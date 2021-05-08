High School Notebook: Blacksburg's Lowe, Glenvar's Wilkes named Virginia's Gatorade Player of Year in different sports

The selection of a Timesland athlete as Virginia’s Gatorade Player of the Year in any sport is a rare event.
That goes double for two.
Blacksburg volleyball standout Amanda Lowe and Glenvar cross country champion Carly Wilkes have been so honored as the state’s best in their respective sports.
The Gatorade award covers all public and private schools in Virginia and is based on athletic accomplishments with a nod to academics and public service.
“I was just excited to represent Southwest Virginia,” said Lowe, who moved to Blacksburg from Birmingham, Alabama, as an eighth grader.
“I’m excited for it to finally come down here. Just let Southwest Virginia have it.”
Lowe led Blacksburg to four consecutive VHSL volleyball state tournaments, earning a scholarship to Virginia Tech.
In her recently completed senior season, she had 300 kills, 101 digs, 50 blocks, 38 aces and a staggering .504 hitting percentage.
Despite having the 2020 season delayed and shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, Lowe finished her career with 1,378 career kills. She had 18 kills, 10 digs and two blocks in Blacksburg’s state semifinal loss to Loudoun County.
She also maintained a 3.90 grade-point average while serving as the treasurer for the school’s Random Acts of Kindness club.
Lowe is focused on her career at Tech, where she expects to play outside hitter or right-side hitter.
Lowe was recruited by former Tech head coach Jill Wilson. The Hokies are now under the direction of former Radford University coach Marci Byers, whose first team wrapped up a 6-11 season last month.
“I think we’re moving up,” Lowe said. “We got a new coach. She’s doing great things. She’s building the program. I knew Marci from Radford. I was really excited when I heard the news that Marci was coming in.”
Wilkes, a junior who is being recruited by multiple Division I programs, won the VHSL Class 2 cross country meet last month at Green Hill Park in a time of 18 minutes, 13 seconds.
The Glenvar sensation added the Class 2 title to the gold medal she took last fall at the Pole Green Invitational in Mechanicsville, an open high school event where she competed unattached.
Wilkes also helped Glenvar to team state championships in February in the Class 2 indoor track and swimming meets.
She also took first place in a a regional impromptu speaking competition with the Future Business Leaders of America and carries a 4.17 GPA.
Softball pitchers prove to be double trouble
David Hurd has been involved with high school softball for more than two decades.
The events of April 26 left the Auburn High head coach searching his memory banks.
“I’ve coached for 23 years, and I’ve never seen it,” Hurd said.
The Auburn coach was referring to the Eagles’ season-opening 1-0 victory over Northside.
Not only did Auburn sophomore Kirsten Fleet pitch a no-hitter, Northside’s Baylee Compton also pulled off the same feat despite taking the loss.
Auburn pushed across a run without a hit when Rachel Brotherton walked, stole second and third base and scored on a sacrifice fly by Avery Zuckerwar.
Northside turned the tables with a 4-3 victory over Auburn and Fleet, but the heralded pitcher has been virtually untouchable in her debut season.
Fleet, who committed to Georgia when she was in the seventh grade, has allowed four hits while striking out 60 batters in 27 innings.
“So far she’s dominated pretty well, even on days she doesn’t have her best stuff,” Hurd said.
Walk-off heroics on baseball diamond
Cave Spring trailed visiting Christiansburg by a run in the seventh inning in Friday’s River Ridge District baseball game.
Until Holden Wilkerson came to the plate, that is.
Wilkerson delivered a two-run single to give the Knights a 4-3 victory, making a winner out of relief pitcher Trey Ludy.
Wilkerson was not the only late-game hero in Timesland on Friday.
Grayson County edged Auburn 5-4 in a Mountain Empire District game on Caleb Cheeks’ RBI single in the seventh.
In the Seminole District, Jefferson Forest improved to 3-0 on the season when Evan Mace drilled a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh that gave the Cavaliers a 2-1 victory over Liberty Christian.
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123