High School Notebook: Auburn boys basketball star Ethan Millirons commits to St. Thomas Aquinas College

STAC offered Millirons a full scholarship two weeks ago after Millirons visited the Sparkill, New York campus and the Auburn guard jumped at the chance.

The other schools that have shown serious interest in Millirons are Division III programs.

Division II East Stroudsburg (Pa.) has been recruiting the Auburn guard but has yet to offer a scholarship, his father said.

With uncertainty about roster size for the 2022-23 season because players can take an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19, St. Thomas Aquinas is only bringing in a small recruiting class.

"We were thinking, you know, there's other kids ahead of Ethan and things like this, but within a couple days after he went up there they offered him," Terry Millirons said. "They wanted to see him and talk to him, and I think they were really impressed.

"They had a few spots open because they don't know how many of their guys are going to come back. They're only taking probably a couple freshmen this year, and they wanted Ethan to be one of them."

Millirons has scored 1,200-plus career points and likely would have broken Auburn's career record had the Eagles not been limited to seven games in 2020-21.