High School Golf Roundup: Floyd County wins Region 2C title

Floyd County High School won the Region 2C golf tournament Tuesday at Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork.

Bids to the Class 2 state tournament went to the top two teams and the top three individuals not on those teams.

Floyd County shot a 321. James River and Patrick County tied for second with a 350, but James River earned the second state bid in a one-hole playoff.

Ryne Bond of Floyd County won the individual title with a 3-over 75. Teammate McKenzie Weddle tied for second with a 77.

The three individual bids went to Patrick County's Wesley Roberson, who also tied for second; Glenvar's Jacson Shepherd, who was fourth with an 81; and Radford's Graham Minarik, who was fifth with an 82.

James River's Ryan Steger was sixth (83). Floyd County's Jonathan Whitlow was seventh (84).

Radford was fourth in the team standings and Glenvar finished fifth. Alleghany was ninth and Martinsville 10th.

Olde Mill will also be the site of the Class 2 tournament on Oct. 10.

Region 3D

Lord Botetourt earned a bid to the Class 3 state tournament by winning a one-hole playoff at the Region 3D tournament Tuesday at Stonehenge Golf & Country Club in Richmond.

Bids to the Class 3 tournament went to the top two teams and the top three individuals not on those teams.

Abingdon won the team title with a 304. Lord Botetourt and Cave Spring tied for second with a 322, but Lord Botetourt earned the second state bid in a one-hole playoff.

Abingdon's Grace Addison won the individual title with a 70.

The three individual bids went to Cave Spring's Owen Bright, who was second with a 71; Magna Vista's Patrick McCrickard, who tied for fourth with a 75; and Hidden Valley's Richard Hearp, who was seventh with a 77.

Lord Botetourt's Ashton Harper was third with a 74.

Magna Vista was fourth in the team standings, with William Byrd fifth, Northside sixth, Christiansburg seventh, Hidden Valley eighth and Carroll County ninth. Staunton River was 11th.

Stonehenge will also be the site of the Class 3 tournament on Oct. 11.

Region 3C

Rockbridge County earned a bid to the Class 3 state tournament by finishing second at the Region 3C tournament Monday at Ironwood Country Club in Staunton.

Charlottesville won the title with a 330. Rockbridge County had a 331.

Sofia Vargas of Rockbridge County tied for third with a 5-over 76. Teammate Andrew McCoy tied for seventh with a 79.

Region 1D

Chase Coley of Chilhowie won the individual title at the Region 1D tournament Monday at Tazewell Country Club.

Colley shot a 7-over 78. He earned one of the region's three individual bids to the Class 1 state tournament, which will be held Oct. 11 at Olde Mill Golf Resort.

Castlewood won the team title with a 356. Patrick Henry-Glade Spring took second at 384. Both squads will advance to the Class 1 tournament.

Rural Retreat was third in the team standings.