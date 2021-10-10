HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

CLASS 3

Chip shots: Abingdon is the defending champion on its home course, defeating Independence in a playoff in the spring. … The Falcons have won three of the last four Class 3 titles and four of the last six in Class 3 and Group 3A. … Hidden Valley won a 3A title in 2014. … Crawford won the Region 3D title in a playoff with Aliff and Abingdon’s Grace Addison after all three shot 72. … Aliff and Harper played in the PURE Insurance Pro-Am last month in Pebble Beach, California. … Harper shot a 29 for nine holes earlier this season. … Vargas qualified for Rockbridge County with a 79 in the Region 3C tournament.