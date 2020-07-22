High school notebook: Blacksburg's Daniel Salom earns All-American honor

Blacksburg High graduate Daniel Salom, was selected by the United Soccer Coaches professional association as a 2019-20 High School Scholar All-American.
Salom earned the honor despite not having a chance to participate in his senior year of soccer due the season being canceled because of the the coronavirus pandemic.
Salom has signed with William and Mary, and will be on the roster once soccer is allowed to resume by the Tribe's conference -- the CAA..
Salom is the second member of his family to earn the honor.
Older brother Harris Salom, who graduated from Blacksburg in 2017, who went on to play at Washington and Lee, also earned All-American status.
Soccer's status raised to 'high contact risk'
Based on new guidelines from the NCAA that classify soccer as a “high contact risk sport,” two more high school activities are at risk for being eliminated as the Virginia High School League determines how to proceed with athletics in the 2020-21 school year.
If the VHSL, which is set Monday to decide the course of the upcoming school year’s athletics, chooses to switch fall and spring sports, boys and girls soccer now would be eliminated completely for 2020-21.
Boys and girls lacrosse, which also have been classified as high contact risk, also would be eliminated in 2020-21 if the VHSL chooses to pursue the flipped spring and fall sports model (known as Model 2), one of three models currently under consideration.
“This update changes the concept of Model 2 drastically,” VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said in a statement. “One of the pros for Model 2 was the fact that it offered the opportunity to get more student-athletes back on the field this fall.”
Should the VHSL choose Model 2, soccer and lacrosse players would lose out on back-to-back seasons. Haun said such a move by the VHSL would take away the opportunity to play from approximately 28,000 student-athletes.
— Emily Brown, Lynchburg News & Advance
