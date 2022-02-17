High School Notebook: Couple in PH wrestler's corner

When Patrick Henry wrestler Traquan Robertson takes the mat at the VHSL Class 5 tournament Friday and Saturday in Virginia Beach, he might have some extra help in his corner.

Robertson is very close to a young couple living in Williamsburg — Mike and Lauren Glasscock — for a very special reason.

When Robertson was a youth participating in Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, he developed one-on-one relationships with both adults at different times.

"He brought them together and they married," Patrick Henry coach Jesse Anderson said. "They live in Williamsburg and every time we've been to the Beach for four years they've met up with him and taken him to dinner and everything."

Robertson attended the Glasscocks' wedding.

"The first time I heard it, I was like, this is the craziest story I've ever heard," Anderson said. "And they're the nicest people."

Robertson, who is 34-1 this year after winning the Region 5D championship at 220 pounds, is seeking to add to the title PH's Ricardo Harrington won at 170 pounds in 2020.

Anderson is optimistic.

"I think he can win it," the PH coach said. "He's just an all-around good wrestler. He's got great hips. From what I saw of the other regions, our region had some of the best in the state."

Roanoke could have two Class 5 champions after Saturday's 5 p.m. championship round.

William Fleming's Jacob Henderson (170) brings a 33-0 record and a region title belt to Virginia Beach.

The VHSL has returned to its old two-day format with Classes 6, 5 and 4 in Virginia Beach and Classes 3, 2 and 1 at Salem Civic Center.

Wrestling begins Friday and Saturday at both venues at 10 a.m.

CLASS 6

Franklin County's Taylor Horner was the last Eagle to win a title in the VHSL's largest enrollment division when he took the 285-pound weight class in 2011.

Robbie Knott is making his bid at 152 after improving to 24-1 this year with a Region 6A title.

CLASS 4

Salem finished a close second in Region 4D and will bring 11 wrestlers to Virginia Beach, while Jefferson Forest has nine and Blacksburg seven.

Great Bridge High of Chesapeake is back to defend its 2021 team title with a full complement of 14 wrestlers.

JF's Caleb Cambeis (138), Matt Wirth (160) and Jake Lee (285), and Pulaski County's Evan Alger (182) were region champions.

CLASS 3

Staunton River is positioned for a top-three finish, while Christiansburg and Lord Botetourt also hope for a big weekend.

Three-time defending champion New Kent is a huge favorite after producing eight individual champs in 2021 with the potential for possibly exceeding that total this weekend.

Timesland's lone returning individual champ is Christiansburg's Aiden Lacoma at 285 pounds.

Keep an eye on Staunton River freshmen Colin Martin at 106 and Noah Nininger at 113, and Christiansburg's Luke Robie at 152 and sophomore Parker Ferrell at 220.

Robie could hit New Kent's Travis Ragland, who won a state title last year at 145. Ferrell is trying to become Christiansburg's third winner at 220 in the last four years, following Andy Smith (2019) and Brian Taylor (2021).

William Byrd's Xavier Preston is at 160 after making the 152-pound final last winter.

Hidden Valley's J.B. Dragovich brings a 22-0 record to the 120-pound class, where New Kent's Kyle Gibson has moved up after winning the 113 title last year.

CLASS 2

Glenvar's Jake Cline (132) and James River's Hunter Forbes (160) and Carder Miller (195) are reigning individual champs in their respective weight classes.

Glenvar hopes to challenge four-time defending champ Poquoson for the team title after qualifying eight wrestlers. Poquoson has 11 entrants.

Glenvar boasts some gaudy records: Cline is 38-0, Ethan Flowers is 38-1 at 152, River Smith is 37-2 at 113, Chase Miller is 33-2 at 170 and Trey Lawrence is 38-3 at 145.

CLASS 1

Grundy is an overwhelming favorite to add to its VHSL-record 24 state championships after producing 11 Region 1D champions in 14 weight classes.

Grundy's Chris Stiltner (145) is seeking to become a four-time individual state champ.

Rural Retreat's Eli Fortuner (195) and Galax's Brender Rojas (285) are reigning two-time state champs. Rural Retreat's Eli Blevins has bumped up to 132 after winning the title at 126 last year.

George Wythe brings five Region 1C individual champs, including Olivia Waller at 113.