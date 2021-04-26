 Skip to main content
High school golf: Salem's Johnson finishes 9th in VHSL Girls Open
HARRISONBURG — Salem’s Macy Johnson shot 7-over-par 77 to tie for ninth place Monday in the VHSL Girls Open golf championship at Heritage Oaks Golf Club.

James Robinson’s Melanie Walker won the tournament with a 4-under-par 66.

Midlothian’s Esther Choi, Rock Ridge’s Sydney Hackett, Independence’s Julie Shin and Bayside’s Amber Mackiewicz tied for second place at 71.

Floyd County’s McKenzie Weddle finished 20th with an 80. George Wythe’s Paeton Phillippi shot 83, and Bassett’s Sydney Witcher shot 92.

