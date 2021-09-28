High school golf: Northside's Crawford takes Region 3D individual title in a playoff

DRAPER – Eighteen holes were not enough to determine the Region 3D individual golf champion.

Northside’s Nick Crawford sank a 10-foot par putt on the second playoff hole to defeat Hidden Valley’s Slade Aliff and take the regional title Tuesday at Draper Valley Golf Club.

After 18 holes, Crawford, Aliff and Abingdon’s Grace Addison were all tied for medalist honors with even-par rounds of 72.

In the ensuing playoff on the par-5, 1st hole, Crawford and Aliff moved on with pars while Addison was eliminated with a bogey after hitting her second shot over the green and eventually three-putting.

On the par-4, 2nd hole, Crawford and Aliff reached the green in regulation. Crawford, a sophomore, was the first to putt, but his birdie attempt went off the right edge of the cup.

“It was about a 15-foot putt downhill. I barely hit it, but it went past the hole about 10 feet,” Crawford said.

Aliff also missed his birdie putt, but he was unsuccessful on his comeback attempt for par, setting up Crawford’s winning stroke moments later as teammates and fellow competitors looked on from the side of the green.