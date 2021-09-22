 Skip to main content
High School Golf: Willman leads Glass to Seminole District tournament victory
High School Golf: Willman leads Glass to Seminole District tournament victory

FOREST — Penn Willman carded a 2-under-par 70 to take the individual title and lead E.C. Glass shot 306 Tuesday to take a one-stroke victory over Jefferson Forest in the Seminole District tournament at Ivy Hill Golf Club.

JF’s Conner Kail was the runner-up at 72.

Glass, JF and Amherst County have automatic berths into the Region 4D tournament.

Brookville and Liberty Christian earned spots in the Region 3C tournament, with LCA edging Rustburg in a playoff.

Seminole District

At Ivy Hill G.C. (par 72)

E.C. Glass (306) — Penn Willman 70, Camp Conner 74, Jackson Laughon 80, John Waterworth 82, Carter Jones 87, Robert Sorensen 88.

Jefferson Forest (307) — Conner Kail 72, Ean Sprinkle 73, Thomas Shadrick 79, Jaden Trent 79, Blake Hogan 85, William Wallis.

x-Brookville (375) — Jared Skinner 78, David Wesolowski 89, Kaden Fus 97, Maxx Newman 111, Jacob Watson 112, Noah Wood 120.

xz-Liberty Christian (379) — Parker Sterne 89, Elisha Bold 92, Michael Brafford 99, Zack Maddox 99, Reece Sherwin 102, Kirkland Rufus 117.

Rustburg (379) — y-Avery Cox 79, y-Julius Hall 96, y-Jackson Hall 97, y-Trevor Justice 107, Coleman DeJarnette 110, C.P. Cofer 111,

Amherst County (inc.) — Brice Riechard 74, Anthony Souza 78, John Holmes 139.

x-team qualifier for Region 3C tournament.

y-individual qualifier for Region 3C tournament.

z-won playoff for region berth.

