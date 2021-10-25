High School Notebook: Auburn boys basketball star Ethan Millirons commits to St. Thomas Aquinas College

Ethan Millirons is set to begin the final season of his basketball career at Auburn High School.
He will do it with a New York state of mind.
Millirons, a 6-foot senior guard who led Auburn to a VHSL Class 1 co-championship in 2020, has committed to St. Thomas Aquinas College just outside New York City.
St. Thomas Aquinas is one of the more successful men's programs in the Northeast.
Under eighth-year head coach Tobin Anderson, the Spartans have qualified for six consecutive NCAA Division II national tournaments, posting a 14-2 record in 2020-21 in an abbreviated season.
STAC is recruiting Millirons to play either guard position in an offensive scheme that produced 89.5 points per game last year.
"They like to get up and down the floor and score it quick, get open shots quickly," said Auburn coach Terry Millirons, who is Ethan's father. "They like his shooting, his ballhandling and seeing the floor,
"They have a really good team. We went up and watched them practice a couple times. They can play some basketball."
Millirons played on a travel team earlier this year based out of Loudoun County coached by Independence High School's Corey Stitzel, who has some connections with the St. Thomas Aquinas coaching staff.
STAC offered Millirons a full scholarship two weeks ago after Millirons visited the Sparkill, New York campus and the Auburn guard jumped at the chance.
The other schools that have shown serious interest in Millirons are Division III programs.
Division II East Stroudsburg (Pa.) has been recruiting the Auburn guard but has yet to offer a scholarship, his father said.
With uncertainty about roster size for the 2022-23 season because players can take an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19, St. Thomas Aquinas is only bringing in a small recruiting class.
"We were thinking, you know, there's other kids ahead of Ethan and things like this, but within a couple days after he went up there they offered him," Terry Millirons said. "They wanted to see him and talk to him, and I think they were really impressed.
"They had a few spots open because they don't know how many of their guys are going to come back. They're only taking probably a couple freshmen this year, and they wanted Ethan to be one of them."
Millirons has scored 1,200-plus career points and likely would have broken Auburn's career record had the Eagles not been limited to seven games in 2020-21.
Auburn will play three games this season in Orlando, Florida in the KSA Classic. The Eagles also will play in the Northside Invitational, the Chance Harman Classic at Floyd County and the Adam Ward Classic at Salem High School.
William Byrd softball star commits to Liberty U.
William Byrd senior Maddy Tuck has committed to play softball at Liberty University as a preferred walk-on.
Tuck was one of two freshmen who played on Byrd's 2019 Class 4 state championship team. She is a catcher for the Terriers, but Byrd coach Greg Barton said Liberty recruited her to be an outfielder.
"She's one of those athletes who has to fill in where we need in high school," Barton said. "Unfortunately, she got stuck catching for me and she does a great job. But she's a phenomenal athlete.
"I have two [players] left from that state championship team and Maddy's one of them. I called her up as a backup outfielder, and she was primarily a baserunner for me. She's extremely fast."
Liberty finished 44-15 with a fourth straight Atlantic Sun Conference tournament title. The Flames defeated Eastern Kentucky and Tennessee in the Knoxville Regional before losing to James Madison.
Cooper back at Giles as boys basketball coach
Austin Cooper was a football and basketball coach at Giles several years ago before returning to his native Hurley.
Now Cooper is back as the Spartans' boys basketball head coach.
Cooper, 27, worked at Giles from 2015-18 before going home as the head coach of the football, boys basketball and boys tennis teams at Hurley.
Cooper starred at Hurley, where his father, Mark, is a former coach and current athletic director.
He played at Emory & Henry College.
At Giles, Cooper takes over a program that broke a 51-game losing streak last winter with a 65-63 victory over Patrick County in the first round of the Region 2C tournament.
The Spartans are in a new classification and a new district this year, moving to Class 1 and the Mountain Empire.
"We've got some experience coming back," Cooper said. "I think we're moving in the right direction. We're just hoping we can find our identity quick and get things rolling and put some wins on the board.
Rural Retreat football field named in honor of ex-coach
Dean Rhea put Rural Retreat's football program on the map.
Now his name is on the field.
The playing surface at Community Stadium was officially named Dean Rhea Field on Saturday prior to the Indians' home game against Northwood.
Rural Retreat had never qualified for the VHSL playoffs until Rhea arrived in 1986 and led the program to the postseason for the first time.