jamestown in 2018 and 2019, also counted scores from Samantha Skinner (79) and Abby Hunter and Paul Duncan (82) but the Eagles finished the job.
Salem’s Trey Joyce tied for 29th at 89.
CLASS 3
ABINGDON — Independence was the defending champion. Abingdon had the home-course advantage.
The scales balanced as the two Class 3 powers each shot a team score of 307 before Abingdon won its third team title in the last four seasons in a playoff.
Western Albemarle (323) was third, followed by Lafayette (341).
Independence’s Mehrbaan Singh shot 2-under-par 70 to edge Abingdon’s Will
Watson by one stroke. Watson also was the 2019 runner-up.
Lord Botetourt’s Samir Davidov tied for sixth at 78.
Other Timesland scores were turned in by Botetourt’s Ashton Harper (79), Rockbridge County’s Garrett Huffman (82) and Paul Russell (83) and Christansburg’s Seth Walker (84).
CLASS 5
WILLIAMSBURG — Patrick Henry came up short Monday in its bid for a VHSL Class 5 golf championship as the Patriots placed fourth at Williamsburg National Golf Club.
Riverside carded a 2-under-par team score of 286 as Bayside and five-time defending champion Deep Run tied for second at 303.
PH finished at 333.
Caroline Gilreath led the Patriots at 80, followed by Tommy Fitchett (82), Durbin Stevens (83), Charles Beasley (88), Ben Collier (93) and Maxwell Stevens (95).
Bayside’s Amber Mackiewicz fired a 6-under-par 66 to win by two shots over three golfers: Mills Godwin’s Charlie Kennedy and the Riverside duo of Vaughan McMeans and Hayden Quinn.
CLASS 6
WILLIAMSBURG — Langley burned up Williamsburg National with a team score of 8-under-par 280 to win the title for the fifth year in a row.