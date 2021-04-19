High school golf: Jamestown edges Blacksburg for VHSL Class 4 championship

ABINGDON — Blacksburg has chased Jamestown across Virginia in the last three VHSL golf seasons.

The Bruins haven’t caught the Eagles quite yet.

Blacksburg came within an eyelash Monday at the Class 4 state tournament at Glenrochie Country Club but Jamestown edged the Bruins by one stroke with a total of 304 to win the title for the third straight year.

David Zhang and Davis Young tied for second place along with Jamestown’s Mason

Eggleston at even-par 72 behind a 71 posted by individual champion Andrew Wilkinson of Hanover.

Blacksburg, which won back-to-back team titles in 2016 and 2017 before finishing second behind Jamestown in 2018 and 2019, also counted scores from Samantha Skinner (79) and Abby Hunter and Paul Duncan (82) but the Eagles finished the job.

Salem’s Trey Joyce tied for 29th at 89.

CLASS 3

ABINGDON — Independence was the defending champion. Abingdon had the home-course advantage.

The scales balanced as the two Class 3 powers each shot a team score of 307 before Abingdon won its third team title in the last four seasons in a playoff.