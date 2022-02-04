High School Notebook: Carroll County girls bring 16-game win streak into Adam Ward Classic

Carroll County girls basketball coach Marc Motley is playing the long game.

That might explain some of the long trips the Cavaliers have made during the 2021-22 season.

Motley makes no secret that Carroll County has its eye on winning the VHSL Class 3 championship for the first time.

The Cavaliers came close last year, losing 52-45 to eventual state runner-up Spotswood in the semifinals.

Carroll County graduated just one player off last year’s team. The Cavaliers will return all but one player next season.

This year’s team is 18-1 overall and will bring a 16-game win streak to Glenvar High School for Saturday’s Adam Ward Classic.

The opponent is a familiar one.

Carroll will face Spotswood at 1:30 p.m. in the only girls game on Saturday’s menu.

The Cavaliers played just nine regular-season games last year, losing twice to eventual Class 4 state runner-up Pulaski County.

The COVID-shortened 2020-21 season prevented Motley from assembling a challenging schedule.

Carroll County has made up for lost time this season, winning three games Dec. 20-22 at the Smoky Mountain Classic in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and defeating E.C. Glass and defending Class 2 state champ Luray in the Twila Showalter Classic on Dec. 29-30 in Harrisonburg.

Spotswood is 10-6 against a solid schedule, including a lopsided loss to Pulaski County.

“We were going to play [Spotswood] last year but they canceled the Adam Ward,” Motley said. “So they just moved it to this year.”

Carroll County already has agreed to play Patrick Henry in next year’s tournament, which will return to its original home at Salem High School.

This year’s event, which began Friday with Salem and Glenvar playing a girls-boys doubleheader, was moved because of school construction at Salem.

Motley has been the architect of one of Timesland’s premier girls basketball programs over the last decade.

The 2017-18 team lost to Loudoun Valley in the Class 4 state quarterfinals 59-58 in overtime.

The 2018-19 team was ousted in the Region 4D tournament by Pulaski County as the Cougars went on to reach the state final.

The 2019-20 team started the season 22-1 before a Region 3D loss to Abingdon.

This year’s team is led by sophomore guard Alyssa Ervin, junior forward Jaelyn Hagee and junior guard Kalee Easter.

Ervin tops the Cavaliers at 16.8 points per game.

“She’s getting better every time we go out and play,” Motley said. “She’s understanding how to play the game a little bit better. Her points are down, but I think we’re a better team because of it.”

Carroll County is knocking on the door. When the Class 3 championship game is held March 10 in Richmond at VCU’s Siegel Center, will the Cavaliers walk in?

“I knew our best chance would be last year, this year and next year,” he said. “If it happens, it happens. We’ll do what we do, and hopefully it will all work out in the end.”

Saturday’s schedule of seven boys games begins at 10 a.m. with North Cross facing Liberty.

The opener is followed by William Fleming vs. Liberty Christian at 11:45 a.m., Patrick Henry vs. West Point at 3:15 p.m., Roanoke Catholic vs. Auburn at 5 p.m., Cave Spring vs. Lord Botetourt at 6:45, and Radford vs. Northside at 8:15.

Roanoke Catholic coach Shawn Good is a former head coach at Auburn.

The Cave Spring-Lord Botetourt game will see former Cave Spring head coach Billy Hicks on Botetourt’s bench as an assistant. Hicks coached the Knights to three VHSL championships.

Radford has beaten Northside in the last two Adam Ward tournaments, following an 81-60 victory by the Vikings in the 2017 event.

Northside WR Abshire signs with E&H

Northside wide receiver Cameron Abshire has signed to play football at Division II Emory & Henry.

The 6-foot-4 Abshire caught 42 passes for 683 yards and seven touchdowns and also had a 62-yard punt return for Northside as a senior in 2021.

Fleming, PH athletes win sub-region titles

William Fleming’s Micah Jones, and Patrick Henry’s Carmelo Taylor and Shauna Paddyfote were multiple winners Thursday in the Region 5D sub-regional indoor track and field meet at VMI.

Jones won three events — the boys long jump (22 feet, 4 1/4 inches), triple jump (43-4 1/4) and high jump (5-4) — in the meet in which Fleming, PH, Albemarle and Harrisonburg competed to determine qualification for the full Region 5D meet Feb. 14 in Harrisonburg.

Taylor won the boys 55 meters (6.55 seconds) and 300 (35.69), while Paddyfote took the girls long jump (16-0) and triple jump (32-6 1/2).

Other winners included PH’s John Penn (55 hurdles, 8.08), Evan Langhammer (pole vault, 13-6), Elizabeth Tershak (high jump, 4-2) and Kate Cumins (shot put, 28-5 1/2); and Fleming’s Xavier Harrington (shot put, 35-9 1/2) and Ayeshia Watson (55 meters, 7.65).

Region wrestling unfolds with expanded qualification

The VHSL is returning to a 16-wrestler bracket for its state wrestling tournaments, and that will be good news to many competitors as the region schedule begins to unfold.

Four local regions will take place Saturday: Region 4D in Orange, Region 3C at Wilson Memorial, Region 2C in Radford and Region 1C at Grayson County.

