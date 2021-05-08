High School Notebook: Blacksburg's Lowe, Glenvar's Wilkes named Virginia's Gatorade Player of Year in different sports

Lowe is focused on her career at Tech, where she expects to play outside hitter or right-side hitter.

Lowe was recruited by former Tech head coach Jill Wilson. The Hokies are now under the direction of former Radford University coach Marci Byers, whose first team wrapped up a 6-11 season last month.

“I think we’re moving up,” Lowe said. “We got a new coach. She’s doing great things. She’s building the program. I knew Marci from Radford. I was really excited when I heard the news that Marci was coming in.”

Wilkes, a junior who is being recruited by multiple Division I programs, won the VHSL Class 2 cross country meet last month at Green Hill Park in a time of 18 minutes, 13 seconds.

The Glenvar sensation added the Class 2 title to the gold medal she took last fall at the Pole Green Invitational in Mechanicsville, an open high school event where she competed unattached.

Wilkes also helped Glenvar to team state championships in February in the Class 2 indoor track and swimming meets.

She also took first place in a a regional impromptu speaking competition with the Future Business Leaders of America and carries a 4.17 GPA.

