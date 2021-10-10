HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

VHSL State Championships
Format: 18 holes, medal play. Top 4 scores count as team total.
CLASS 6
When: Tuesday
Where: Williamsburg National G.C., Williamsburg
Tee times: First group, 8 a.m.; final group, 10:20 a.m.
Region champions: Cosby, Freedom-South Riding, James Robinson, Langley.
Region runners-up: James River-Midlothian, Colonial Forge, Lake Braddock, Yorktown.
Timesland at-large entrant: Sam Fansler (Franklin County).
Chip shots: Langley has won the last five titles in Class 6 or Group 6A. … Fansler qualified with a 76 in the Region 6A tournament Sept. 27 at The Waterfront.
CLASS 5
When: Monday
Where: Williamsburg National G.C., Williamsburg
Tee times: First group, 8 a.m., final group, 10:20 a.m.
Region champions: Frank Cox, Nansemond River, Deep Run, Independence.
Region runners-up: First Colonial, Menchville, Douglas Freeman, Riverside.
Timesland at-large entrant: Jack Faulkner (Patrick Henry).
Chip shots: Independence’s Mehrbaan Singh won the Class 3 title in the spring, but the Loudoun County school has bumped up two divisions to Class 5. … Independence shot 2-under-par 278 to win the Region 5D title at Heritage Oaks in Harrisonburg. … Faulkner’s 74 in the region earned him an individual berth.
CLASS 4
When: Tuesday
Where: Glenrochie C.C., Abingdon
Tee times: First group, 9 a.m., final group, 11:20 a.m.
Region champions: Jamestown, Monacan, Loudoun County, Blacksburg (David Zhang, Samantha Skinner, Jake Albert, Sean Ruan, Pierce Campbell, Eli Haile).
Region runners-up: Great Bridge, Powhatan, Rock Ridge, Salem (Kathryn Ha, Trey Joyce, Macy Johnson, Alex Rea, Hunter King, Taylor Davis).
Chip shots: Jamestown has won the last three Class 4 titles including a one-shot win over Blacksburg at Glenrochie in the spring. The Bruins won the Class 4 title in 2017 and a Group 3A crown in 2016. … Zhang, Skinner and Ha each shot 69 in Region 4D with Zhang winning in a playoff Sept. 27, when Blacksburg had a 284 team score at Hidden Valley Country Club. … Albert, a freshman, won the season-opening Heritage Inviational. … The Bruins won three Group AA titles from 2006-08. … Salem won the Group AA title in 2012.
CLASS 3
When: Monday
Where: Glenrochie C.C., Abingdon
Tee times: First group, 9 a.m.; final group 11:20 a.m.
Region champions: Lafayette, Brentsville, Spotswood, Abingdon.
Region runners-up: New Kent, Meridian, Monticello, Hidden Valley (Slade Aliff, Harrison Withers, Richard Hearp, Tanner Whitely, Emmerson Bartley, Graydon Bartlett).
Timesland at-large entrants: Nick Crawford (Northside), Ashton Harper (Lord Botetourt), Samir Davidov (Lord Botetourt), Sofia Vargas (Rockbridge County).
Chip shots: Abingdon is the defending champion on its home course, defeating Independence in a playoff in the spring. … The Falcons have won three of the last four Class 3 titles and four of the last six in Class 3 and Group 3A. … Hidden Valley won a 3A title in 2014. … Crawford won the Region 3D title in a playoff with Aliff and Abingdon’s Grace Addison after all three shot 72. … Aliff and Harper played in the PURE Insurance Pro-Am last month in Pebble Beach, California. … Harper shot a 29 for nine holes earlier this season. … Vargas qualified for Rockbridge County with a 79 in the Region 3C tournament.
CLASS 2
When: Tuesday
Where: Olde Mill G.C., Laurel Fork
Tee times: First group, 9 a.m., final group, 11:20 a.m.
Region champions: King William, Madison County, Floyd County (Ryne Bond, McKenzie Weddle, Corey Powers, Dylan Bond, J.D. King, Kaden Reinhard), Gate City.
Region runners-up: Randolph-Henry, Mountain View-Quicksburg, Patrick County (Jalen Hagwood, David Smith, Wesley Roberson, Noah Jessup, Tucker Swails, Chance Corns), Graham.
Timesland at-large entrant: Tyler Sayers (Marion).
Chip shots: Floyd County shot 339 at Olde Mill on Sept. 27 to win the Region 2C title. … The Buffaloes are the defending state champ after winning in the spring at the Pete Dye River Course. … Patrick County was 10 shots behind Floyd in the region and Hagwood won the individual title for the Cougars at 79. … Floyd’s Ryne Bond tied for second at 82, with Weddle and Dylan Bond sharing fourth at 83.
CLASS 1
When: Monday
Where: Olde Mill G.C., Laurel Fork
Tee times: First group, 9 a.m., final group, 11:10 a.m.
Region champions: Lancaster, William Campbell, Giles (Walker Gillespie, Connor Rader, Jase Williams, Will Meredith, Coltan Farrell, Bailee Blankenship).
Region runners-up: Northumberland, Buffalo Gap, Galax (Grayden Laird, Talan Gentry, Josh Rosenfeld, Adam Dillon, Jayson Stuart), Chilhowie (Chase Coley, Will Barnes, Levi Teaters, Will Goodwin, Jordan Elrod, Isaiah Daney).
Timesland at-large entrants: Benson Blevins (George Wythe), Reece Vaught (George Wythe), Justus Maloney (Covington).
Chip shots: Three-time reigning state champ George Wythe was supplanted in Region 1C by champion Giles and runner-up Galax. … Giles shot 349 in Region 1C at Olde Mill with Galax at 363 as only three full teams competed. … Blevins shot 69 to win the region title by seven shots over Gillespie. … A George Wythe golfer has won four of the last five individual titles. … Castlewood shot 316 in the Region 1D tournament at Glenrochie.