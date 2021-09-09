High School Notebook: Ex-Bruins swimmer Gregg headlines HOF class

John Jennelle (class of 1951, posthumous), who led the state in scoring and set a district record with 159 points as a 160-pound fullback and team captain in 1950 for head coach Joe Newman.

Jennelle served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Bamberg, Germany, with the First Infantry Division and the 26th Regiment. He later coached recreation football in Blacksburg.

Jimmy Wright (1970), who set Blacksburg’s school record in the 2-mile run and starred at defensive end on the 1969 football team that allowed just 41 points in nine games.

Wright was a wrestling walk-on at Virginia Tech, where he placed third in the Virginia state collegiate tournament as a junior. He coached track and cross country at Bridgewater College, founded the Star City Striders in Roanoke and coached Virginia’s all-star blind freestyle wrestling team to six medals in the national championships.

Warren Murphy, who coached Blacksburg’s girls basketball team for 12 years, winning Group AA fall state titles in 1978 and 1982 with the latter an undefeated season when he was named Timesland coach of the year.

Murphy served as Blacksburg’s athletic director from 1992-2005 and was the state’s Group AA athletic director of the year in 2000.