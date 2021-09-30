High School Golf Roundup: Giles claims Region 1C championship

LAUREL FORK — Giles captured the team championship and George Wythe’s Benson Blevins shot 3-under-par 69 for the individual title in the Region 1C golf tournament on Thursday at Olde Mill Golf Club.
Blevins won by seven shots over Giles’ Walker Gillespie.
The Spartans had a team score of 349, which was 14 strokes ahead of Galax. Both teams qualified for the VHSL Class 1 state tournament.
Connor Radar (87), Will Meredith (93) and Jase Williams (93) also had counting scores for Giles.
Blevins will be joined by George Wythe teammates Reece Vaught and Justus Maloney as Class 1 individual qualifiers.
Region 1C
Thursday
At Olde Mill G.C. (par 72)
Individual champion — y-Benson Blevins, George Wythe 69.
x-Giles (349) — Walker Gillespie 76, Connor Radar 87, Will Meredith 93, Jase Williams 93, Colton Farrell 95, Bailee Blankenship 131.
x-Galax (363) — Grayden Laird 81, Talan Gentry 86, Josh Rosenfeld 97, Adam Dillon 99, Jayson Stuart 100.
Eastern Montgomery (492) — Hunter Howard 104, Drew Smith 110, Zion Sawyers 139, Cam Sutphin 139, Ashton Lafon 158, Mitch Sutphin 160.
At-large individuals — Blevins (George Wythe) 69, y-Reece Vaught (George Wythe) 91, y-Justus Maloney (George Wythe) 92, Ben Ratliff (Bland County) 96, Matthew Keyser (Bath County) 97, Drew Royal (Auburn) 99, Dylan Wheeler (Narrows) 111, Lucas Butler (Auburn) 112, Tyler Scott (George Wythe) 113, Carter Hooker (Bath County) 115, Isaac Ingram (Bath County) 124, Hunter Thornton (Narrows) 128, Jenna Ruckel (Covington) 142, Dylan Stull (Covington) 155, Jackson Leighton (Narrows) 165.
x-team qualifier for Class 1 state tournament.
y-individual qualifier for Class 1 state tournament.
REGION 5D
PH places 3rd
HARRISONBURG — Patrick Henry’s golf team had four players shoot 77 or better, but the Patriots ran into two opponents who were on fire Thursday as PH placed third in the Region 5D tournament at Heritage Oaks Golf Club.
PH shot a team score of 302, led by Jack Faulkner whose 4-over-par 74 earned him an at-large berth in the VHSL Class 5 tournament.
PH’s other scores came from Sam Dowdy (75), Caroline Gilreath (76), Tommy Fitchett (77), Maxwell Stevens (83) and Bass Beasley (84).
Independence burned up the course, shooting an aggregate 2-under-par led by individual champion Aryan Vuradi’s 67.