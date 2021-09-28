 Skip to main content
High school golf: Northside's Crawford takes Region 3D individual title in a playoff
High school golf: Northside's Crawford takes Region 3D individual title in a playoff

DRAPER – Eighteen holes were not enough to determine the Region 3D individual golf champion.

Northside’s Nick Crawford sank a 10-foot par putt on the second playoff hole to defeat Hidden Valley’s Slade Aliff and take the regional title Tuesday at Draper Valley Golf Club.

After 18 holes, Crawford, Aliff and Abingdon’s Grace Addison were all tied for medalist honors with even-par rounds of 72.

In the ensuing playoff on the par-5, 1st hole, Crawford and Aliff moved on with pars while Addison was eliminated with a bogey after hitting her second shot over the green and eventually three-putting.

On the par-4, 2nd hole, Crawford and Aliff reached the green in regulation. Crawford, a sophomore, was the first to putt, but his birdie attempt went off the right edge of the cup.

“It was about a 15-foot putt downhill. I barely hit it, but it went past the hole about 10 feet,” Crawford said.

Aliff also missed his birdie putt, but he was unsuccessful on his comeback attempt for par, setting up Crawford’s winning stroke moments later as teammates and fellow competitors looked on from the side of the green.

“It was really nerve racking with everybody watching me, but I’m really proud of what we’ve done as a team,” Crawford said. “This win was icing on the cake” Crawford said.

Despite the disappointing finish, Aliff, a senior, still had a lot to be happy about as his 72 led the way in Hidden Valley’s runner-up team finish behind reigning Class 3 champion Abingdon, ensuring the Titans a spot in the state tournament.

“We played really well as a team today and I’m really happy for the team. We’ve worked hard for this all year, and everybody came together so well,” Aliff said.

Led by Addison’s 72, Abingdon defended its regional team title with an overall score of 302. That edged Hidden Valley by four strokes at 306 while Magna Vista was a close third at 309.

Hidden Valley’s runner-up finish came just one week after the Titans finished a disappointing third behind Blacksburg and Salem at the Ridge River District golf tournament.

“After that we just tried to refocus,” Aliff said. “Everyday is a new day in golf.”

Backing up Aliff’s effort were teammates Harrison Withers (73), Emmerson Bartley (79), Richard Hearp (82), Graydon Bartlett (85) and Tanner Whitely (87).

Along with the Abingdon and Hidden Valley teams, the top three individual finishers from the other schools earned spots in the state tournament as well. Those spots went to Crawford and Lord Botetourt’s Ashton Harper (73) and Samir Davidov (74).

Region 3D golf results

At Draper Valley G.C. (par 72)

Co-medalists – z-Nick Crawford, Northside; Slade Aliff, Hidden Valley; Grace Addison, Abingdon, 72.

x-Abingdon (302) – Addison 72, Conner Brummitt 74, Caleb Brummitt 78, Will Watson 78, Katie Hall 79, Mason Funk 88.

x-Hidden Valley (306) – Aliff 72, Harrison Wither 73, Emmerson Bartley 79, Richard Hearp 82, Graydon Bartlett 85, Tanner Whitely 87.

Magna Vista (309) – Patrick McCrickard 75, Logan Williams 78, Mason Newman 78, Jaken Ford 78, Luke Gardner 85, Taylor Holthausen 88,

Lord Botetourt (313) – y-Ashton Harper 73, y-Samir Davidov 74, Jake Koffman 82, Dylan Salvi 84, Xavier Shelton 87, Hunter Duncan 94.

Northside (326) – y-Crawford 72, Peyton Spangler 84, Michael Pankey 85, Joel Hetherington 85, Charlie Wright 92, Caleb Spangler 109.

Bassett (333) – Troy Carter 77, Camden Bryant 81, Austin Ray 86, Sydney Witcher 89.

William Byrd (351) – Clayton Gilmore 86, Nathan Carter 87, Evan Mullen 88, Griffin Horacek 90, Kendrick Smith 95, Madeline Cunningham 97.

Cave Spring (358) – Owen Bright 76, Nate Faulkner 79, Drew Harder 96, Precilia Kinsley 107, Rio Rupert 108.

Christiansburg (397) - Garrett Matthis 98, Josh Cummins 97, Dylan Carr 99, Evan McCall 103, Calvin Rezac 133.

Tunstall (454) Patrick Snow 99, Shaffer Boles 115, Jackson Jones 119, Biagio Puglesi 121 Cole Abercrombie 122.

Staunton River (465) – Trey Harris 104, Isaac Lambert 116, Braden Connor 119, Caleb Rainville-Penne 126.

Carroll County (479) – Elliott Bowman 107, Rachel Hall 116, Davis Reitzel 125, Wyatt Dalton 131, Clayton Turman 133.

x-team qualifier for Class 3 state tournament.

y-individual qualifier for Class 3 state tournament.

z-won individual title in 1-hole playoff.

